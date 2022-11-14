Beecher scores goal for Bruins in the AHL

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher continues to play well in the professional ranks.

Beecher scored a goal Friday night for the Providence Bruins, the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Boston Bruins. Johnny connected on his goal at the 15:33 mark of the first period in Providence’s 5-2 win over Charlotte at home.

It was Beecher’s second goal of the season with Providence after spending training camp with Boston in the NHL. The 21-year-old forward has two goals and an assist in 13 games played this season in the AHL.

Beecher, the 2019 first-round pick by the Bruins in the NHL Draft, started his professional career with Providence last season after concluding a successful college career at the University of Michigan for the Wolverines. Michigan and Beecher made the NCAA Frozen Four last year.

Providence hosts Lehigh Valley next this Friday night at 7:05 pm.

