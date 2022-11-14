Memphis RB Brandon Thomas out for rest of season

Brandon Thomas

Memphis running back Brandon Thomas is out for the rest of the season because of an injury, a source confirmed to The Daily Memphian on Monday, Nov. 14.

Thomas leads the Tigers with nine rushing touchdowns and was the starting running back when healthy. Thomas also missed three games last year with an injury. He has rushed for 270 yards on 76 attempts this season.

Thomas, Jevyon Ducker and Asa Martin have been the top three running backs for Memphis this year. True freshman Sutton Smith has 12 carries for 49 yards and is likely to see more action with Thomas out.

The Memphis rushing attack has struggled this year and the Tigers are coming off their lowest rushing total of the season after rushing for 79 yards against a Tulsa run defense that’s one of the worst in the country.