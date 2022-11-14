Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Here's why the owner of 'A Christmas Story' House says he decided to sell the iconic Cleveland property
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. When news broke that the iconic house used in the filming of A Christmas Story was up for sale in Cleveland, it left many movie fans wondering why the owner decided to sell the landmark property.
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
New selfie studio opens at the outlet mall in Lodi
A Northeast Ohio couple hopes creativity, saying cheese, and having fun will be the recipe to success for a new business.
bwexponent.com
Regal Cinemas’ closure in Middleburg Towne Square plaza leaves vacuum of accessible movie theaters near campus
On Sept. 14, the Regal Cinemas location on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights permanently closed its doors as its parent company, Cineworld, remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The closure has come as disappointing news for some students and alumni of Baldwin Wallace University, who are left with fond memories of the location and a newfound lack of access to nearby movie theaters.
akronlife.com
Don Drumm's Ray of Light
Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
Sally Beauty Supply closing 350 stores nationwide this December
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing 350 stores nationwide in December.
List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022
The following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.
The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
Her landlord was supposed to make repairs. Instead, he evicted her.
Federal housing authorities withhold rent to force landlords to make repairs. It doesn't always work out for tenants.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
New bed space for teens in crisis to open soon on Cleveland's west side
Cuyahoga County has a placement problem in the child welfare system. One of the possible solutions is being built right now on Cleveland's west side.
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
Abandoned Cleveland: Plans underway for Sidaway Bridge
It is a hidden bridge to nowhere that has an interesting place in Cleveland history.
25newsnow.com
German Shepherd rescued from cistern under a Canton home
CANTON (25 News Now) - A German Shepherd is doing fine after Canton fire crews pulled him out of a cistern under a Canton home. The Canton Fire Department was called about 9 p.m. Monday to the city’s northwest side where the dog somehow got into the cistern some 20 feet into the ground.
Owners of Hail Mary's and Salty Mary's Open Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon in N. Ridgeville
The Tex Mex-style barbecue joint dishes up a great mix of Texas roadhouse hits
Parma marijuana grower and cultivator plans donations to city
PARMA, Ohio -- While construction continues on Parma Wellness Center LLC’s $1.3 million medical marijuana growing facility at 12795 Corporate Drive, the company recently agreed to annually donate funds to the city. “The main idea was to make a donation to alleviate anybody’s fears that allowing such operations would...
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
Michael Stanley Resonators tribute show canceled as drummer Tommy Dobeck fights cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael Stanley Band fans, still mourning the 2021 death of its Cleveland legend namesake and looking forward to another walk down a white-lined memory lane, will have to wait a bit longer. “The Resonators Celebrate the Michael Stanley Songbook” show scheduled for Dec. 9 at MGM Northfield...
Camera catches Cleveland waste collectors tossing recycling bin in trash truck
Cleveland city leaders are trying to figure out why a city waste collection crew took a resident’s recycling bin and put the bin itself in the city’s trash truck for disposal last week.
newsnet5
Four Summit County communities work together to a help unsheltered homeless
STOW, Ohio — Akron's Peter Maurin Center is preparing for another rough winter for the unsheltered homeless of Summit County and is working with four communities to collect crucial warming items to help protect this vulnerable population. Peter Maurin Center Director David Churbock told News 5 the unsheltered homeless...
