The Old Saybrook boys’ soccer team advanced to the championship game of the Class S State Tournament for the fourth-straight time after claiming a victory over Oxford in a semifinal game that came down to penalty kicks last week. On Nov. 15, the 5th-seeded Rams took on top-seeded Oxford in a state semifinal matchup at Veterans Stadium in New Britain and claimed a 2-1 victory versus the undefeated Wolverines after winning the decisive PK session by a 7-5 score. Old Saybrook is sporting an overall record of 17-2-2 as the team gets ready to face East Hampton in the Class S final.

OLD SAYBROOK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO