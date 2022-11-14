Read full article on original website
Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the city’s first Racial Equity Action Plan, a three-year blueprint outlining actions that the city government will take to close racial equity gaps. The post Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mymcmedia.org
County Delegation to Host Forum on Legislative Priorities
The Montgomery County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly will host an open forum Tuesday to outline legislative priorities for 2023 and gather input from county residents. The open forum will allow county residents to outline priorities for county delegates in the Maryland House of Delegates and senators in the...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council passes gun bill despite assurance of expensive court fight
The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a gun control bill yesterday that will prevent lawful gun owners with concealed carry permits to carry their firearms within a massive swath of the jurisdiction. Because the bill designates so many types of common buildings and spaces as gun-free zones, and includes the area around them up to 100 yards, it renders the recently-affirmed right to carry a gun outside the home nearly impossible to exercise. Councilmembers may find themselves on the stand in a courtroom within the next year as a result. County taxpayers will pick up the tab to defend any legal challenge to the new law.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council passes legislation prohibiting firearm use, carrying within 100 yards of some public places
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022, to include more information about the bill. The County Council voted 8-0 to approve a bill that prohibits the possession of firearms within 100 yards of some public places throughout the county, including those with wear and carry permits issued by Maryland State Police.
mymcmedia.org
Balcombe “Excited” About Joining the County Council
Marilyn Balcombe headed the Gaithersburg – Germantown Chamber of Commerce for the last 17 years. On Election Day she became the new councilmember for District 2. MyMCM spoke with Balcombe after her victory and here’s what she told us about her district and the issues she wants to see addressed in the next four years.
mocoshow.com
Systemwide Closure Days Added to 2022–2023 MCPS School Calendar
On Oct. 25, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to make modifications to the 2022–2023 school year calendars that include additional systemwide closure days during the winter and spring breaks. The following modifications have been made to the Traditional and Innovative School Year Calendars:. Winter break: Thursday, Dec....
mymcmedia.org
Navarro Asks for Support, Donations for Victims of ‘Horrible Tragedy’
Councilmember Nancy Navarro told MyMCM that “It is unbelievable that we continue to have these explosions” in Montgomery County. “This is the third one” during her tenure on the Council she said. Navarro thanked first responders and urges everyone to help displaced families. 14 people were...
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Drug Testing Company Announces $286 Million Expansion
MilliporeSigma is expanding its biosafety testing work and has broken ground on a $286 million building that would increase its capabilities and consolidate its offices. In 2024, the drug safety testing company in Rockville will open a 250,000-square-foot, six story building that will employee 500 new workers during the next four years.
mymcmedia.org
Transportation Accepting Applications for Youth Ambassador Program
The County Department of Transportation is partnering with The National Organization of Youth Safety, NOYS, to host the Vision Zero youth ambassador program. Applications are due Nov. 30 and open to all high school students in the county according to a release made by the county’s department of transportation.
mymcmedia.org
Council Appoints New County Health Officer
After more than a year without a permanent health officer in Montgomery County, the county council has confirmed Dr. Kisha Davis to the position. The council appointed Davis during a meeting Tuesday. She is a family physician and county native who went to Quince Orchard High School. Most recently, she served as vice president of health equity for Bethesda-based Aledade.
mymcmedia.org
Donations Being Accepted to Help Families Affected by Gaithersburg Fire
Wednesday morning’s explosion and fire at Potomac Oaks condominiums in Gaithersburg injured at least 10 people including four children. Many residents were evacuated and are now in a temporary shelter. If you would like to help, Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP) is collecting financial donations to help affected families. 100%...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 18, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Nov. 18. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Gaithersburg Condo Explosion: Thursday a body was recovered from the site of Wednesday’s explosion and fire at a Gaithersburg condominium complex. Recovery efforts will continue Friday. MyMCM has been covering the tragedy since early Wednesday.
mymcmedia.org
Elrich Wants Input on 2024 Operating Budget
County Executive Marc Elrich will host eight hybrid forums in November and December for opinions on the 2024 Operating Budget. The county is in the early stages of creating the budget. The final budget will go into effect on July 1, 2023. Six of the eight discussions will be in...
Moore picks Fagan Harris to serve as chief of staff; announces 4 other key hires
Governor-elect taps five for key positions as transition intensifies. The post Moore picks Fagan Harris to serve as chief of staff; announces 4 other key hires appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mymcmedia.org
No County Hospitals Earn ‘A’ Grades in Latest Safety Rankings
No hospitals in Montgomery County earned an “A” ranking in the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rankings. County hospitals were evenly divided between “B” and “C” rankings in the latest review. The Leapfrog report is developed across three categories of scoring. It measures each hospital’s process – how often a hospital provides patients a recommended treatment for a given condition – and structure, which is the general environment where patients receive care. The ranking also accounts for outcome measures – or what happens to a patient during and after receiving care.
NECN
How Did Maggie Hassan Get 1,100 Votes in a Town of 700 People? Turns Out She Didn't
Social media users this week pointed out an apparent vote discrepancy in Columbia, New Hampshire, claiming Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan received more votes in the midterm election than there were residents in the small town. “Another Democrat miracle!” read one headline. “Maggie Hassan Wins 1,100 Votes from Town with Population...
dcnewsnow.com
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County
A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region
Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park. For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood. County Executive Marc Elrich...
First female police chief of Baltimore Country removed from position as top cop
BALTIMORE -- WJZ has learned that Baltimore police chief Melissa Hyatt is out as top cop.Hyatt is Baltimore County's first female police chief.WJZ anticipates that additional leadership positions will also be changing. Additional information should be available around 4 p.m. Hyatt has come under fire recently. The Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police voted to remove Hyatt from her position as police chief in May. Escalating crime in the county and low morale led the local union to take a vote on her leadership.The union took that vote after a disgraced former sergeant's name was mentioned at a memorial service for officers.That...
mymcmedia.org
Watch Live: 11 A.M. Update on Gaithersburg Apartment Explosion
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein will provide an update on Wednesday’s fire at 11 a.m. Thursday. He will discuss the fire and explosion that took place at the Potomac Oaks apartment complex in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. You can watch the media briefing streamed on YouTube here at 11...
