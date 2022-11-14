Effective: 2022-11-18 03:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 745 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was across portions of Jefferson County along and just north of a line from Watertown to Fort Drum and far northern Lewis County. The lake effect snow band will remain nearly stationary through 10 am. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Watertown, Fort Drum, Carthage, West Carthage, Clayton, Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Redwood, Henderson Harbor, Cedar Point State Park, Adams Center, Wellesley Island State Park, Sackets Harbor, Black River, Smithville, Philadelphia, Brownville, Theresa and Copenhagen. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 42 and 50. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO