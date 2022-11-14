Roger M. Langhorst, age 83, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Shakopee. Roger was born on September 20, 1939, in New Ulm, MN, the son of Marlin and Dorothy (Weller) Langhorst. He grew up on the family farm picking rocks, hoeing thistles, and operating equipment. To start up a chicken hatchery business, the family moved to Lakeville where Roger played football and graduated from Lakeville HS in 1957. Later, Roger began working for Brockway Glass in Rosemount. As he worked his way up the ranks, every promotion required relocation, so over time the family made new friends in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Indiana, and Virginia. Roger and wife Christine (Sachwitz) retired and moved to Shakopee in 1998, but full retirement didn't suit Roger so he went to work for Northstar Auto Auction, where he stayed for 14 years. He loved the outdoors and filled his extra days with adventures across the country and Canada in search of walleyes, deer or waterfowl. He instilled in his family an appreciation for nature, good manners, and of course Vikings football. He will be missed dearly!

