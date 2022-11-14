ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Longboat Observer

Prose and Kohn: Sarasota-area athletes hit the hardwood

The squeaking of shoes, the bouncing of balls on hardwood, the swishing of nets: they are all back. The high school basketball season officially got under way this week with girls programs starting their regular season; the boys will start next week. Riverview High brings back a lot of talent...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch, Braden River football have offseason work to do

For the Lakewood Ranch High and Braden River High football teams, the 2022 season ended in different shades of disappointment. The Mustangs entered the final week of the regular season at 6-3 and seeded seventh in its Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4S region, in line for a playoff spot — as long as it beat Booker High (6-5) at home Nov. 4 in the season finale.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River. The
RIVERVIEW, FL
Longboat Observer

Mustangs on parade in Lakewood Ranch car show

When the 30th annual Ponies Under the Palms Mustang and Ford Show begins Nov. 20 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, the beauty of the cars will be just a part of the show. The major entertainment will be the stories told by the owners and the spectators about what makes each vehicle special.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million

A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch Community Fund hires its first director

Adrienne Bookhamer had no experience in family welfare when she took a position overseeing adoptions in Jefferson County, Colorado, outside Denver, in 1997. She would go on to spend 25 years connecting babies, kids and teenagers with families, first in a county government role and later with nonprofits. When she moved to Florida at the onset of the pandemic, settling in Lakewood Ranch, she commuted to Tampa for two years, running a nonprofit adoption services organization there.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Nancy Krohngold dishes out secret behind her mouth-watering BBQ

Though restaurateur/chef Nancy Krohngold has served in many professions throughout her career, including insurance, graphic design, sales and industrial maintenance, cooking was always her passion. Now Krohngold lives her dream daily as the chief behind Nancy’s Bar-B-Q in Lakewood Ranch, where her signature barbecue continues to win the hearts of...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: November 17

Gordon Silver captured this monarch butterfly’s colors in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton

After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Nonprofit engages kids by believing learning is anything but boring

Neirda Thompson-Pemberton practices what she calls “educational espionage.” Her secret weapon? Fun. It’s so fundamental to her mission that she named her nonprofit FUNducation, which engages school-age kids in science, technology, engineering, arts and math — most commonly known as STEAM. “A lot of kids —...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
srqmagazine.com

Lee Wetherington Homes Selected Among Preferred Builders for Wild Blue at Waterside

Luxury homebuilder Lee Wetherington Homes is proud to announce it has been selected as one of four preferred home builders for the new Wild Blue at Waterside community, located east of Lorraine Road and south of University Parkway in Lakewood Ranch. Created by Stock Development, Wild Blue will offer a one-of-a-kind living experience with amenities tailored for today’s homebuyers, all conveniently set near Waterside Place — one of Lakewood Ranch’s award-winning town centers. Lee Wetherington Homes will begin building its models, known as inspiration homes, in the first quarter of 2023. The newest neighborhood in Waterside encapsulates a modern Florida feel intertwined with natural landscapes. Four thoughtfully designed architectural varieties – Transitional, Coastal, British West Indies and Modern Farmhouse – can be found throughout this 507-home development. The homesites nestle against pristine lakefront and preserve views, with each custom home package over $1.5 million. Lee Wetherington Homes will offer five incomparable design styles across Wild Blue.Wild Blue plans to allot 36 homesites during the first phase of development, with 79 sites available in the second phase and 14 throughout the third. The longtime local homebuilder’s newest floor plans incorporate exquisite features its customers have come to expect, including spacious great rooms designed for casual living and entertaining, dramatic ceiling heights, beautiful kitchens with immense islands, pool baths, sweeping primary suites, private guest retreats, broad closets, and three-car garages.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL

