Minnesota Actress Is Making Movie In The Twin Cities About Her Life
Marisa Coughlan was born and raised in Minnesota and knew that when she made a movie loosely based on her own life, she needed to make it back home in Minnesota. She said it is certainly based on her relationship with her father, her own creativity, and her role as a mom.
Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?
I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
Meet the Woman Who Opened Minnesota’s First Black-Owned Bridal Store
A lack of diversity in the bridal industry can leave a lot of brides-to-be disappointed when shopping for their wedding dress. “The bridal industry, I know it lacks diversity and representation of different cultures and backgrounds,” Love said. “I get tons of customers that walk into this bridal shop...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
There’s a Hidden Town in Minnesota Most People Have Never Visited
This remote Minnesota community just might be the state's best-kept secret. In fact, most residents of the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes don't even know of its existence. If you're inclined to visit this hidden spot, you're gonna want to bring a map, and maybe some rubber boots. Let's just...
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
Teen Bowhunter Brings Down ‘Triple-Beam’ Whitetail Buck in Minnesota
Carson Reeve had every reason not to go out and hunt on Nov. 5th and 6th. The 19-year-old has stayed busy lately as he’s gearing up for his first college baseball season. Then, when he’s not at practice, he helps his parents, who host their own hunting show, and films their hunts. In addition, he’s also got school during the week. However, despite the tight schedule, something told the Minnesota native to go out and hunt on the morning of Nov. 5th and 6th. Lucky enough for him, he tagged a massive three-beamed whitetail buck that day.
Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree
MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
Enormous snapping turtle visits Minnesota anglers
BRAINERD, Minn. – A Minnesota family was treated to quite a wild sight near Brainerd! An angler snapped photos of an enormous snapping turtle earlier this week on the water at Niemeyer's Rugged River Resort. The turtle seemed to be taking an interest in the contents of their fish basket.
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
Minnesota couple unearths 1.9 carat diamond at Arkansas state park
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota couple on their 10th anniversary recently uncovered a 1.9 carat diamond at a state park in Arkansas.The couple, from Chatfield, was on a road trip spanning 11 states when they decided to stop at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the only public diamond mine in the U.S.They arrived on Friday morning, and after about an hour of sifting through the dirt, Seth Erickson found a metallic-looking rock.Park staff registered it as a 1.9-carat brown diamond. According to the park, many visitors who find diamonds choose to name their gems."The Ericksons named theirs HIMO, the initials of each of their children," according to the park.As of November, 581 diamonds were registered at the park in 2022.
Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
Minnesota veteran who served in Iraq burn pits dies waiting for PACT act funding
A Minnesota family is mourning a soldier who died from working the burn pits in Iraq. His death comes just six weeks before qualifying for benefits under the new federal PACT act.
After a messy breakup, rock band the Dangerous Summer is back together
The band performs in Ferndale on Tuesday
