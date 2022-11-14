Read full article on original website
Warriors Boost Record to 8-1 With 46-8 Win Over the Rams
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team improved its record to 8-1 on the season after earning a convincing victory versus divisional opponent Old Saybrook-Westbrook (OS-W) last week. On Nov. 16, the Warriors squared off against the Rams at Valley Regional High School and won the game by the score of 46-8 to move to 8-1 overall with a record of 5-1 in the Pequot Conference Sassacus Division. VR-OL is in contention to make the Class SS State Playoffs heading into its regular-season finale with Haddam-Killingworth.
zip06.com
Rams Take Road Loss Against the Warriors
The Old Saybrook-Westbrook (OS-W) football team traveled to Deep River to play a road game against divisional opponent Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) on Nov. 16. The Rams took a 46-8 defeat to the Warriors at Valley Regional High School to move to 0-9 overall with a mark of 0-6 in the Pequot Conference Sassacus Division entering their regular-season finale with Morgan.
zip06.com
Rams Get Back to Class S Final with PK Victory in Semis
The Old Saybrook boys’ soccer team advanced to the championship game of the Class S State Tournament for the fourth-straight time after claiming a victory over Oxford in a semifinal game that came down to penalty kicks last week. On Nov. 15, the 5th-seeded Rams took on top-seeded Oxford in a state semifinal matchup at Veterans Stadium in New Britain and claimed a 2-1 victory versus the undefeated Wolverines after winning the decisive PK session by a 7-5 score. Old Saybrook is sporting an overall record of 17-2-2 as the team gets ready to face East Hampton in the Class S final.
zip06.com
Hand Field Hockey Taking It One Game at a Time in State Tournament
The Hand field hockey team is on to the semifinals of the Class M CIAC State Tournament following a 3-2 thrilling victory over Simsbury on Nov. 10. Simsbury struck first and took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break. Hand responded with 3 unanswered goals and held off a furious final effort from the Trojans down the stretch to punch their ticket to the semifinal round.
zip06.com
Guilford Boys’ Soccer Takes Defeat Against Cheshire in Class L Semifinals
The Guilford boys’ soccer team saw its season come to a close with a loss to Cheshire in the semifinals of the Class L State Tournament last week. On Nov. 15, the 4th-seeded Grizzlies squared off against top-seeded Cheshire in a state semifinal game at Jonathan Law High School and took a 3-2 defeat to the Rams in the contest. Guilford finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 13-5-2.
zip06.com
Yellowjackets’ Swim Team Competes in Class LL State Meet
The East Haven-Wilbur Cross-Hillhouse (EH-WC-H) co-op girls’ swimming and diving team competed in the Class LL State Championship meet that took place at Cornerstone Aquatic Center in West Hartford on Nov. 15. The Yellowjackets finished in 13th place out of 19 teams by posting a team score of 130 points at the Class LL meet. Ridgefield finished in first place with a score of 761 points, and Greenwich came in second place with 629 points scored in states.
zip06.com
H-K Girls’ Swimming Competes in Class S State Championship
The Haddam-Killingworth girls’ swimming and diving team was represented by several competitors when the Class S State Championship meet was hosted at Southern Connecticut State University on Nov. 15. The Cougars finished in 19th place out of 23 teams by scoring a total of 88 points at states. Weston finished in first place with a score of 782 points, while Woodland earned runner-up honors with 492 points scored in the meet.
zip06.com
North Branford Field Hockey Edges Out Immaculate to Return to Class S Championship
The North Branford field hockey team advanced to the championship game of the Class S State Tournament for the second-straight season after earning a win versus Immaculate in a semifinal contest on Nov. 15. The top-seeded, defending champion Thunderbirds went up against No. 4 seed Immaculate for a state semifinal game at Trumbull High School and claimed a 2-1 victory over the Mustangs. North Branford is sporting an overall record of 20-1 as Head Coach Babby Nuhn’s club gets ready to face Stonington for the Class S state crown.
zip06.com
Hand Field Hockey Takes Loss to Branford in Class M Semis
The Hand field hockey team took a loss against Branford in the semifinals of the Class M State Tournament last week. On Nov. 15, the 5th-seeded Tigers went up against No. 9 Branford in a Class M semifinal matchup at Guilford High School and lost a 1-0 decision the Hornets. Hand finished with an overall record of 14-5-1 on the season.
ubspectrum.com
Men’s basketball handled by No. 25 UConn on the road, fall to 1-2
Men’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 MAC) fell to No. 25-ranked Connecticut (3-0), 84-64, at the XL Center in Hartford on Tuesday night. The Bulls were coming off a brutal 35-point loss against James Madison (3-0) on Nov. 12. UB turned the ball over 30 times in that game, resulting in 33 JMU points.
zip06.com
Nighthawks’ Girls’ Swim Team Places 10th in States
The North Haven girls’ swimming and diving team competed in its second postseason meet of the year when the Nighthawks participated in the Class M State Championship last week. North Haven finished in 10th place among the 20 clubs that took part in the meet by posting a team score of 251 points at the State Championship, which was hosted at Southern Connecticut State University on Nov. 14. Pomperaug finished in first place by scoring 707.5 points at the meet, while Guilford came in second place with a team score of 564.5 points.
zip06.com
Old Lyme-Valley-Saybrook Co-op Girls’ Swim Squad Participates in Class S State Championship
The Old Lyme-Valley Regional-Old Saybrook (OL-VR-OS) girls’ swimming team competed in the Class S State Championship meet that was hosted at Southern Connecticut State University on Nov. 15. The Wildcats finished in 17th place out of 23 teams by posting an overall score of 100 points at the state meet. Weston finished in first place with a score of 782 points, and Woodland came in second place with 492 points scored in the meet.
sheltonherald.com
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know
Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
zip06.com
Molly Fahey: It Takes a Village
Sometimes, the most innocuous event or encounter can have a profound effect on our lives. For Molly Fahey, the new social services coordinator at Madison Youth and Family Services (MYFS), that came in the form of a part-time job while in college. Molly has been a long-time employee in Madison...
zip06.com
Paula Joan Brown
It is with a deep sadness that we must announce the passing of our beloved sister/sister-in-law, Paula Joan Brown, of Branford, on Nov. 10. She was 72 years old. Paula was born on July 3, 1950 in North Branford. The family moved to Woodbridge, where Paula graduated from Amity High School in 1968. She moved to Boston, to attend Northeastern University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social psychology.
zip06.com
GHS Students Participate in National Honor Ensembles
Guilford High School (GHS) musicians Liam Melvin and Carter Bryan participated in the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-National Honor Ensembles (ANHE) performances which took place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. To qualify for the ANHE, Melvin and Bryan had to first...
Yale Eyes Big Builds For Science, Drama
A new lab and classroom building that will be nearly as large as Yale’s football stadium — at least in terms of square footage — is in the works for East Rock’s “Science Hill,” while a new hub for Yale’s performing arts is planned for a university-owned downtown corner.
zip06.com
Unique Stories to Tell at MHS Open House
The Madison Historical Society (MHS) will host an open house on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Allis-Bushnell House located at 853 Boston Post Road. Each room of the first floor has a theme and tells a unique story about a specific period in Madison’s past, according to MHS President Jennifer Simpson.
Bye Bye Blue State; Yo, G
New Haven may still be part of a blue state, but it is no longer a safe space for Blue State Coffee. Blue State, the liberal-politics-on-its-sleeve network of local coffeehouses which gave customers tokens to choose causes to which to donate a portion of profits, plans to serve its last cup of joe at its last New Haven outpost at 5 p.m. Thursday at 534 Orange St. It recently closed its three other New Haven locations.
Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary
I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
