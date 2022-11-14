Read full article on original website
Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones reveals why Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned
Jerry Jones continued to build on his previously expressed interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr., but mentioned that the talented wide receiver is in a "rare" position.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
University of Idaho victim's father says Xana Kernodle had 'bruises,' put up a fight against killer
University of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle's father said the 20-year-old had 'bruises' and was 'torn by the knife' while putting up an apparent fight with her attacker.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday
49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
Texas man falls to his death after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler passing under bridge
A Texas man has died after being struck by an overpass while filming himself dancing on top of an 18-wheeler in an incident police are currently investigating.
Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
Television icon Jay Leno was seen in a hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment after his car "erupted" in flames, and he was rushed to the hospital.
Ted Cruz warns Democrats could do 'generational damage' if Herschel Walker loses Georgia Senate runoff
Sen. Ted Cruz detailed the significance of a potential Herschel Walker win in Georgia, explaining how it is pertinent to rein in the far-left agenda
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail
Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
Idaho student killings: Coroner releases autopsy findings
The manner of deaths of four Idaho college students killed Sunday were officially ruled homicides — nearly five days after they were found slaughtered near campus, the coroner said.
