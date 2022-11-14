Effective: 2022-11-18 03:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Northern Erie; Southern Erie; Wyoming A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHERN ERIE...WYOMING...GENESEE...AND NORTHERN ERIE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 553 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was centered across Southern Erie County extending from Silver Creek to Hamburg, to Orchard Park, to Attica. The band will meander north at times, moving across downtown Buffalo, Williamsville, and Alden at times through 800 AM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Depew, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Lancaster, Hamburg, East Aurora, Williamsville, Darien Lakes State Park, Evans, Elma, Boston, Eden, Marilla, Bennington, Colden and Orchard Park. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 49 and 59. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO