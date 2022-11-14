Read full article on original website
The American Scene – Lakewood Libraries, A Way Forward
LIBRARIES FOR LAKEWOOD – There are two: “Tenzler replacement and Tillicum rehab”. The joint City/PCLS Citizens Advisory Committee will present (or has presented) recommendations to community and Lakewood City Council, Thursday, November 17. TENZLER – As a practical matter, choices and priorities reviewed will appear limited to...
Video: Meet Deputy Kevin Pressel
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department video. Legacy. Sometimes the legacy you leave can greatly influence those around you. Today you’ll see how a family’s legacy can lead us to follow a path of service as you meet Deputy Kevin Pressel. We are YOUR Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. But...
Bagpipes and Guitars, Rock and Roll, Indoor Golf, Lots of Fun and Camaraderie
Generally, people are happy to help out their neighbor . . . even if the neighbor lives all the way across the county. There are a number of organizations that spend their time, money, and efforts lending help to others. Part of the Jaycee Creed says “Service to humanity is the best work of life.” I’ve belonged to a number of different groups that spend time, money, and effort improving our community and helping people from Tacoma/Pierce County Christmas House to Tacoma Area Coalition for Individuals with Disabilities and a number of others in-between, while Peg has Caligraphy Guild and P.E.O. I promised my wife that I would never run for office again in any organization. So, we will share a story about the last time I held a position.
Lakewood Elks presents: Elvis (Danny Vernon) Caring for Kids Christmas
Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks #2388. The Lakewood Elks #2388 proudly presents Danny Vernon as ELVIS “An Elvis Inspirational Christmas” benefitting “Caring for Kids”. December 15, Doors Open 6-9 pm, Showtime 7-9 pm. TICKETS $30 per person, includes one appetizer per table & one cocktail or beer per person.
Jonathan Maner joins MultiCare as new president of MultiCare Medical Associates
TACOMA, Wash. — Jonathan Maner has joined MultiCare Health System as president of MultiCare Medical Associates (MMA), where he will oversee nearly 700 physicians and advanced practitioners. In addition to leading MMA, Maner will assume a new role as system medical group chief operating officer. Maner has 20 years...
Two CPSD Teachers Receive Congressional Gold Coins
Clover Park School District announcement. The Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project hosted its first-ever Duty to Country teachers conference in October. Brian Julian from Lochburn Middle School and Filma Fontanilla from Hudtloff Middle School joined more than a dozen teachers, administrators and community organizers from across the country to learn about the organization’s online exhibit and curriculum.
Steilacoom Community Christmas Sing and Play Along
Submitted by Nancy Henderson. After a 3-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the Steilacoom Community Christmas Sing and Play Along event is back!. Mark your calendars for Sunday December 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Steilacoom’s Town Hall to attend a free community concert, or better yet, take part in it.
Sing Along Handel’s Messiah Returns to Christ Lutheran Church
Submitted by Sylvia Allen. Sing Hallelujah! Celebrate the end of the pandemic and the joyous return of the Sing Along Handel’s Messiah on December 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. After a two-year break, the 2022 performance will be...
The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus returns to Tacoma
TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live will present The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus on January 22, 2023 at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater for a Sunday matinee performance at 3:00 p.m. The amalgamation of the two troupes’ incredible talents brings a new dimension to the artistry of Chinese Acrobatics in a show for all ages offering sensational acrobatics, comedy, balancing feats, and more than a glimpse into the fascinating traditions of the Orient. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now.
7 Wildly Fun Holiday Gift Ideas
TACOMA Wash.— For the holidays this year, consider gifting those close to you something wildly fun to experience together at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium or Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. Get up close to a moose, pet a goat (in a holiday coat!) or touch a jellyfish. Zoolights. Give...
Protect your catalytic converter
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Friday, Nov. 18, in an effort to combat high numbers of catalytic converter thefts, TPD is partnering with Titus-Will Toyota & Simmons Automotive in Project CATCON ID. Each car’s catalytic converter will be etched w/ an ID # for free. To learn more visit bit.ly/TPDcatconupdate.
LeMay – America’s Car Museum Presents: Reclaimed Rust with Special Guest Rick Dore, Nov. 19
Submitted by America’s Automotive Trust. What: LeMay – America’s Car Museum’s Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Exhibit event. Joining as a special guest for this event is legendary automotive customs builder Rick Dore. This is a unique opportunity to hear from Rick as he shares some of his first-hand, behind the scenes experience on how he worked with James Hetfield, frontman of Metallica, to make the one of a kind hot rods in the Reclaimed Rust exhibit come to life. Rick’s presentation to the general public and museum guests will begin at 9am, however we are opening the doors early for a media-only preview before the event begins to get exclusive access to Rick for interviews.
Mexican Film Series Continues Nov. 17 at Tacoma Art Museum
Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum. From documentaries to narrative features, the free film series “Rayos: Cine en Mexico” continues at Tacoma Art Museum this week. “Rayos: Cine en México” is produced in partnership with The Grand Cinema and the Tacoma Film Festival. The series concludes in January and is presented in conjunction with the exhibition Luces y Sombras: Images of Mexico I Photographs from the Bank of America Collection.
Tree Planting Work Party, November 20, Farrells Marsh Park
Submitted by Nancy Henderson. The rains have come and the trees at the Chambers Street entrance to Farrells Marsh Park are ready to plant.Please come join us Sunday, 20 November, from 1 to 3 pm. We will meet at the Chambers St entrance to the park. Our goal is to...
Sound Transit seeks feedback on ORCA LIFT $1 fare pilot
Sound Transit announcement. Earlier this year Sound Transit reduced the one-way ORCA LIFT fare on all Sound Transit services from $1.50 to $1.00 as part of a six-month pilot project. A brief survey and service area-wide public engagement process will gather feedback and help develop a Fare Equity Analysis to support a possible Board decision on making this a permanent fare change.
DuPont November 11 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council November 11 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. work continues through mid-November
Sound Transit announcement. Construction is happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. These construction activities and schedules are dependent on weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control changes, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Respiratory infections are increasing in Pierce County. Help keep your family safe this fall
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. COVID-19 is still circulating in Pierce County. Flu season has begun. And now, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report an increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV). According to healthcare providers at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, the rise in...
Tacoma Power’s electricity among the nation’s cleanest
Tacoma Public Utilities social media post. Tacoma Power’s electricity is amongst the cleanest in the nation thanks to our region’s abundant hydropower resources. In Fact, Tacoma Power customers’ homes have a 95% lower carbon footprint than the average U.S. home. Learn more: bit.ly/3yAC6l1.
District Court early closure on Nov. 18
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County District Court will be closed at noon on Friday, Nov. 18, for employee training. The Court will reopen on Monday, Nov. 21. This closure applies to all courtrooms and public service windows of all divisions of the court, including the Probation Division and the Court Resource Center.
