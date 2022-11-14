ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Two found dead in Southside parking lot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has reported the deaths of two individuals found inside a vehicle in Elmira Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was found inside the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Elmira’s Southside around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The vehicle was located in the back of the complex, […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Windsor Burglar

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is turning to social media in a search for a burglary suspect. Officials posted to the Sheriff’s office Facebook page on Wednesday, November 16 that they were looking for information concerning a man caught on surveillance video at the door of a Windsor business in the early morning hours.
WINDSOR, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Man Injured After Gun Accidentally Goes Off

An Owego man is recovering after an accidental gun discharge left him injured. The Owego Police Department says around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, officers responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street for a gunshot victim. The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment...
OWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

State Police arrest 2 people in Owasco robbery

OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police have arrested two people in Cayuga County. On Wednesday, November 16, State Police responded to a residence in the town of Owasco, in Cayuga County, for a report of a Home Invasion Robbery. State Police investigators developed information on the possible location of the first suspect and when Troopers […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pizza Hut is back in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delhi Man Charged After Report of Suspicious Vehicle

A Delhi man is facing several charges after a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Town of Delhi in October. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says the report came in on the morning of October 13th for a vehicle on Hoag Cross Road. An investigation revealed the driver of...
DELHI, NY
WKTV

Oneonta police identify man who died in bicycle accident in Huntington Park

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police have identified the man who fell off his bicycle and died in Huntington Park last week as 50-year-old Traver Brown. Police say on Nov. 10, Brown was riding his bike on the park's sidewalk when he appears to have hit a drainage ditch, causing him to lose control and flip over the handlebars. He was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene just before 7 a.m. Video surveillance shows the accident happened about 30 minutes beforehand.
ONEONTA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy