Lily Collins launches her own production company
Lily Collins has achieved a "childhood dream" by launching her own production company. The 33-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce the launch of CASE STUDY FILMS, which she's founded with her husband Charlie McDowell and producer friend Alex Orlovsky. Lily - who is the daughter of music...
Kate Mara reveals she's given birth
Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
Brian Tyree Henry embraced 'simplicity' of Causeway
Brian Tyree Henry says the "simplicity" of 'Causeway' appealed to him. The 40-year-old actor features alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the psychological drama and explained how the "stillness" of the project convinced him to join Lila Neugebauer's movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brian said: "What drew me to...
25 child stars who quit acting
Stacker compiled this list of 25 child actors who quit show business, pulling from historical news coverage to include everyone from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Carrie Henn, who played the little girl in "Aliens." Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ revisits ‘Camillagate’: ‘It is incredibly embarrassing for everybody involved’
Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty TV, detailed how "Camillagate" or "Tampongate" impacted the British royal family and Princess Diana's "Panorama" interview.
Joe Jonas doesn't want children to rush into showbiz careers
Joe Jonas wishes he'd enjoyed "being a kid" instead of pursuing singing and acting when he was young. The 33-year-old star - who has Willa, two, and another four-month-old girl with wife Sophie Turner - was just 16 when he recorded his first song along with older brother Kevin and younger sibling Nick as the Jonas Brothers in 2005, but he's admitted he wouldn't want their children to follow in their footsteps as they will have plenty of time to follow their dreams when they get older.
Queen Elizabeth hated her hands, says famous photographer
Queen Elizabeth didn’t like her hands, according to royal photographer Rankin. The 56-year-old celebrity photographer - who has photographed the likes of David Bowie, Kate Moss and Madonna, to name a few - revealed the late monarch’s insecurity and how she used it as a “get out” when he tried to get an image of her holding a sword for the Golden Jubilee in 2002.
Trending: Mariah Carey Denied 'Queen of Christmas' Trademark, CNN Cutting Back on NYE On-Air Drinking, & Noah Centineo Plays 'The Recruit' in New Trailer
Trending breaks down the top viral headlines including the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denying Mariah Carey's attempt to trademark 'Queen of Christmas' and Noah Centineo playing 'The Recruit' in a new Netflix trailer.
Avril Lavigne 'stays true' to her skater style
Avril Lavigne "stays true" to her original skater style. The 38-year-old star shot to fame as a teenager in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'I'm With You' and explained that the skater-punk style of clothes she was known for is still present today. She said: "My...
Happy 29th birthday Pete Davidson! Congrats on your 'endowment' and new romance with Emily Ratajkowski...
Is Pete Davidson the most successful lothario, ever?. The 'Saturday Night Live' star is celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday, November 16, and he is rumored to now be dating stunning model-and-actress Emily Ratajkowski. Before his 30th birthday, Pete can boast to have bedded some of the world's most beautiful...
Emily Ratajkowski is 'not great' at doing her own hair
Emily Ratajkowski is "not great" at doing her own hair. The 31-year-old model explained that while she is "pretty decent" at doing her makeup, she has never known much about great hair products but doesn't have to put much effort into styling since she discovered Kerastase. She said: "I have...
Jenna Bush Hager doesn't wear underwear
Jenna Bush Hager "never wears underwear". The 40-year-old star seemed embarrassed when her 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' co-host , Hoda Kotb, told the studio audience that she had just learned her friend always goes commando. Hoda revealed: "I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot...
Ryan Reynolds wants to be a part of Wrexham AFC until the day he dies
Ryan Reynolds has vowed to be part of Wrexham AFC until the day he dies. The 46-year-old Hollywood star became co-owner of the Welsh soccer team in 2021, and he and co-chairman Rob McElhenney have just been honoured with the prestigious Dragon Award for promoting Wales and the Welsh language.
Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over Real Housewives podcast
Bethenny Frankel insists she's "a few moves ahead" after some 'Real Housewives' stars criticised her new podcast. The 52-year-old reality star is reliving her memories from the show on 'ReWives', with former castmates like Carole Radziwill and Luann de Lesseps calling her out for discussing them. Speaking to 'Extra', she...
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks make red carpet debut after rumoured split
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have made their red carpet debut as a couple, three months after split rumours surfaced. Back in August, it was claimed that the 32-year-old actor and the 26-year-old actress had gone their separate ways after three years of dating, with Gabriella said to be "heartbroken".
Best John Travolta films
Stacker ranked every John Travolta feature film according to IMDb user rating. Documentaries and cameos were not included. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nick and Angel Carter launch mental health fundraiser in memory of brother Aaron
Nick Carter has launched a new mental health initiative for children in memory of his late brother Aaron. The Backstreet Boys star's younger brother - who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and publicly battled with his mental health - was tragically found dead in his bathtub, aged 34, on November 5, in an apparent drowning, though his cause of death is not known at this time.
Russell Crowe gifts Liam Hemsworth 20k Rolex
Russell Crowe has gifted Liam Hemsworth a $20,000 Rolex. The 58-year-old star appears alongside and directs the 32-year-old actor in their new film 'Poker Face', and Liam has revealed the filmmaker - who also wrote the screenplay - gave him a plush present before the motion picture's premiere in Sydney, Australia.
Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg reveals hearing loss scare early in career
Jay Weinberg has never played "without hearing protection" after a scare early in his career. The Slipknot drummer - who first started teaching himself to play in his mid-teens - got a "very quick lesson" in the importance of protection and hearing loss prevention after starting to play live with other musicians.
Leslie Odom Jr. hopes to return to The Sopranos universe
Leslie Odom Jr. would jump at the chance to return to 'The Sopranos' universe. The 41-year-old star played the role of Harold McBrayer in 'The Many Saints of Newark' – a prequel to the hit TV series – and would relish the opportunity to work with creator David Chase and director Alan Taylor again.
