Here review – creepy and captivating kitchen-sink gothic
Clive Judd’s Papatango-winning play about a West Midlands family haunted by the past is unorthodox and invigorating
Weruche Opia & Chris O'Dowd Dish on Netflix's 'Slumberland'
Weruche Opia and Chris O'Dowd join Trending to discuss their new Netflix fantasy film, 'Slumberland.' The movie hits the streaming platform on November 18.
'Spirited': Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds were haunted by the ghost of singing and dancing future
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell started sweating even before dance lessons for their full-on holiday musical "Spirited," a spin on "A Christmas Carol."
Opinion: The pothole moment I hit with my son's guidance counselor
I don't know about you, but sometimes the call to holiday joy puts me in an uneasy place, writes Tess Taylor. But, she writes, these three books are actually about moving past what feels forced and fake towards what might feel genuine and alive, together.
