Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
'We're still right there': NU remains in mix for Big Ten title despite key loss
Nebraska’s chances to win the Big Ten volleyball title took a hit Sunday in a four-set loss against Ohio State. Now, with four matches to go, Ohio State and Wisconsin are tied at the top of the standings at 15-1. Nebraska is in third place and one match back at 14-2.
North Platte Telegraph
Wisconsin-Nebraska predictions: Here are our best bets
Nebraska hasn't beaten Wisconsin in, well, a while. But the Badgers come to town bruised and battered following a frustrating loss to Iowa last weekend. Does the drought end Saturday?. Forecast Casey Thompson’s Saturday afternoon. Amie Just, columnist: 250 yards, but may look rusty out of the gate. A...
North Platte Telegraph
Lineup turnover, inexperience contribute to Nebraska’s offensive line struggles
In the Big Ten, winning football teams are built in the trenches. Nebraska’s struggles this season aren’t exclusively limited to the offensive line — but there’s no question that issues in both pass and run blocking have contributed to the Huskers’ 3-7 record. A look...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska fades in second half of 70-50 loss to St. John's
The Nebraska men's basketball team watched a halftime lead fade quickly in a 70-50 loss to St. John's on Thursday in Queens, New York. The Huskers led 27-20 at the intermission but were dominated in a second half that saw the Johnnies explode for 50 points. Nebraska head coach Fred...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska center Trent Hixson wrapping up six-year career of leadership and growth
LINCOLN — Nebraska center Trent Hixson grew up watching Husker football, dreaming of dawning the Scarlet and Cream some day. Still, he didn’t imagine it becoming reality. And as the Omaha Skutt prospect began looking at colleges, none of them felt quite right. That was until the walk-on...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Same ‘ol shoddy offense from a Fred Hoiberg team in loss to St. John’s
For Nebraska basketball to even sniff a postseason tournament of any kind, it’s going to have to win a few rock fights. Like six, seven or eight of them. And NU had seven more rocks than St. John’s at halftime Thursday night. Then history kicked in. The long...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin
Check out a full scouting report on Wisconsin that takes a closer look at the offensive and defensive statistics, why and why not Nebraska should worry and more. Coach: Jim Leonhard (3-2, first season as interim head coach) Record: 5-5, 3-4 Rankings: N/A. OFFENSIVE RATING: 6. Averages per game /...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Nebraska interim coordinator Bill Busch facing greatest coaching challenge
LINCOLN — This is the life he chose. So Bill Busch knows that in two weeks, he will be job-hunting again, moving again, looking for another horizon on the coaching trail. “When a new staff comes in, it’s usually a whole new staff,” Busch said. “That’s how the business works. That’s what I signed up for.”
North Platte Telegraph
Creighton blitzes Nebraska from the start, dominates in-state showdown
OMAHA — Amy Williams put both hands on her forehead in a display of frustration. Creighton had just splashed another three-pointer, and the Nebraska women's basketball coach had already watched the Bluejays drain four of them earlier in the first half. No. 20 Creighton blitzed the No. 22 Huskers...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: The situation at QB, and three more Nebraska football observations
I feel like a broken record at this point. Another week, another Tuesday where we talk about the "what ifs" at the quarterback position. Here are my four Husker football takeaways from Tuesday's availability with Mickey Joseph as NU prepares for Wisconsin in the final home game of the season.
North Platte Telegraph
'I’d love to stay’: Mickey Joseph open to staying at Nebraska as assistant depending on role
LINCOLN — Interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t had an interview for NU’s permanent head coaching job, and he said Monday he hasn’t talked to NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts about the role. But Joseph would be open to staying on NU’s staff should another coach...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Husker OC Whipple recalls scary sideline moment, talks move to box
Mark Whipple saw A.J. Henning coming, but there was only one thing Nebraska’s offensive coordinator could do about it. Whipple, 65, has witnessed a litany of things during his 42-year coaching career, but getting hit on the sidelines was a new experience for him. A knee injury, though? He’s...
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson is practicing, but Chubba Purdy is out as Nebraska quarterback flux continues
LINCOLN — Nebraska will start a different quarterback Saturday against Wisconsin. Whether that is the team’s No. 1 or No. 3 option may not be known until the hours leading up to kickoff. Eight-game starter Casey Thompson practiced Tuesday, making some throws and taking reps in team drills,...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: A letter to Nebraska’s senior class, which has been through the wringer
Dear Husker seniors (and juniors electing to walk),. Congratulations on reaching such a special moment in your lives: your last* game in Memorial Stadium. Each and every one of you come to this moment in different ways. Some of you — like Caleb Tannor, Broc Bando, Trent Hixson — have been here since you were freshmen. Others have transferred in recently to end their collegiate careers here.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 6, Day: 24, Year: 91. (Month: six; Day: twenty-four; Year: ninety-one) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Full Mickey Joseph news conference, 11/15
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
North Platte Telegraph
Sun Country Airlines to begin flights out of Omaha's Eppley Airfield
Sun Country Airlines, a low-cost airline, will begin offering twice-weekly flights between Omaha’s Eppley Airfield and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on a seasonal basis starting Memorial Day weekend. Sun Country will join Delta Air Lines in offering flights between the two airports. Tickets can be purchased starting Tuesday on...
North Platte Telegraph
Bellevue teen dies in high-speed crash in southwest Omaha
A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died late Tuesday night when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha. Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the I, L, Q streets on-ramp to eastbound I-80.
North Platte Telegraph
Jury finds Omaha man guilty of Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong
The 27-year-old Omaha man accused of shooting a Lincoln man in February 2021 and leaving him to die in a failed plot to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana was found guilty of murder Monday. Days after Deontae Rush took the stand in his trial and declared he "had...
North Platte Telegraph
28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says
Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
