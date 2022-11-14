Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Juveniles charged in false threats of violence at Allentown schools, police say
Recently reported threats of violence that disrupted classes in Allentown schools were found to be not credible and unsubstantiated, Allentown police said Tuesday. As part of their investigation, police announced they had identified several juvenile suspects and charged them with terroristic threats and false alarms to agencies of public safety.
Attempted Homicide, Kidnapping Suspect In PA Park Shooting Tracked Down With Social Media Help
Investigators tracked down the social media account of a suspect they say opened fire at a vehicle before driving to a fire station during a confrontation in Pennsylvania, leading to attempted homicide and kidnapping charges. Daniel Charles Fegely Jr., 24, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping,...
3 ASD schools briefly placed on lockdowns after multiple tips about potential violence; threats deemed not credible
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three schools in Allentown were briefly placed on lockdowns after multiple tips about potential violence Monday. The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip through the Safe2Say program that a potential shooting would occur at Dieruff High School, according to a news release from city police.
Lehigh Career & Technical Institute lockdown ends after yet another threat (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The lockdown ended at 10:14 a.m. after a Pennsylvania State Police search determined the building was safe, according to an updated post on Lehigh Career & Technical Institute’s website. The investigation is continuing. “LCTI’s school counselors are available to meet with students who may be struggling with feelings...
Bucks Man Argued With Students, Spit On Cop At School Football Game: Police
Police in Bucks County are searching for a man who they said spit on an officer at a high school football game. Tyler Devlin Cook, 30, of Doylestown, is wanted for felony assault and disorderly conduct, said Central Bucks Regional Police Department in a statement. Investigators said Cook was at...
It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school
A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
Police raid 2 homes in Reading, firearms seized, 3 arrested
Three people were arrested and several firearms seized Wednesday during police raids in two different parts of the City of Reading. The raids stem from a firearms trafficking and theft investigation in conjunction with the Central Berks Regional Police Department. The investigation was led by Reading Police Criminal Investigator Eric...
Philadelphia high school student detained after gun found in locker
A Philadelphia high school student was detained on Monday after authorities found a gun in a locker.
North Philadelphia charter school briefly on lockdown after nearby shooting
Police tell us a 42-year-old man was shot in the stomach on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
Troopers: Witness’ Videos Document Alleged Assault
An alleged assault and an arrest on active warrants in Pennsburg, items stolen from a car parked at a trailhead in Perkiomen, and trespassing on a Lower Frederick property all were handled by state police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports distributed Wednesday (Nov. 16, 2022).
Bethlehem Township police unravel cash card scam, charge 2 men, court papers say
Bethlehem Township police investigating a more than $1,700 theft from the Lowe’s at Southmont Plaza unraveled a complex scam and charged two 18-year-olds from Michigan with various crimes, court papers say. Officers were notified by loss prevention on Oct. 7 that the two men made purchases of tools, air...
Man accused of creating smoke conditions that forced evacuation of Red Roof Inn in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man is being accused of creating smoke in his room, causing an evacuation at the Red Roof Inn in Palmer Township, Northampton County. John Zarzycki is being charged with arson, risking catastrophe, and multiple counts of recklessly endangering another person. Palmer Township police officers and...
'I'm scared': Gun found inside locker prompts lockdown at Philadelphia charter school
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia junior high school was placed on lockdown Monday after police allegedly found a gun inside a student's locker. Police responded to Hardy Williams Charter School in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood around 9 a.m. and searched the locker for suspicion of narcotics, authorities said. Officers instead found...
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
1 person injured in school bus crash in Bethlehem
One person was injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Bethlehem. The crash at 8:10 a.m. involved a Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 bus and an SUV at Pembroke Road and East Washington Avenue, city police said. The driver of the SUV was injured in the...
15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
No-Show Contractor Sought For Fraud In Forks Township: Police
A contractor paid to do landscaping work for a Northampton County couple but never actually did any of it is being sought for fraud by authorities. Steven Colson, 44, was was paid half the funds to complete the work for a client on the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue sometime last spring, authorities in Forks Township said.
Pa. woman arrested after attacking, kicking elderly person in face: police
According to Fox 56, a woman was arrested and charged by Pocono Township Police after they said she randomly attacked another woman and kicked her in the face multiple times. According to the news outlet, officials said police were called to the Gap View Drive-In in Scotrun, Monroe County, just after 8 a.m. on Friday for a reported fight. Officers said they had received multiple reports that a woman, later identified as 47-year-old Shannon Wallace, was kicking an elderly woman who was lying on the ground in the face.
Coroner identifies remains found in Moore Township as those of missing murderer
The skeletal remains discovered this week in Northampton County are those of a man who pleaded guilty 30 years ago to murdering two people in Monroe County, authorities said. The remains are those of William S. Edelman Jr., who was 65 at the time of his death, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said in a news release Wednesday.
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
