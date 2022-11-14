Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship
He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where […]
Trending: Mariah Carey Denied 'Queen of Christmas' Trademark, CNN Cutting Back on NYE On-Air Drinking, & Noah Centineo Plays 'The Recruit' in New Trailer
Trending breaks down the top viral headlines including the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denying Mariah Carey's attempt to trademark 'Queen of Christmas' and Noah Centineo playing 'The Recruit' in a new Netflix trailer.
Inside Nova
Jay Leno 'in good spirits' after skin graft surgery
Jay Leno is in "good spirits" after undergoing skin graft surgery. The 72-year-old TV host suffered major burns to his face, hands and chest after one of his cars burst into flames while he was in his garage last weekend, but he went under the knife on Wednesday (16.11.22), and will have further surgery later this week.
Inside Nova
Kate Mara reveals she's given birth
Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
Inside Nova
Nick and Angel Carter launch mental health fundraiser in memory of brother Aaron
Nick Carter has launched a new mental health initiative for children in memory of his late brother Aaron. The Backstreet Boys star's younger brother - who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and publicly battled with his mental health - was tragically found dead in his bathtub, aged 34, on November 5, in an apparent drowning, though his cause of death is not known at this time.
Inside Nova
Jenna Bush Hager doesn't wear underwear
Jenna Bush Hager "never wears underwear". The 40-year-old star seemed embarrassed when her 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' co-host , Hoda Kotb, told the studio audience that she had just learned her friend always goes commando. Hoda revealed: "I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot...
Inside Nova
Lydia West loves to 'embrace' her natural features
Lydia West loves to "embrace" her natural features. The 29-year-old actress explained that while she used to use make-up as a way to "change her identity", these days she prefers to highlight what she already has and believes that "general health" can benefit her skin. She said: "It’s changed quite...
Inside Nova
Avril Lavigne 'stays true' to her skater style
Avril Lavigne "stays true" to her original skater style. The 38-year-old star shot to fame as a teenager in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'I'm With You' and explained that the skater-punk style of clothes she was known for is still present today. She said: "My...
Comments / 0