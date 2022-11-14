Read full article on original website
zip06.com
PZC Gives Green Light to Cannabis Sales
In a unanimous decision at its Nov. 1 meeting, the Essex Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) has approved a text amendment that would allow for the cultivation and sale of cannabis. The vote came following the Commission’s first and only public hearing on the matter. Prior to an Aug. 2...
zip06.com
Town Awarded Highest S&P Financial Rating
For a fifth consecutive year, S&P Global Ratings has awarded the Town of North Haven with a AAA bond rating — the highest level financial designation for a municipality. The designation puts North Haven among the highest-rated municipalities in the state. “I was pleased to hear them recognize that...
zip06.com
COVID Relief Available From CARES
The Town of Old Saybrook has money available for residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible residents can receive up to $1,500 in aid to offset financial stress caused by the pandemic. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 9. The Old Saybrook Committee for Active Revery Efforts in Saybrook...
zip06.com
Rader, Cohen Prevail in Election
Guilford voters headed to the polls on Nov. 8 to weigh in on their choices for state senator and state representative, in addition to the State’s early voting question. Incumbent Demcratic State Senator Christine Cohen was challenged by newcomer Republican Paul Crisci for the 12th District. Democrat Moira Radar and Republican Richard DiNardo campaigned for the open 98th State Representative seat vacated by newly elected State Comptroller Sean Scanlon.
zip06.com
Needed: A Few Good Citizens
See if this sounds familiar — you read an article or watch a show about the state of the environment and you think to yourself, “I wish there was something I could do to help.”. You probably already buy the right lightbulbs, you recycle, and maybe you even...
zip06.com
Bill Jacaruso: Supporting Local Elementary Education
Bill Jacaruso graduated from high school; he graduated from college, but he is still dealing with elementary school. Bill is the president of the Essex Elementary School Foundation (EESF), now starting its annual fund drive, the only appeal it makes during the year. Bill has remained involved even though his...
zip06.com
Molly Fahey: It Takes a Village
Sometimes, the most innocuous event or encounter can have a profound effect on our lives. For Molly Fahey, the new social services coordinator at Madison Youth and Family Services (MYFS), that came in the form of a part-time job while in college. Molly has been a long-time employee in Madison...
zip06.com
‘Mrs. Debbie’ Retiring as Smith Children’s Librarian
When Debbie Verrillo joined Northford’s Edward Smith Library as Children’s Librarian, she had no idea it would become her second home for the next 34 years. She also couldn’t have guessed she’d become the library’s much-loved “Mrs. Debbie” to so many community members.
zip06.com
Unique Stories to Tell at MHS Open House
The Madison Historical Society (MHS) will host an open house on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Allis-Bushnell House located at 853 Boston Post Road. Each room of the first floor has a theme and tells a unique story about a specific period in Madison’s past, according to MHS President Jennifer Simpson.
zip06.com
Is This Gaslighting Fair?
Are Guilford parents, residents, and teachers opposed to Critical Race Theory (CRT) being isolated, marginalized, and demonized?. The Guilford Public Schools (GPS) website links to this quote, “In schools committed to racial equity, educators who resist anti-racist measures should feel uneasy, isolated on the outskirts of their schools’ institutional cultures. I mean this literally. The educators least invested in racial equity should wonder whether they belong.”
zip06.com
On the Trail
Ineze Gailis looks over the artwork for sale at the studio of Martha Link Walsh on Nov. 13. The Shoreline Arts Alliance’s annual Shoreline Arts Trail invited the public to visit participating art studios in Branford, Guilford, and Madison on Nov. 12 and 13. For more information about the...
zip06.com
Where Young Minds Learn About Marine Life
This particular late afternoon and early evening could not have been better for an on-the-water meeting. It was as picture perfect as it could be with exceptional calm seas, hardly any breeze (5-knot, southwest wind), a balmy 61-degree November day and a clearly visible setting sun. Scheduled far in advance, the luck of the draw was all on our side and it was time to cast off.
zip06.com
Branford Rotary Club Hosts Veterans Luncheon
On Saturday, November 12, the Branford Rotary Club hosted its annual Veterans Day Luncheon at the Branford Congregational Church Hall. Veterans from different local veteran groups are invited to the luncheon including Take a Vet Fishing vets. The entire event is sponsored by the Rotary Club. A complete Thanksgiving dinner is served and enjoyed by everyone with plenty of leftovers to take home.
zip06.com
David L. Pooler
David L. “Dave” Pooler of Stony Creek, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 7. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Marianne Backus Pooler. Dave was born in New Haven, on Jan. 25, 1943, son of the late Frederick and Barbara Benedict Pooler. Dave...
zip06.com
North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects
Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
zip06.com
Real Estate Transactions for Nov. 17
26 Bayberry Lane: Mendel Paris to Bryan and Marina Derman, $1,945,000 on Oct. 21. 58 Cedar Street: Ann S. Loftis to Joseph and Gina L. Thomas, $296,000 on Oct. 19. 211 East Main St Unit 70: Michael C. and Kimberly A. Piagentini to Debra A. Testa, $160,000 on Oct. 18.
zip06.com
Beverly A. (O’Connor) Williams
Beverly “Lee” A. (O’Connor) Williams, 90, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late Thomas A. Williams Sr. Beverly was born in New Haven on May 6, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Madelyn Maher O’Connor. She was predeceased by her sister Madelyn Jalbert.
zip06.com
Paula Joan Brown
It is with a deep sadness that we must announce the passing of our beloved sister/sister-in-law, Paula Joan Brown, of Branford, on Nov. 10. She was 72 years old. Paula was born on July 3, 1950 in North Branford. The family moved to Woodbridge, where Paula graduated from Amity High School in 1968. She moved to Boston, to attend Northeastern University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social psychology.
zip06.com
Branford Holiday Parade, Tree Lighting Nov. 26
Branford’s town center will light up with holiday activity on Saturday, Nov. 26 with the town’s annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting. Also on Saturday, Nov. 26, the community is invited to come out to support Branford’s downtown merchants during Small Business Saturday, with local holiday shopping from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
zip06.com
Robert M. Wood
Robert M. Wood of Branford, died Nov. 7 from a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Freda Whitehead Wood. Robert was born in New Haven on May 27, 1941, son of the late Harry and Mildred Altrui Wood. He was a 1959 graduate of Branford...
