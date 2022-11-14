ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholasville, KY

fox56news.com

Lexington’s Brenda Cowan Fire Camp empowering future women firefighters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In honor of a fallen Lexington firefighter, young women had the chance to learn what opportunities await them in the first responder profession. Young women ages 16-25 gathered at the fire training center for the Brenda Cowan Fire Camp. Brenda Cowan was the first African American woman for the Lexington Fire Department, and the first African American female to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. She was killed in the line of duty. The camp is meant to honor her legacy, and to introduce women to the male dominant profession of the fire department.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

See Somerset Tourism receives two Traverse Awards

The last four years have been marked with scores of new experiences in Somerset, with the addition of festivals and events celebrating food, music and art. Two of those experiences — Moonlight Festival, the community’s signature fall event, and the #seemyset Art Market, an open-air market created to celebrate tourism at home – were selected as bronze-level winners in the experience development category last week at the 2022 Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) Traverse Awards for Excellence.
SOMERSET, KY
fox56news.com

Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy Pier

Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from a climbing wall at Navy Pier when he was not properly harnessed. (Video by Erin Brewer, released by Levin and Perconti) Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy …. Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Toyota plant employee dies on the job

An employee of the Georgetown Toyota manufacturing plant has been killed on the job. The Scott County Coroner told WKYT.com that 39-year-old Diego Garcia died Tuesday morning after “something fell on him.”. Garcia, the television reports, had worked at the plant for many years. Toyota officials issued the following...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

FDA warning links cough medicine to rise in child poisonings

As we enter the respiratory virus season when kids sniffles and coughs turn into colds and the flu, the Food and Drug administration is putting out a warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings. FDA warning links cough medicine to rise...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky artist creates towering Secretariat mural in Paris

PARIS, Ky. — A Kentucky artist pays tribute to the greatest achievement ever in horse racing. A spin through Paris, Kentucky, is like experiencing a drive-through gallery. There is art everywhere you look, especially the architectural kind. “It’s interesting because I get to hear Paris, all the city noises,” said artist Jaime Corum.
PARIS, KY
fox56news.com

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Brittany Yeary with IMAGE Studios

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 15, 2022. FOX 56 honored by the Christian Appalachian Project. FOX 56 was honored by the Christian Appalachian Project for helping the nonprofit support eastern Kentucky when it was impacted by devastating floods. New Louisville Top Golf...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 11/17/22

FOX 56 Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Thursday evening forecast. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 17, 2022. The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington. The show will feature 75 performers...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead

Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Nov....
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington mayor seeks approval for police, E-911 raises

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s mayor announced Tuesday she is seeking city council approval for police and E-911 raises. In a news release, Mayor Linda Gorton announced she had asked council members to approve memorandums of an agreement to approve significant raises to police officers, sergeants, and lieutenants, as well as supplements to positions in E-911.
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Tense matter on Willis Branch Wednesday diffused by officers

Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday November 16, Madison County Sheriff personnel responded to a call of a Richmond woman being held against her will. The incident occurred at a residence at 1044 Willis branch Road. Deputies arrived and the female who was reported to be held against her will was coming out...
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

