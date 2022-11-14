PAWLING – A Tuesday evening fire on Sumner Lane in Pawling resulted in several fire departments responding to the secluded area to battle the blaze. Pawling Fire Chief Everett White says that his department was dispatched to a report of a “fire under the house” at approximately 6:40 p.m. The chief was on the scene within seven minutes and located what he described as a “heavy, active fire” under the dwelling, and immediately requested a second alarm to bring more fire departments to the scene. “Due to the location of the residence and a limited water supply, we requested tankers to ensure we had a steady supply of water.”

PAWLING, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO