Two found dead in Southside parking lot
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has reported the deaths of two individuals found inside a vehicle in Elmira Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was found inside the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Elmira’s Southside around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The vehicle was located in the back of the complex, […]
House fire over the weekend in Vestal
On Saturday night, at approximately 11 p.m., the Vestal Fire Department responded to an active house fire at 2317 Hemlock Lane.
Chenango Street Under Binghamton I-81 Bridge May Reopen Soon
Traffic may soon be flowing between two Binghamton neighborhoods after a 14-month-long detour while crews worked to deal with a sinking Interstate 81 bridge. People familiar with the project told WNBF News a section of Chenango Street on the city's North Side now is expected to reopen Monday or Tuesday.
Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Windsor Burglar
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is turning to social media in a search for a burglary suspect. Officials posted to the Sheriff’s office Facebook page on Wednesday, November 16 that they were looking for information concerning a man caught on surveillance video at the door of a Windsor business in the early morning hours.
State Police at Endwell Find a Sad Story on “Inspection Sticker”
A brief tale of despair was scrawled on a fake vehicle inspection sticker discovered by state troopers based in Endwell. New York State Police posted a photo of the handwritten message on social media Wednesday. Inside the yellow block where official text normally would be found was a note in...
Owego Man Injured After Gun Accidentally Goes Off
An Owego man is recovering after an accidental gun discharge left him injured. The Owego Police Department says around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, officers responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street for a gunshot victim. The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment...
Police looking for Windsor burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Windsor burglary suspect.
Vestal Parkway Drivers Beware! New Signals Installed at Busy Spot
Another traffic signal system is being added to the heavily traveled Vestal Parkway corridor. Electronic message signs indicate the new signals at the intersection with Plaza Drive are scheduled to go into operation on Tuesday. A state Department of Transportation spokesperson did not know what time the signals would be...
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
State Police arrest 2 people in Owasco robbery
OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police have arrested two people in Cayuga County. On Wednesday, November 16, State Police responded to a residence in the town of Owasco, in Cayuga County, for a report of a Home Invasion Robbery. State Police investigators developed information on the possible location of the first suspect and when Troopers […]
Pizza Hut is back in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
Binghamton Woman Sentenced for Home Invasion/Hammer Attack
A Binghamton woman will spend five years in prison and report for parole for five years after getting out of jail for attacking a Johnson City resident with a hammer after she and another woman forced their way into the woman's apartment on Saint Charles Street earlier this year. News...
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Bob Joseph[/caption]Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you...
JC Man Gets Prison for Stabbing and Slashing Child’s Grandfather
Prosecutors said a man has admitted he cut the grandfather of his child with a knife and broken glass during a dispute in Johnson City. 32-year-old David Maiella of Johnson City has been sentenced to four years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. Village police said...
Violent Binghamton felon headed to State prison
Today in Broome County Court, Amanda Hoyt, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree.
Broome & Tioga Back on High COVID Transmission Risk List
Just what no one wanted to hear just before the start of the holiday season: The Centers for Disease Control and prevention county-by-county tracking of community transmission of COVID-19 is showing parts of the Twin Tier are back at high transmission levels. Areas like Broome County where there are a...
Delhi Man Charged After Report of Suspicious Vehicle
A Delhi man is facing several charges after a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Town of Delhi in October. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says the report came in on the morning of October 13th for a vehicle on Hoag Cross Road. An investigation revealed the driver of...
Oneonta police identify man who died in bicycle accident in Huntington Park
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police have identified the man who fell off his bicycle and died in Huntington Park last week as 50-year-old Traver Brown. Police say on Nov. 10, Brown was riding his bike on the park's sidewalk when he appears to have hit a drainage ditch, causing him to lose control and flip over the handlebars. He was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene just before 7 a.m. Video surveillance shows the accident happened about 30 minutes beforehand.
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
