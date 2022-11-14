ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

3 ASD schools briefly placed on lockdowns after multiple tips about potential violence; threats deemed not credible

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three schools in Allentown were briefly placed on lockdowns after multiple tips about potential violence Monday. The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip through the Safe2Say program that a potential shooting would occur at Dieruff High School, according to a news release from city police.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school

A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Police raid 2 homes in Reading, firearms seized, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested and several firearms seized Wednesday during police raids in two different parts of the City of Reading. The raids stem from a firearms trafficking and theft investigation in conjunction with the Central Berks Regional Police Department. The investigation was led by Reading Police Criminal Investigator Eric...
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Witness’ Videos Document Alleged Assault

An alleged assault and an arrest on active warrants in Pennsburg, items stolen from a car parked at a trailhead in Perkiomen, and trespassing on a Lower Frederick property all were handled by state police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports distributed Wednesday (Nov. 16, 2022).
PENNSBURG, PA
WBRE

‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands

MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman arrested after attacking, kicking elderly person in face: police

According to Fox 56, a woman was arrested and charged by Pocono Township Police after they said she randomly attacked another woman and kicked her in the face multiple times. According to the news outlet, officials said police were called to the Gap View Drive-In in Scotrun, Monroe County, just after 8 a.m. on Friday for a reported fight. Officers said they had received multiple reports that a woman, later identified as 47-year-old Shannon Wallace, was kicking an elderly woman who was lying on the ground in the face.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy