Have you ever tried taking a photo of fish in a pond only to realize that your camera is catching the reflections on top of the water instead of the fish IN the water? Or how about trying to take a photo from your airplane window at night, but struggling with the fact that your phone’s reflection keeps coming in the photo? Reflections can sometimes really enhance a photo, but at other times, they’re just a hindrance. Think back to the time when you tried taking a selfie while wearing spectacles and all you got were reflections of things around you instead of the camera capturing your eyes… The way you eliminate those reflections is by using what’s called a polarizing filter – a special piece of glass that can selectively block out reflections and allow certain wavelengths of light to pass through. Designed to do precisely that, Sandmarc’s Drama Polarizer Filter comes with a clip-on feature that lets you easily attach it to iPhone cameras or practically any other smartphone camera. The Drama Polarizer Filter covers all three lenses on the iPhone camera and can be rotated to help you allow certain wavelengths to pass through to your camera. The Drama Polarizer Filter is perhaps the easiest, quickest hack to better photography. You can use it to cut reflections, accentuate colors, and even boost contrast to create photos that just look better because you’ve now got control over the light that makes it into your camera’s lens!

