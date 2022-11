Wellesley Council on Aging (COA) has gone through the interview process for a new director a couple of times in recent months but has yet to hire one. Robert Connors was selected over the summer to be director, but the 2 parties couldn’t come to a contract agreement. More recently, director selection Eric Poulin decided to stay on with the Rochester, Mass. Council on Aging after leveraging the Wellesley offer for a big raise, according to The Wanderer, a news site in that region.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO