Second person charged after Johnson County man stabbed to death in Merriam in October

A second person has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a man in October in Merriam, in Johnson County.

John Daniel Crawford Murray, 25, has been charged with 1st-degree murder, according to a news release Monday from the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Police were called at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 to a disturbance at a home in the 7300 block of Royalty Way where they found Charles Dillon, 23, who had been stabbed. Dillon died at the scene.

Last week, prosecutors also announced charges against Devin Darnell Braswell, 20, of Johnson County. He also faces a charge of 1st-degree murder in Dillon’s death. Braswell was arrested on Thursday, a day after Murray.

Bond for both men was set at $1 million.

Braswell’s initial court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday. An initial court date has not yet been set for Murray.

Dillon’s killing was the second homicide reported this year in Merriam, according to the police department. The first was a fatal shooting in March.