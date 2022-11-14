ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WWD

Dior’s Regal Reissue, Tiffany & Co. Teams With Daniel Arsham, Again

LADY’S NIGHT: Dior has reissued the mini Lady Dior handbag carried by Princess Diana at the Met Gala in 1996. That year, the Costume Institute celebrated the work of Christian Dior, and the Princess of Wales attended wearing John Galliano’s first haute couture design for the French fashion house. The updated version of her blue satin bag with rhinestone accessories hit stores this week. Priced at 5,000 euros, it is available in a limited edition of 200 pieces.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at HarrodsInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition Celebration French event organizer...
People

Louis Vuitton Boxing Gloves, Lots of Prada and a Custom Birkin — Inside Mona Kattan's Luxury Closet

Go inside the beauty pro's wardrobe as part of her new campaign with The Luxury Closet There are luxury closets, and then there's Mona Kattan's luxury closet. The global president of Huda Beauty — which she co-founded alongside her sisters Huda and Alya Kattan — has decadent collections of shoes, fragrances, jewelry, handbags and everything else a fashion-lover could ever want, all inside her expertly organized closet. As a big fan of bright colors, Kattan's closet is an array of beautiful things to look at, and as part of...
WWD

LVMH Hosts Show Me Event in Milan, Outlines Training and Hiring Ambitions in Italy

MILAN — “Our French cousins are definitely better than us in storytelling, we should learn from them to narrate the value of craftsmanship,” said Carlo Capasa, president of Italy’s fashion chamber, at the end of Show Me event LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton staged here on Thursday. At its second edition in Italy, the event offered an update on the initiatives implemented by the group and its Institut des Métiers d’Excellence, the vocational training program aimed at promoting, enhancing and ensuring the transmission of know-how that involves artisanal craftsmanship, creative and retail skills. The program has trained some 2,000 people in...
