Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
NPS seeks to replace another administrator
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
zip06.com
GHS Students Participate in National Honor Ensembles
Guilford High School (GHS) musicians Liam Melvin and Carter Bryan participated in the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-National Honor Ensembles (ANHE) performances which took place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. To qualify for the ANHE, Melvin and Bryan had to first...
“Life-Changing” Teachers Union Deal OK’d
The Board of Education unanimously approved a new teachers union contract that local educators described as “life-changing” — thanks in large part to a nearly 15 percent pay hike over the next three years. The school board took that vote towards the end of Monday’s regular...
zip06.com
Dorothy Alexander: Celebrating 20 Years of Service
For over 20 years, volunteering in the Old Saybrook community has been a priority for Dorothy Alexander. Last month, First Selectman Carl Fortuna presented Dorothy with a plaque during a small ceremony at Town Hall to honor Dorothy for more than 20 years as a Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) member.
Farmington parents say school board should be embarrassed by recent holiday decisions
FARMINGTON, Conn. — In this holiday season, there’s a holiday controversy brewing in the sleepy suburb of Farmington, where the school board has chosen to eliminate some religious holidays from the school calendar. This decision was handed down Monday night. The nine-member school board voted unanimously to eliminate...
zip06.com
Beverly A. (O’Connor) Williams
Beverly “Lee” A. (O’Connor) Williams, 90, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late Thomas A. Williams Sr. Beverly was born in New Haven on May 6, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Madelyn Maher O’Connor. She was predeceased by her sister Madelyn Jalbert.
zip06.com
Molly Fahey: It Takes a Village
Sometimes, the most innocuous event or encounter can have a profound effect on our lives. For Molly Fahey, the new social services coordinator at Madison Youth and Family Services (MYFS), that came in the form of a part-time job while in college. Molly has been a long-time employee in Madison...
ctexaminer.com
Second-Grade Lessons on Gender and Acceptance Spark Parent Questions in Darien
DARIEN – A book read to a classroom of second graders at Royle Elementary School, and an anonymous complaint, have prompted questions from parents regarding the appropriateness of lessons on gender identity for young students in the public schools, but school officials denied claims that anything inappropriate had been taught.
zip06.com
David L. Pooler
David L. “Dave” Pooler of Stony Creek, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 7. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Marianne Backus Pooler. Dave was born in New Haven, on Jan. 25, 1943, son of the late Frederick and Barbara Benedict Pooler. Dave...
zip06.com
Robert M. Wood
Robert M. Wood of Branford, died Nov. 7 from a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Freda Whitehead Wood. Robert was born in New Haven on May 27, 1941, son of the late Harry and Mildred Altrui Wood. He was a 1959 graduate of Branford...
Eyewitness News
Two new schools to be built in Cheshire
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - It wasn’t just politicians who won on election night. Some school districts had big improvement projects on the ballot, including Cheshire Public Schools. They’re now preparing to build two brand new schools. One new school will be built at Marion Road and Jarvis Street....
onlyinbridgeport.com
Amid Hiring Controversies, School Board Chair John Weldon Resigns Seat
Board of Education Chair John Weldon has resigned his seat following a maelstrom over the search for a new superintendent of schools and calls for his ouster from the Greater Bridgeport NAACP and the civic organization FaithActs for Education. Weldon also butted heads with board member Joe Sokolovic over a...
zip06.com
Is This Gaslighting Fair?
Are Guilford parents, residents, and teachers opposed to Critical Race Theory (CRT) being isolated, marginalized, and demonized?. The Guilford Public Schools (GPS) website links to this quote, “In schools committed to racial equity, educators who resist anti-racist measures should feel uneasy, isolated on the outskirts of their schools’ institutional cultures. I mean this literally. The educators least invested in racial equity should wonder whether they belong.”
zip06.com
Lynn S. Johnson
Lynn S. Johnson of Branford, died Nov. 13 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Lynn was born in Branford, Sept. 26, 1945, daughter of the late David S. Johnson II and Edith Stannard Johnson. She had worked at the Yale Co-op for many years; and most recently, she worked as a special...
zip06.com
COVID Relief Available From CARES
The Town of Old Saybrook has money available for residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible residents can receive up to $1,500 in aid to offset financial stress caused by the pandemic. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 9. The Old Saybrook Committee for Active Revery Efforts in Saybrook...
zip06.com
Unique Stories to Tell at MHS Open House
The Madison Historical Society (MHS) will host an open house on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Allis-Bushnell House located at 853 Boston Post Road. Each room of the first floor has a theme and tells a unique story about a specific period in Madison’s past, according to MHS President Jennifer Simpson.
zip06.com
Marlene Patricia Gorman
Marlene Patricia Gorman passed in peace surrounded by family and friends on Nov. 16 at the age of 89. She was at home in Pine Orchard. Marlene was born Aug. 14, 1933 and was raised along with her brothers, Ted and Ron and her sister Betty, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island by her loving parents, Dorothy (Macomber) and Michael Silantien.
zip06.com
Where Young Minds Learn About Marine Life
This particular late afternoon and early evening could not have been better for an on-the-water meeting. It was as picture perfect as it could be with exceptional calm seas, hardly any breeze (5-knot, southwest wind), a balmy 61-degree November day and a clearly visible setting sun. Scheduled far in advance, the luck of the draw was all on our side and it was time to cast off.
