Read full article on original website
Related
Longboat Observer
Prose and Kohn: Sarasota-area athletes hit the hardwood
The squeaking of shoes, the bouncing of balls on hardwood, the swishing of nets: they are all back. The high school basketball season officially got under way this week with girls programs starting their regular season; the boys will start next week. Riverview High brings back a lot of talent...
Longboat Observer
Mustangs boys golf surprise with fifth-place finish at state tournament
A month ago, no one in the Lakewood Ranch High boys golf program would have expected a top-five finish at the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A state tournament. A lot can change in a month. With strong contributions from all of its top four golfers — sophomore Parker...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch, Braden River football have offseason work to do
For the Lakewood Ranch High and Braden River High football teams, the 2022 season ended in different shades of disappointment. The Mustangs entered the final week of the regular season at 6-3 and seeded seventh in its Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4S region, in line for a playoff spot — as long as it beat Booker High (6-5) at home Nov. 4 in the season finale.
Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River. The
usf.edu
Sarasota County adds Hurricane Ian makeup days to the academic calendar
Sarasota County students will attend classes for an additional two days to make up for days lost to Hurricane Ian. The extra school days are Jan. 9 and March 20, which were previously scheduled as professional days for teachers and staff. The dates fall on the Mondays after the winter...
Longboat Observer
Mustangs on parade in Lakewood Ranch car show
When the 30th annual Ponies Under the Palms Mustang and Ford Show begins Nov. 20 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, the beauty of the cars will be just a part of the show. The major entertainment will be the stories told by the owners and the spectators about what makes each vehicle special.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million
A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch clinic gives fat-burning demonstration during open house
During its open house Nov. 15, LifeStream Family Medicine of Lakewood Ranch treated its guests to something more than a tour of the facility. The event allowed guests to experience a free demonstration of the recently installed Emsculpt Neo. “I think it's going to be only a positive thing because...
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Community Fund hires its first director
Adrienne Bookhamer had no experience in family welfare when she took a position overseeing adoptions in Jefferson County, Colorado, outside Denver, in 1997. She would go on to spend 25 years connecting babies, kids and teenagers with families, first in a county government role and later with nonprofits. When she moved to Florida at the onset of the pandemic, settling in Lakewood Ranch, she commuted to Tampa for two years, running a nonprofit adoption services organization there.
Longboat Observer
Nancy Krohngold dishes out secret behind her mouth-watering BBQ
Though restaurateur/chef Nancy Krohngold has served in many professions throughout her career, including insurance, graphic design, sales and industrial maintenance, cooking was always her passion. Now Krohngold lives her dream daily as the chief behind Nancy’s Bar-B-Q in Lakewood Ranch, where her signature barbecue continues to win the hearts of...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: November 17
Gordon Silver captured this monarch butterfly’s colors in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
Longboat Observer
Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton
After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Must-Visit Holiday Markets in Tampa Bay for Unique Gifts
Whether you’re ready or not, ‘tis the season for holiday shopping! This year, more than...
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Longboat Observer
Nonprofit engages kids by believing learning is anything but boring
Neirda Thompson-Pemberton practices what she calls “educational espionage.” Her secret weapon? Fun. It’s so fundamental to her mission that she named her nonprofit FUNducation, which engages school-age kids in science, technology, engineering, arts and math — most commonly known as STEAM. “A lot of kids —...
srqmagazine.com
Lee Wetherington Homes Selected Among Preferred Builders for Wild Blue at Waterside
Luxury homebuilder Lee Wetherington Homes is proud to announce it has been selected as one of four preferred home builders for the new Wild Blue at Waterside community, located east of Lorraine Road and south of University Parkway in Lakewood Ranch. Created by Stock Development, Wild Blue will offer a one-of-a-kind living experience with amenities tailored for today’s homebuyers, all conveniently set near Waterside Place — one of Lakewood Ranch’s award-winning town centers. Lee Wetherington Homes will begin building its models, known as inspiration homes, in the first quarter of 2023. The newest neighborhood in Waterside encapsulates a modern Florida feel intertwined with natural landscapes. Four thoughtfully designed architectural varieties – Transitional, Coastal, British West Indies and Modern Farmhouse – can be found throughout this 507-home development. The homesites nestle against pristine lakefront and preserve views, with each custom home package over $1.5 million. Lee Wetherington Homes will offer five incomparable design styles across Wild Blue.Wild Blue plans to allot 36 homesites during the first phase of development, with 79 sites available in the second phase and 14 throughout the third. The longtime local homebuilder’s newest floor plans incorporate exquisite features its customers have come to expect, including spacious great rooms designed for casual living and entertaining, dramatic ceiling heights, beautiful kitchens with immense islands, pool baths, sweeping primary suites, private guest retreats, broad closets, and three-car garages.
Comments / 0