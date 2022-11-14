Read full article on original website
Students across CSRA participate in construction competition
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia hosted a competition for high school students in trade skill programs from across the area. “We are a high-demand career field. We don’t have enough people to do the work that’s out there to be done. That’s good...
These local high school students have made some achievements
These local high school students have made some achievements
Learn about newly approved Augusta budget for 2023
Learn about newly approved Augusta budget for 2023
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in "Evict Warnock" bus tour for runoff election
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in "Evict Warnock" bus tour for runoff election
Copeland Elementary students compete in Spanish spelling bee
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Copeland Elementary School held a spelling bee, in Spanish, for 4th and 5th graders. Students competing in this spelling bee have won their class competition and are competing to be the school’s spelling bee winner. Class winners compete against each other, while their classmates cheer...
In Aiken, ‘One Table’ event brings the community together
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the years, tens of thousands of people have attended Aiken’s “One Table” event. It’s a chance for the community to come together and give thanks with friends and loved ones. The event was on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,...
These local high school students have reason to celebrate
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some students at two different schools in Richmond County have made some achievements. Seven students from Augusta Prep were selected into the National Merit Scholars program, based on their PSAT scores and grade-point averages. Three qualified as semifinalists and have applied for the next round of...
Augusta University surprises local high school seniors
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Higher education made its way to a couple of high schools Wednesday. Local students were in for a big surprise from Augusta University- Georgia’s health, sciences and medical college. “AU also gave me the offer to apply for their honors program and their nursing scholars program, which I find incredibly amazing- […]
Small fire leads to evacuation of Columbia Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small fire spewed out some smoke Thursday at Columbia Middle School, but no injuries were reported. The school was “safely and successfully evacuated” due to the issue with an electrical outlet in a restroom, parents were notified. The outlet briefly caught fire and...
After discussion of legal ramifications, Augusta commission moves forward on bridge renaming
The Fifth Street Bridge has a new name, but commissioners discussed potential legal consequences before making the decision.
Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
Augusta moves forward on Fleming Park upgrades, memorial for boy who died there
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than four years after a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted at Fleming Park, city leaders have approved a memorial for him and improvements at the park. In the consent agenda at its meeting Tuesday, the Augusta Commission approved more than $5.3 million for improvements at the...
Episode 6: Historic Churches
Here are the latest updates on a Burke County barricade situation with a wanted man that put his two kids in deadly danger. Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams and others with his agency recount how they rescued kids from a fugitive who ultimately was shot by deputies.
Commissioners vote to change the name of 5th Street bridge, remove plaques of Jefferson Davis
Jefferson Davis items are heading to a museum and the name of the Fifth Street Bridge is changing to Freedom Bridge after a seven to two commission vote Tuesday
Thanksgiving comes a week early with Feast Before the Feast
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Braswell Manigault Foundation is hosting the Feast Before the Feast event Thursday. The Feast Before the Feast is an early Thanksgiving dinner for the community to enjoy for free. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at three locations: McBean Community Center, McDuffie Woods...
Here are some events to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and here is everything you need to know about the holiday. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be slightly below pre-pandemic levels nationally. But AAA expects more than 1. 6 million Georgians to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. Despite high gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive.
Evans Elementary staff member resigns, charged for improperly restraining student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An Evans Elementary staff member has been charged after reportedly improperly restraining a student. According to the Columbia County School District, administrators and the school resource officer responded to an incident on Nov. 10 where paraprofessional James Mock had reportedly used improper restraints to de-escalate a situation with a student. Officials contacted the student's parents and had the student evaluated by the school nurse. They say the student was not injured.
Augusta mayor speaks out against Senate candidate Walker
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost a week after Election Night, the campaign for a Georgia Senate seat is hot in Augusta. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis started off the morning by holding “No Way Walker: Mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta Voters Stand Against Herschel Walker.”. “We’ve got a Senate race that’s...
Aiken County church donates thousands of gifts to children
LANGLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Langley First Baptist Church is actively involved in the Samaritan’s Purse Shoe Box ministry, this year they have increased their donations by thousands. This year, the volunteers have donated 2,492 boxes, and counting. The Langley church had three packing parties this year that averaged 750...
Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
