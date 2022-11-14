ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Johnson City man sentenced to 4 years in prison for stabbing person during domestic altercation

By Jeff Murray, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 3 days ago
A Johnson City man who pleaded guilty to an assault charge in connection with a February domestic-related stabbing incident will serve four years in prison.

David J. Maiella, 32, was also sentenced in Broome County Court on Monday to five years of post-release supervision.

The sentence comes after Maiella pleaded guilty in August to a single charge of second-degree assault, a felony, in connection with a Feb. 27 incident in the Village of Johnson City.

Maiella admitted to intentionally causing physical injury to his child’s grandfather by stabbing him with a knife and a piece of broken glass during a dispute at a residence on Pratt Avenue.

Responding police officers encountered Maiella attacking another man with a large piece of broken glass, Johnson City police said.

The victim sustained multiple non-life-threatening stab and slash wounds during the incident. Officers recovered the shard of glass as well as a knife that was used during the attack, according to police.

The investigation revealed Maiella had menaced a female with a knife prior to attacking the victim.

He was initially charged with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Maiella has a prior conviction for criminal possession of a firearm from 2016 in Albany County.

