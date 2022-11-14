ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis hits 1,000 in WC’s 53-43 win over Kenyon

WILMINGTON — Kennedy Lewis scored her 1,000th career point and poured in a game-high 17 points Wednesday as the Wilmington College women’s basketball team earned a 53-43 victory over Kenyon College at Fred Raizk Arena. Wilmington overcame poor shooting (19-of-57) by winning the rebounding margin 38-32 as well...
Wilmington High School senior Sophie Huffman will continue her academic and basketball career at the University of Findlay, an NCAA Division II institution located in northwest Ohio. In the photo, from left to right, Rex Huffman, Sophie Huffman, Shannon Bone, Curt Bone.
Ohio State football’s Jack Sawyer needs to play ‘reckless,’ but one thing holds him back

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Sawyer’s season-long progression into the defensive hybrid Ohio State football needs has taken a promising turn recently. Sawyer recorded 1.5 sacks last Saturday against Indiana. Those were his first quarterback takedowns since he posted one in back-to-back games against Toledo (Sept. 17) and Wisconsin (Sept. 24). Of the 19 pressures Pro Football Focus credits him with, 12 have come in the last four games.
Dayton connections you can find on TV this season

With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
What does “See Agent” mean on a boarding pass?

Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
Wilmington Garden Club holds Nov. meeting

Babs Sabick, OAGC Design Developer, was the speaker at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. Sabick demonstrated that by switching both foliage and flowers, the same Thanksgiving centerpiece can be transformed into one for Christmas. A note of precaution—if using a candle, do not light it. By keeping the Oasis wet, the arrangement can last from two to three weeks.
Ohio stays red in statewide elections, national “red wave” falls short

Pictured is the Ohio flag. Photo courtesy of Flickr. Republicans solidified Ohio as a red state, but the expected “red wave” didn’t sweep the midterms as many anticipated. Former Dayton Mayor and University of Dayton alumni Nan Whaley took on incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine. She lost...
No public sales for Taylor Swift tour, Ticketmaster says

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sorry Swifties, Ticketmaster will no longer be selling tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift is coming to Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on two back-to-back nights as part of The Eras Tour, an event announced after the release of her latest album, “Midnights.” On June 30 and July 1, […]
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
Bellevue is home to the last enamel manufacturer on this side of the world

Thompson Enamel is the last manufacturer of art enamel in the Western Hemisphere, and it happens to be in Bellevue. Next door to the manufacturer is the Carpenter Art Enamel Foundation, started by Woodrow Carpenter, a self-made businessman. He bought Thompson Enamel in Chicago and brought the company to Northern Kentucky in 1983. The enamel is produced in the Thompson Enamel plant and used in workshops in the enamel foundation.
EATON acronym displayed for the community

The EATON acronym has its own personal meaning for each letter. The letter E represents excellence, which means that one is going the extra mile and is outstanding. The letter A is awareness which is the knowledge of people’s surroundings and perception of others. The letter T means tenacity which means having the determination to do something. The letter O stands for ownership which means not being afraid to stand up for what is right and the act of possessing something. The last letter N represents noteworthiness, which is something that is interesting, unusual, or significant.
