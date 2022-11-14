Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
wnewsj.com
Lewis hits 1,000 in WC’s 53-43 win over Kenyon
WILMINGTON — Kennedy Lewis scored her 1,000th career point and poured in a game-high 17 points Wednesday as the Wilmington College women’s basketball team earned a 53-43 victory over Kenyon College at Fred Raizk Arena. Wilmington overcame poor shooting (19-of-57) by winning the rebounding margin 38-32 as well...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
Wilmington High School senior Sophie Huffman will continue her academic and basketball career at the University of Findlay, an NCAA Division II institution located in northwest Ohio. In the photo, from left to right, Rex Huffman, Sophie Huffman, Shannon Bone, Curt Bone.
WCPO
Fans storm the court as NKU takes down Cincinnati at Truist Arena
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Cross-River Shootout? River Rumble? Whatever you want to call it, it's safe to say neither Northern Kentucky nor the University of Cincinnati will be forgetting this year's matchup. Fans stormed the court at Truist Arena Tuesday night after NKU upset UC, 64-51. NKU got out...
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Withrow High School
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has enrolled at Withrow High School.
Ohio State football’s Jack Sawyer needs to play ‘reckless,’ but one thing holds him back
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Sawyer’s season-long progression into the defensive hybrid Ohio State football needs has taken a promising turn recently. Sawyer recorded 1.5 sacks last Saturday against Indiana. Those were his first quarterback takedowns since he posted one in back-to-back games against Toledo (Sept. 17) and Wisconsin (Sept. 24). Of the 19 pressures Pro Football Focus credits him with, 12 have come in the last four games.
Fans of Dave Matthews Band ‘crash’ into Dayton
"You meet amazing people, from all walks of life. They don't care where you're from, what your background. You love Dave, Dave loves you."
dayton.com
Dayton connections you can find on TV this season
With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
What does “See Agent” mean on a boarding pass?
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Garden Club holds Nov. meeting
Babs Sabick, OAGC Design Developer, was the speaker at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. Sabick demonstrated that by switching both foliage and flowers, the same Thanksgiving centerpiece can be transformed into one for Christmas. A note of precaution—if using a candle, do not light it. By keeping the Oasis wet, the arrangement can last from two to three weeks.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo elephant making temporary move to help species survival
CINCINNATI — One of Cincinnati Zoo's elephants is moving away, but the good news is that it's only temporary. The 10,000-pound bull elephant is being moved to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, where he will be introduced to three breeding-age females. “Sabu is one of the most genetically valuable...
WLWT 5
'Not unexpected': Cincinnati Zoo says hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding
CINCINNATI — Months after a baby hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo, there's been some new developments at Hippo Cove. Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo posted to member Facebook pages saying hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding. "They are not related and this was expected to happen...
Proud to be an American
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender There has always been something about Lee Gre
flyernews.com
Ohio stays red in statewide elections, national “red wave” falls short
Pictured is the Ohio flag. Photo courtesy of Flickr. Republicans solidified Ohio as a red state, but the expected “red wave” didn’t sweep the midterms as many anticipated. Former Dayton Mayor and University of Dayton alumni Nan Whaley took on incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine. She lost...
No public sales for Taylor Swift tour, Ticketmaster says
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sorry Swifties, Ticketmaster will no longer be selling tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift is coming to Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on two back-to-back nights as part of The Eras Tour, an event announced after the release of her latest album, “Midnights.” On June 30 and July 1, […]
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
linknky.com
Bellevue is home to the last enamel manufacturer on this side of the world
Thompson Enamel is the last manufacturer of art enamel in the Western Hemisphere, and it happens to be in Bellevue. Next door to the manufacturer is the Carpenter Art Enamel Foundation, started by Woodrow Carpenter, a self-made businessman. He bought Thompson Enamel in Chicago and brought the company to Northern Kentucky in 1983. The enamel is produced in the Thompson Enamel plant and used in workshops in the enamel foundation.
budgettravel.com
QuirKY, FunKY, and WacKY in Kentucky
Experience all the weird of Covington, Kentucky with a visit to a Spaceship house, a tour of taxidermy, and of course, bourbon (400 types!).
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
eatonredink.com
EATON acronym displayed for the community
The EATON acronym has its own personal meaning for each letter. The letter E represents excellence, which means that one is going the extra mile and is outstanding. The letter A is awareness which is the knowledge of people’s surroundings and perception of others. The letter T means tenacity which means having the determination to do something. The letter O stands for ownership which means not being afraid to stand up for what is right and the act of possessing something. The last letter N represents noteworthiness, which is something that is interesting, unusual, or significant.
