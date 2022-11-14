ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Wisconsin-Nebraska predictions: Here are our best bets

Nebraska hasn't beaten Wisconsin in, well, a while. But the Badgers come to town bruised and battered following a frustrating loss to Iowa last weekend. Does the drought end Saturday?. Forecast Casey Thompson’s Saturday afternoon. Amie Just, columnist: 250 yards, but may look rusty out of the gate. A...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska fades in second half of 70-50 loss to St. John's

The Nebraska men's basketball team watched a halftime lead fade quickly in a 70-50 loss to St. John's on Thursday in Queens, New York. The Huskers led 27-20 at the intermission but were dominated in a second half that saw the Johnnies explode for 50 points. Nebraska head coach Fred...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin

Check out a full scouting report on Wisconsin that takes a closer look at the offensive and defensive statistics, why and why not Nebraska should worry and more. Coach: Jim Leonhard (3-2, first season as interim head coach) Record: 5-5, 3-4 Rankings: N/A. OFFENSIVE RATING: 6. Averages per game /...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Creighton blitzes Nebraska from the start, dominates in-state showdown

OMAHA — Amy Williams put both hands on her forehead in a display of frustration. Creighton had just splashed another three-pointer, and the Nebraska women's basketball coach had already watched the Bluejays drain four of them earlier in the first half. No. 20 Creighton blitzed the No. 22 Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: A letter to Nebraska’s senior class, which has been through the wringer

Dear Husker seniors (and juniors electing to walk),. Congratulations on reaching such a special moment in your lives: your last* game in Memorial Stadium. Each and every one of you come to this moment in different ways. Some of you — like Caleb Tannor, Broc Bando, Trent Hixson — have been here since you were freshmen. Others have transferred in recently to end their collegiate careers here.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 6, Day: 24, Year: 91. (Month: six; Day: twenty-four; Year: ninety-one) Copyright...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Full Mickey Joseph news conference, 11/15

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sun Country Airlines to begin flights out of Omaha's Eppley Airfield

Sun Country Airlines, a low-cost airline, will begin offering twice-weekly flights between Omaha’s Eppley Airfield and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on a seasonal basis starting Memorial Day weekend. Sun Country will join Delta Air Lines in offering flights between the two airports. Tickets can be purchased starting Tuesday on...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Bellevue teen dies in high-speed crash in southwest Omaha

A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died late Tuesday night when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha. Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the I, L, Q streets on-ramp to eastbound I-80.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says

Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

