Cleveland, OH

bwexponent.com

Regal Cinemas’ closure in Middleburg Towne Square plaza leaves vacuum of accessible movie theaters near campus

On Sept. 14, the Regal Cinemas location on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights permanently closed its doors as its parent company, Cineworld, remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The closure has come as disappointing news for some students and alumni of Baldwin Wallace University, who are left with fond memories of the location and a newfound lack of access to nearby movie theaters.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
CLEVELAND, OH
25newsnow.com

German Shepherd rescued from cistern under a Canton home

CANTON (25 News Now) - A German Shepherd is doing fine after Canton fire crews pulled him out of a cistern under a Canton home. The Canton Fire Department was called about 9 p.m. Monday to the city’s northwest side where the dog somehow got into the cistern some 20 feet into the ground.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma marijuana grower and cultivator plans donations to city

PARMA, Ohio -- While construction continues on Parma Wellness Center LLC’s $1.3 million medical marijuana growing facility at 12795 Corporate Drive, the company recently agreed to annually donate funds to the city. “The main idea was to make a donation to alleviate anybody’s fears that allowing such operations would...
PARMA, OH
