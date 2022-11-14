Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
'Welcome Home'; Hundreds of Kentucky National Guard members coming home for Thanksgiving
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says more than 200 of the state's National Guard members are returning home after a nearly year-long deployment in Europe, just in time for the holidays. Beshear made the announcement during his weekly Team Kentucky Update on Thursday saying the 208 guard...
fox56news.com
Lexington’s Brenda Cowan Fire Camp empowering future women firefighters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In honor of a fallen Lexington firefighter, young women had the chance to learn what opportunities await them in the first responder profession. Young women ages 16-25 gathered at the fire training center for the Brenda Cowan Fire Camp. Brenda Cowan was the first African American woman for the Lexington Fire Department, and the first African American female to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. She was killed in the line of duty. The camp is meant to honor her legacy, and to introduce women to the male dominant profession of the fire department.
lanereport.com
See Somerset Tourism receives two Traverse Awards
The last four years have been marked with scores of new experiences in Somerset, with the addition of festivals and events celebrating food, music and art. Two of those experiences — Moonlight Festival, the community’s signature fall event, and the #seemyset Art Market, an open-air market created to celebrate tourism at home – were selected as bronze-level winners in the experience development category last week at the 2022 Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) Traverse Awards for Excellence.
fox56news.com
Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy Pier
Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from a climbing wall at Navy Pier when he was not properly harnessed. (Video by Erin Brewer, released by Levin and Perconti) Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy …. Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from...
k105.com
Toyota plant employee dies on the job
An employee of the Georgetown Toyota manufacturing plant has been killed on the job. The Scott County Coroner told WKYT.com that 39-year-old Diego Garcia died Tuesday morning after “something fell on him.”. Garcia, the television reports, had worked at the plant for many years. Toyota officials issued the following...
fox56news.com
‘Share the Warmth’ this winter to help Lexington’s homeless population
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — With temperatures going from the mid-70s to the low 30s in a week, the need for coats, gloves, blankets, and other winter essentials is increasing. The YMCA of Central Kentucky is partnering with the Catholic Action Center to give those essentials to those who need them.
fox56news.com
Why do experts say children shouldn’t wear a puffy jacket in the car?
With winter weather here and temperatures dropping rapidly, you may think it is time to bundle up. However, parents could be putting their children in danger by simply putting them in a nice warm coat. Why do experts say children shouldn’t wear a puffy …. With winter weather here...
fox56news.com
Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: ‘The text said Help’
The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a Queens Village street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush. Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: …
fox56news.com
Farm to table: How to get your Thanksgiving turkey from a Kentucky supplier
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — If you haven’t bought your Thanksgiving turkey yet, you may want to skip the grocery store lines and head to a local farm instead. Elmwood Stock Farm is said to offer some of the best-tasting turkeys in the area. The Georgetown farm raises...
fox56news.com
FDA warning links cough medicine to rise in child poisonings
As we enter the respiratory virus season when kids sniffles and coughs turn into colds and the flu, the Food and Drug administration is putting out a warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings. FDA warning links cough medicine to rise...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky artist creates towering Secretariat mural in Paris
PARIS, Ky. — A Kentucky artist pays tribute to the greatest achievement ever in horse racing. A spin through Paris, Kentucky, is like experiencing a drive-through gallery. There is art everywhere you look, especially the architectural kind. “It’s interesting because I get to hear Paris, all the city noises,” said artist Jaime Corum.
fox56news.com
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of Taylor Swift tickets due to ‘insufficient’ supply
Bad news for Swifties everywhere: Ticketmaster has pulled the plug on any further sales of tickets for the Eras Tour. Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of Taylor …. Bad news for Swifties everywhere: Ticketmaster has pulled the plug on any further sales of tickets for the Eras Tour. Nov. 17:...
Shooting in Mt. Sterling, victim identified
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that lead to the shooting death of a man in Mount Sterling.
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
fox56news.com
Brittany Yeary with IMAGE Studios
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 15, 2022. FOX 56 honored by the Christian Appalachian Project. FOX 56 was honored by the Christian Appalachian Project for helping the nonprofit support eastern Kentucky when it was impacted by devastating floods. New Louisville Top Golf...
fox56news.com
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 11/17/22
FOX 56 Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Thursday evening forecast. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 17, 2022. The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington. The show will feature 75 performers...
fox56news.com
Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead
Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Nov....
fox56news.com
Lexington mayor seeks approval for police, E-911 raises
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s mayor announced Tuesday she is seeking city council approval for police and E-911 raises. In a news release, Mayor Linda Gorton announced she had asked council members to approve memorandums of an agreement to approve significant raises to police officers, sergeants, and lieutenants, as well as supplements to positions in E-911.
wbontv.com
Tense matter on Willis Branch Wednesday diffused by officers
Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday November 16, Madison County Sheriff personnel responded to a call of a Richmond woman being held against her will. The incident occurred at a residence at 1044 Willis branch Road. Deputies arrived and the female who was reported to be held against her will was coming out...
Comments / 0