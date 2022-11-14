LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In honor of a fallen Lexington firefighter, young women had the chance to learn what opportunities await them in the first responder profession. Young women ages 16-25 gathered at the fire training center for the Brenda Cowan Fire Camp. Brenda Cowan was the first African American woman for the Lexington Fire Department, and the first African American female to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. She was killed in the line of duty. The camp is meant to honor her legacy, and to introduce women to the male dominant profession of the fire department.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO