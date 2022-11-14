ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Newswatch 16

Woman killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Wayne County just released information late Wednesday night about a deadly crash Tuesday. Troopers say a car pulled into the path of a dump truck on Route 507 in Dreher Township, near the Pike County line outside of Newfoundland. Investigators say a...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in Warren County. The crash happened on Nov. 12, at around 2:48 p.m., at the intersection of Route 94 and Vail Road in Blairstown Township, Blairstown Township Police Chief Scott Johnsen said. Through a...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with felony DWI

KINGSTON – A traffic stop on Schwenk Drive in the City of Kingston at 2 a.m. on Thursday resulted in a Kingston man being charged with felony driving while intoxicated. Joseph Matthias, 53, had a previous conviction for DWI within 10 years. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office also charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange Sheriff’s Office implements body-cams

GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is the latest law enforcement agency in the region to implement a body camera system. Assistant Undersheriff Anthony Weed to the county legislature’s oversight committee on Thursday that the program is working well. “The body cams are out; they are...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny

A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pawling house fire puts several departments into action

PAWLING – A Tuesday evening fire on Sumner Lane in Pawling resulted in several fire departments responding to the secluded area to battle the blaze. Pawling Fire Chief Everett White says that his department was dispatched to a report of a “fire under the house” at approximately 6:40 p.m. The chief was on the scene within seven minutes and located what he described as a “heavy, active fire” under the dwelling, and immediately requested a second alarm to bring more fire departments to the scene. “Due to the location of the residence and a limited water supply, we requested tankers to ensure we had a steady supply of water.”
PAWLING, NY
Daily Voice

Closure Scheduled For Busy Route 9W Stretch In Orangetown

The state Department of Transportation is advising Rockland County motorists to expect Route 9W to close in both directions this weekend and in December. The road will be closed between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in the town of Orangetown on the following Saturdays, between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., to facilitate roadway repairs, weather permitting.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash

Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
NEW MILFORD, CT
NJ.com

Woman killed in Sussex County crash, cops say

A 62-year-old New Jersey woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Sussex County, authorities said. Karen Krok, of Wantage, was driving north on Route 565 in Frankford at about 8:20 p.m. when her SUV veered off the road and struck a tree, State Police said. Krok was...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

