Fichtelman on trial for allegedly fathering underage stepsister’s child￼
KINGMAN – It took more than five hours to select the jury while attorneys spent only 20 minutes to present opening statements in the trial of a Lake Havasu City man who allegedly fathered the child of his adopted teenage stepsister, 45 years his junior. Trial for Terry Fichtelman, 65, began Monday in Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman.
Legal Notices for the Week of Nov. 16 – Nov. 22, 2022
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION FOR-PROFIT CORPORATION 1. Entity Type: For-Profit (Business) Corporation 2. Entity Name: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. 3. [blank] 4. Character of Business: Any legal purpose. 5. Shares. Class: Common Total: 2. 6. Arizona Known Place of Business: 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 7. Directors: Justin Holmby, 1775 Bimini Lane, #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 8. Statutory Agent: Venjuris P.C., Ruth Carter, 1938 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016. 9. Certificate of Disclosure. 10. Incorporators: Mysti Holmby, 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 By checking the box marked “I accept” below, I acknowledge under penalty of law that this document together with any attachments is submitted in compliance with Arizona law. [x] I ACCEPT /s/ Mysti Holmby 8/19/2022 STATEMENT OF MERGER 1. Surviving Entity Name: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. 1.1 Surviving entity jurisdiction of organization: Arizona. 1.2 Surviving entity type: [x] NEW Arizona corporation, LLC, or limited partnership. 2. Merging Entities: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. Type of Entity: Corporation. Jurisdiction of organization: California. 3. Surviving entity known place of business: 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 4. Surviving Entity Statutory Agent: Venjuris P.C., 1938 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016. 5. [blank] 6. Approval of Merger: By the signatures appearing on this Statement of Merger, each entity declares under the penalty of perjury that the plan of merger was approved by each merging entity, and by the surviving entity if it is also a merging entity, in accordance with A.R.S. Section 29-2203, and also by each foreign merging entity or foreign merging and surviving entity in accordance with the laws of its jurisdiction or organization.7. Delayed Effective Date: [blank] J&M Express Freight Solutions Inc. (CA company) /s/ Justin Holmby, CEO 8/14/2022 J&M Express Freight Solutions Inc. (AZ company) /s/ Justin Holmby, CEO 8/14/2022.
Kelly, Hobbs take senate, governor races￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Kingman voters overwhelming rejected a proposed sales tax increase and Arizona democrats have racked up wins in hotly contested races for the U.S. senate and Governor’s office. That much was clear, but thousands of votes were left to be counted across the state Tuesday morning, at deadline for this edition of The Standard.
Over 23,000 school supplies donated following annual Back-to-School Donation Drive ￼
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort collected a total of 23,235 school supplies during its annual Back-to-School Donation Drive held over the summer. “We look forward to our annual Back-to-School Donation Drive each year and to be able to give thousands of school supplies to...
BLM to conduct prescribed burning in the Hualapai Mountains￼
KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River District will conduct prescribed burning near the communities of Atherton Acres, Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park, Getz Peak, and Potato Patch communication sites, as well as BLM’s Wild Cow Springs Campground. Prescribed burning operations are planned between November...
Frozen storage operation plans construction near Kingman￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – A Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company plans to build and operate a warehouse facility that will store and distribute frozen products, mostly food and beverage items, at a 92-acre site in the Griffith Energy Industrial Corridor, about 15 miles south of Kingman. The Tippmann Group Interstate Warehousing venture is a three generation, family-owned company that’s been in business for more than 50 years.
Veterans Day Memorial and Parade bring the community together
KINGMAN – Chilly and windy autumn weather didn’t prevent military veterans and their supporters from paying tribute to their service last weekend. The American Legion Post 14 held its annual ceremony honoring veterans at Mountain View Cemetery on Friday. About 30 veterans, their families and even a few Girl Scouts were in attendance.
Bah Humbug! It’s a Christmas Carol￼
KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater proudly presents A Christmas Carol – Charles Dickens’s festive tale of redemption and compassion. Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly encounters come to life in the Charles Dickens beloved story adapted by Ed Monk and directed by Malachi Ayers. This holiday classic runs...
Varsity volleyball chosen for AIA Sportsmanship Award￼
KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District #20 is proud of the Kingman High School girls’ Varsity Volleyball team. They were selected as this year’s recipient of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) 3A Conference Sportsmanship Award. This award is handed out annually in each conference to the team that exhibits the highest level of sportsmanship, as voted on by the officials.
Hagan Chiropractic holds ribbon cutting
Hagan Chiropractic, located at 1738 Hwy 95 Bullhead City, AZ celebrated their ribbon cutting Tuesday, November 1st with guests from across the community. Located in the heart of Bullhead City, the health professionals at Hagan Chiropractic are dedicated to helping you achieve your wellness objectives, combining skill and expertise that spans four generations. Dr. Michael Hagan is committed to bringing you better health and a better way of life by teaching and practicing the true principles of chiropractic care. Guests from all over the community came to celebrate our newest Chamber Member, Hagan Chiropractic on November 1st, 2022. Left to Right: Ambassador Mary Schramm, Jack Stratmeyer, Dr. Michael Hagan, Rene Hagan, Audrey Schiro, Janelle Summerlin, and Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams.
Tinker Rattler Race is Nov 19￼
KINGMAN – The Route 66 Tinker Rattler MTB Race will be held Saturday, Nov 19 starting at Coyote Pass Trailhead in Kingman. This race is for all level racers, beginners, kids, intermediate, and experts!. The race course is as follows: Beginners eight miles (1 lap); Intermediate 16 miles (2...
Chmiel named to Biola U’s Dean’s List￼
Rebekah Chmiel was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence. Chmiel from Kingman, a Nursing major, was one of approximately 1,600 students who were named to the dean’s list in spring 2022. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
Come on down for Chillin’ on Beale￼
KINGMAN – Bring your car down for a fun time to Chillin’ on Beale Saturday, Nov. 19. Classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it will be on display. Cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food, and down-home Kingman atmosphere! Events begin at 2 p.m. and only end when the cars go home! Free and open to the public – vehicle spots open. Contact Gene Kirkham at 714-488-1843 for more information.
Volleyball season comes to a close
As the seasons and the leaves change, if you’re not in Arizona, there comes a time where fall sports end and the winter season begins. In Bullhead City, the fall sports have ended but not without great effort. The boys of Mohave football were able to create a playoff team that produced great success in the regular season, but eventually fell short. Their efforts were displayed and clear as success would come with persistent effort. Out of all the teams, the Mohave football team had the longest season as no other teams performed well enough to enter into the playoffs.
