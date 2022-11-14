Read full article on original website
Sandmarc’s clip-on polarizing filter for the iPhone camera helps reduce glare to make your photos pop
Have you ever tried taking a photo of fish in a pond only to realize that your camera is catching the reflections on top of the water instead of the fish IN the water? Or how about trying to take a photo from your airplane window at night, but struggling with the fact that your phone’s reflection keeps coming in the photo? Reflections can sometimes really enhance a photo, but at other times, they’re just a hindrance. Think back to the time when you tried taking a selfie while wearing spectacles and all you got were reflections of things around you instead of the camera capturing your eyes… The way you eliminate those reflections is by using what’s called a polarizing filter – a special piece of glass that can selectively block out reflections and allow certain wavelengths of light to pass through. Designed to do precisely that, Sandmarc’s Drama Polarizer Filter comes with a clip-on feature that lets you easily attach it to iPhone cameras or practically any other smartphone camera. The Drama Polarizer Filter covers all three lenses on the iPhone camera and can be rotated to help you allow certain wavelengths to pass through to your camera. The Drama Polarizer Filter is perhaps the easiest, quickest hack to better photography. You can use it to cut reflections, accentuate colors, and even boost contrast to create photos that just look better because you’ve now got control over the light that makes it into your camera’s lens!
We would like Apple’s rumored augmented reality glasses as natural looking as these cool round ones
Apple’s long-rumored augmented reality smart glasses are nowhere on the horizon yet. Seemingly the launch is distant, but that doesn’t change the fact that the glasses aren’t the most-awaited Apple accessory. This means, designers have a good reason to toil with the expectations and present us with ideas to induce excitement. Case in point, the Apple Smart Glasses concept which has a very modern, sunglasses look (slightly oversized) to it with a range of nuances Apple could steel.
This gamepad concept looks like a vacuum cleaner chopped and reassembled
Gamepads or game controllers have evolved over the decades to accommodate more controls as well as apply new lessons in ergonomics. That said, their core design hasn’t exactly changed that much. It’s still a horizontal piece of plastic held in both hands with buttons and whatnot on each side. That leaves the design a bit open for experimentation, with some more successful than others when it comes to hitting the sweet spot of power and comfort. There are also a few unusual designs that deviate from the norm, like this game controller concept that tries to apply Dyson’s distinct design language, whether it actually works or not.
Self-disinfecting Audio Technica earbuds promise hygiene + premium sound
Audio Technica has just dropped a pair of wireless ANC earbuds that claim to be self-cleaning, just like what LG Tone Free earbuds lineup does. Of course, coming from the Japanese audio pro, I can bet the audio is going to be crystal clear, given their emphasis on audio dynamics.
This peculiar analog watch shows metaverse and real time on the same dial
Whether it’s about designing a worthy alternative to the Apple AirPods Max or rewriting the time as we know it; forward-thinking designer Junwoo Kim is in the midst of it all. In his latest outing on the drawing board, the South Korean industrial designer has visited time in the...
XiP brings Nexa3D’s Ultrafast Industrial 3D Printing Technology to your Desktop
Armed with a 4.8L resin vat and industrial-grade 9.3″ 4K Monochrome LCD that gives you incredibly crisp and fine details on your prints, XiP is an advanced ultrafast resin 3D printer that brings professional-grade 3D printing to designers and engineers, offering speeds 6x faster than SLA printers and more than 10x faster than filament 3D printers. XiP is built for professional designers and engineers, and packs Nexa3D’S industrial LSPc technology into a compact desktop package measuring 16.5 inches wide, 14 inches deep, and 21 inches tall. LSPc (Lubricant Sublayer Photocuring) was developed for Nexa’s NXE 400Pro industrial 3D printer and is a combination of industrial light engine and proprietary vat / membrane that allows for ultrafast 3D printing and exceedingly complex geometries without the need for excessive, hard-to-remove supports.
PlayStation 5 handheld could be the rightful offspring of the PSP
There were days when Sony dominated the scene with the PSP and PS Vita, be it gaming or multimedia entertainment. Fast forward to the current time, and only a few good options are left on the market, noticeable ones being, the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. While Sony has said...
Apple Car 1 concept embodies brand’s winning design philosophy + exciting self-driving function
Apple’s ultimate electric car dream is beating alive with Project Titan in the works for a very long time now. The prototype of the next-generation EV is projected to be revealed in 2024 if everything goes to plan, and the production model will debut sometime in 2025 – 2028.
MOMAX LED Desk Lamps bring light and beauty any time of the day
It’s hard to imagine what life would be like without the lamps that light up not only our nights but our days as well. It would probably be fine if sunlight was consistent and reliable during the day and could penetrate the walls of our houses and offices. Desk lamps, in particular, have become necessary to be both productive and creative in many aspects of life, no matter the time of day. Given their importance, it’s almost a shame if these lamps simply occupy space on your desk when they’re not in use. Fortunately, lamp designs have leveled up through the years, and MOMAX’s new batch of LED lamps demonstrate how they can be not only multi-functional but aesthetic as well.
Portless Catamaran gives you an inflatable, two-level portable water party
One of my favorite childhood memories is floating around in the pool on my small, inflatable, floatable toy. I was already satisfied floating alone there but of course when I grew older, I wondered if it would be more fun if I had a bigger one so some of my friends can float along with me. Well, that never really happened but little me would probably get a kick out of seeing all these large, inflatable devices that can hold more than just me in the pool and even in the ocean.
If you thought the Cybertruck looked crazy, check out this futuristic rectangular scooter with a bubble cockpit
Ask anyone, even AI, to imagine a scooter and chances are you’ll NEVER come across something as avant-garde as this concept right here. Designed by Alexander Yamaev, this oddly eye-catching tricycle scooter concept comes with a rectangular side profile that slices through the air the way a credit card swipes through a payment machine, and a unique wheel setup featuring a massive front wheel that surrounds the scooter’s transparent bubble-shaped cockpit, and two rear wheels that separate at low speeds for stability, and unite at high speeds for maneuverability. The ideas that Yamaev’s concept present are certainly radical, with a design so groundbreakingly unique it’ll make the Cybertruck look outdated.
