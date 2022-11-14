Joe Jonas wishes he'd enjoyed "being a kid" instead of pursuing singing and acting when he was young. The 33-year-old star - who has Willa, two, and another four-month-old girl with wife Sophie Turner - was just 16 when he recorded his first song along with older brother Kevin and younger sibling Nick as the Jonas Brothers in 2005, but he's admitted he wouldn't want their children to follow in their footsteps as they will have plenty of time to follow their dreams when they get older.

18 HOURS AGO