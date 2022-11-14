ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox Sports Radio

Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail

Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
