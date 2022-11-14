ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

AM 1390 KRFO

Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?

I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Teen Bowhunter Brings Down 'Triple-Beam' Whitetail Buck in Minnesota

Carson Reeve had every reason not to go out and hunt on Nov. 5th and 6th. The 19-year-old has stayed busy lately as he’s gearing up for his first college baseball season. Then, when he’s not at practice, he helps his parents, who host their own hunting show, and films their hunts. In addition, he’s also got school during the week. However, despite the tight schedule, something told the Minnesota native to go out and hunt on the morning of Nov. 5th and 6th. Lucky enough for him, he tagged a massive three-beamed whitetail buck that day.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree

MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Enormous snapping turtle visits Minnesota anglers

BRAINERD, Minn. – A Minnesota family was treated to quite a wild sight near Brainerd!  An angler snapped photos of an enormous snapping turtle earlier this week on the water at Niemeyer's Rugged River Resort.  The turtle seemed to be taking an interest in the contents of their fish basket.
BRAINERD, MN
Outsider.com

Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand

A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple unearths 1.9 carat diamond at Arkansas state park

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota couple on their 10th anniversary recently uncovered a 1.9 carat diamond at a state park in Arkansas.The couple, from Chatfield, was on a road trip spanning 11 states when they decided to stop at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the only public diamond mine in the U.S.They arrived on Friday morning, and after about an hour of sifting through the dirt, Seth Erickson found a metallic-looking rock.Park staff registered it as a 1.9-carat brown diamond. According to the park, many visitors who find diamonds choose to name their gems."The Ericksons named theirs HIMO, the initials of each of their children," according to the park.As of November, 581 diamonds were registered at the park in 2022. 
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
