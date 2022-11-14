Read full article on original website
Sarah Michelle Gellar's husband Freddie Prinze Jr has never seen Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Freddie Prinze Jr has "never" watched an episode of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'. The 46-year-old actor has been married to Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, for 20 years after they started dating in 2000, but he has admitted despite her leading role in the iconic show from 1997 until 2003, he didn't tune in.
Emily Ratajkowski is 'not great' at doing her own hair
Emily Ratajkowski is "not great" at doing her own hair. The 31-year-old model explained that while she is "pretty decent" at doing her makeup, she has never known much about great hair products but doesn't have to put much effort into styling since she discovered Kerastase.
Lydia West loves to 'embrace' her natural features
Lydia West loves to "embrace" her natural features. The 29-year-old actress explained that while she used to use make-up as a way to "change her identity", these days she prefers to highlight what she already has and believes that "general health" can benefit her skin.
Ramona Arguma admits interest in Rebel Wilson romance can be 'scary'
Ramona Agruma found it "scary" having so much attention on her relationship with Rebel Wilson. The clothing brand founder and 'Pitch Perfect' star - who welcomed daughter Royce Lillian together in November via surrogate - has opened up about having to get used to their romance being in the spotlight.
Avril Lavigne 'stays true' to her skater style
Avril Lavigne "stays true" to her original skater style. The 38-year-old star shot to fame as a teenager in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'I'm With You' and explained that the skater-punk style of clothes she was known for is still present today.
Patrick Dempsey recalls finding out his wife was pregnant with twins on Enchanted set
Patrick Dempsey found out his wife was pregnant with twins while filming 'Enchanted'. The 56-year-old star - who has 20-year-old daughter Tulua and 15-year-old twin boys Darby and Sullivan with his wife Jillian Fink - has reflected on his work on the 2007 fantasy comedy, and the fond memories he has from his time on set.
Andrew Garfield thought he'd have a wife and family before 40
Andrew Garfield has "some guilt" about not settling down and starting a family. The ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ star turns 40 next year and admits he always thought he would be the first out of his friendship group to get married and have children - but his Hollywood career got in the way.
10 times real cases got the 'Law & Order' treatment
Louthian Law Firm compiled a list of 10 "Law & Order" franchise episodes that drew inspiration from real-life events, and the cases that inspired these episodes.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating 'a few months'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been "dating for a few months" - but are not said to be "exclusive". The Oscar winner, 58, was spotted with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, 29, and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.11.22), with the pair said to have looked "smitten".
Happy 29th birthday Pete Davidson! Congrats on your 'endowment' and new romance with Emily Ratajkowski...
The 'Saturday Night Live' star is celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday, November 16, and he is rumored to now be dating stunning model-and-actress Emily Ratajkowski.
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
Jake Gyllenhaal 'hopes to have bigger' family
Jake Gyllenhaal "hopes to have a bigger" family one day. The 41-year-old actor voices patriarch Seacher Clade in new animated movie 'Strange World', and he suggested he would like kids of his own one day because the impact his relatives, both younger and older, have had on his own life.
Brooklyn Beckham blames his star sign and anxiety for not being a football like dad David
Brooklyn Beckham blames his star sign and "a lot of anxiety" for not becoming a famous footballer. The 23-year-old chef - who moved into photography after failing to secure a scholarship with Arsenal Football Club Academy - hasn't tried to follow in his dad David Beckham's footsteps.
