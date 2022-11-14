ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

County Delegation to Host Forum on Legislative Priorities

The Montgomery County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly will host an open forum Tuesday to outline legislative priorities for 2023 and gather input from county residents. The open forum will allow county residents to outline priorities for county delegates in the Maryland House of Delegates and senators in the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council passes gun bill despite assurance of expensive court fight

The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a gun control bill yesterday that will prevent lawful gun owners with concealed carry permits to carry their firearms within a massive swath of the jurisdiction. Because the bill designates so many types of common buildings and spaces as gun-free zones, and includes the area around them up to 100 yards, it renders the recently-affirmed right to carry a gun outside the home nearly impossible to exercise. Councilmembers may find themselves on the stand in a courtroom within the next year as a result. County taxpayers will pick up the tab to defend any legal challenge to the new law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Balcombe “Excited” About Joining the County Council

Marilyn Balcombe headed the Gaithersburg – Germantown Chamber of Commerce for the last 17 years. On Election Day she became the new councilmember for District 2. MyMCM spoke with Balcombe after her victory and here’s what she told us about her district and the issues she wants to see addressed in the next four years.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Systemwide Closure Days Added to 2022–2023 MCPS School Calendar

On Oct. 25, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to make modifications to the 2022–2023 school year calendars that include additional systemwide closure days during the winter and spring breaks. The following modifications have been made to the Traditional and Innovative School Year Calendars:. Winter break: Thursday, Dec....
mymcmedia.org

Rockville Drug Testing Company Announces $286 Million Expansion

MilliporeSigma is expanding its biosafety testing work and has broken ground on a $286 million building that would increase its capabilities and consolidate its offices. In 2024, the drug safety testing company in Rockville will open a 250,000-square-foot, six story building that will employee 500 new workers during the next four years.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Transportation Accepting Applications for Youth Ambassador Program

The County Department of Transportation is partnering with The National Organization of Youth Safety, NOYS, to host the Vision Zero youth ambassador program. Applications are due Nov. 30 and open to all high school students in the county according to a release made by the county’s department of transportation.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Council Appoints New County Health Officer

After more than a year without a permanent health officer in Montgomery County, the county council has confirmed Dr. Kisha Davis to the position. The council appointed Davis during a meeting Tuesday. She is a family physician and county native who went to Quince Orchard High School. Most recently, she served as vice president of health equity for Bethesda-based Aledade.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Donations Being Accepted to Help Families Affected by Gaithersburg Fire

Wednesday morning’s explosion and fire at Potomac Oaks condominiums in Gaithersburg injured at least 10 people including four children. Many residents were evacuated and are now in a temporary shelter. If you would like to help, Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP) is collecting financial donations to help affected families. 100%...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 18, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Nov. 18. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Gaithersburg Condo Explosion: Thursday a body was recovered from the site of Wednesday’s explosion and fire at a Gaithersburg condominium complex. Recovery efforts will continue Friday. MyMCM has been covering the tragedy since early Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Elrich Wants Input on 2024 Operating Budget

County Executive Marc Elrich will host eight hybrid forums in November and December for opinions on the 2024 Operating Budget. The county is in the early stages of creating the budget. The final budget will go into effect on July 1, 2023. Six of the eight discussions will be in...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

No County Hospitals Earn ‘A’ Grades in Latest Safety Rankings

No hospitals in Montgomery County earned an “A” ranking in the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rankings. County hospitals were evenly divided between “B” and “C” rankings in the latest review. The Leapfrog report is developed across three categories of scoring. It measures each hospital’s process – how often a hospital provides patients a recommended treatment for a given condition – and structure, which is the general environment where patients receive care. The ranking also accounts for outcome measures – or what happens to a patient during and after receiving care.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County

A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

First female police chief of Baltimore Country removed from position as top cop

BALTIMORE -- WJZ has learned that Baltimore police chief Melissa Hyatt is out as top cop.Hyatt is Baltimore County's first female police chief.WJZ anticipates that additional leadership positions will also be changing. Additional information should be available around 4 p.m. Hyatt has come under fire recently. The Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police voted to remove Hyatt from her position as police chief in May. Escalating crime in the county and low morale led the local union to take a vote on her leadership.The union took that vote after a disgraced former sergeant's name was mentioned at a memorial service for officers.That...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Watch Live: 11 A.M. Update on Gaithersburg Apartment Explosion

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein will provide an update on Wednesday’s fire at 11 a.m. Thursday. He will discuss the fire and explosion that took place at the Potomac Oaks apartment complex in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. You can watch the media briefing streamed on YouTube here at 11...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

