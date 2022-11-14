ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

binghamtonhomepage.com

Potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo, western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
BUFFALO, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued in CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York. Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning:. Northern Oneida County. Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY

