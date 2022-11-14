Read full article on original website
KXLY
Is Brad Pitt romancing Ines de Ramon? The pair looked ‘smitten’ at a Bono gig
Brad Pitt was spotted with brunette beauty Ines de Ramon at a Bono concert. The ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ star was snapped by DailyMail.com photographers with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, 29, and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at the Los Angeles show on Sunday (13.11.22), with the outlet claiming they looked “smitten”.
KXLY
Eva Mendes hints at Ryan Gosling marriage
Eva Mendes has dropped a huge hint she may have married Ryan Gosling, after showing off a wrist tattoo. The 48-year-old star – who has daughters Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six, with the ‘Barbie’ actor – took to Instagram to post a picture of her inking, which reads “de gosling”.
KXLY
Jessica Biel feels ‘unsexy’ as a mother
Jessica Biel feels “unsexy” as a mother. The 40-year-old actress is married to pop star Justin Timberlake and has sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, 21 months, but joked that motherhood is the most unattractive job “in the world” even though it is still “the best.”
KXLY
Russell Crowe gifts Liam Hemsworth 20k Rolex
Russell Crowe has gifted Liam Hemsworth a $20,000 Rolex. The 58-year-old star appears alongside and directs the 32-year-old actor in their new film ‘Poker Face’, and Liam has revealed the filmmaker – who also wrote the screenplay – gave him a plush present before the motion picture’s premiere in Sydney, Australia.
KXLY
Ramona Arguma admits interest in Rebel Wilson romance can be ‘scary’
Ramona Agruma found it “scary” having so much attention on her relationship with Rebel Wilson. The clothing brand founder and ‘Pitch Perfect’ star – who welcomed daughter Royce Lillian together in November via surrogate – has opened up about having to get used to their romance being in the spotlight.
KXLY
I want to simplify my life, says Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth is eager to “simplify” his life. The 39-year-old actor was desperate for success earlier in his career, but Chris has become much more philosophical and relaxed about his work in recent years. He shared: “In order to get into this business, there’s a desperation to it....
Review: 'The Menu' is unpredictable and delectably unhinged from 1st scene to last
The film offers a cornucopia of pleasures.
