Vermont State

Vermont to receive $4M from settlement with Google

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8SSP_0jASigu400

MONTPELIER, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — On Monday, Vermont Attorney General Susanne Young announced that the Green Mountain State will be receiving $4 million from a multistate settlement with Google. The settlement stemmed from an investigation into Google’s location-tracking practices.

“Vermonters deserve to make informed decisions about how their location data is being tracked,” said Attorney General Young. “This settlement highlights the importance of protecting consumer privacy and demonstrates that the Attorney General’s Office will continue to hold companies accountable for disregarding the privacy concerns of Vermonters and violating the law.”

Attorney generals across the United States opened a joint investigation in after the Associated Press released an article in 2018 that revealed Google “records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to”. According to the article, Google has two account settings that collect location information: Location Setting and Web & App Activity.

Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative

Location Setting is “off” unless the user turns on the setting, but the Web & App Activity is automatically turned “on” when a user creates a Google account. Attorney generals argued that this violated state consumer protection laws because Google mislead consumers about their location tracking practices. Google was able to still collect location information through the Web & App Activity despite customers turning off their location settings.

In addition to the $391.5 million multistate settlement, Google will be required to be more transparent about its practices. The settlement will also limit Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information.

