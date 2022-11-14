Read full article on original website
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Minnesota high school football top games of the state semifinals
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 6-12) Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove, Class 6A, 11/17, 7 p.m. Lakeville South (9-2) and Maple Grove (11-0) face off in what should be a great game on the first day of the semifinals, and a rematch of the Class 6A finals one year ...
swnewsmedia.com
Season ends for the Burnsville spikers on the Class 4A state court
The Burnsville volleyball team capped off a breakthrough season at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Blaze were making its first state appearance since 2009 when the program finished third in Class 3A. Burnsville finished 0-2 this time around in the Class 4A competition, falling in the three sets to top-seeded Wayzata Nov. 9 in the first round (25-20,25-20, 25-18) and falling to fourth-seeded Chaska in the consolation semifinals the next day (25-14, 25-15, 25-22).
740thefan.com
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis
(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
swnewsmedia.com
Chanhassen hockey focused on new heights ahead of 2022-23 season
Head coach Sean Bloomfield sees greatness as a daily habit. In just his second season as the head coach with Chanhassen, Bloomfield wants to help the program reach new heights, like securing home ice and advancing through the section 2AA tournament. But to do that, he also wants to impress upon the players that being a great hockey player and team involves more than just practice on the ice or training in the weight room, and that it is not something that can be simply turned on and off.
swnewsmedia.com
Tom Bracher receives MSHCA officiating award
Chaska resident Tom Bracher recently received the 2022 Distinguished Service Award for Officials from the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association (MSHCA). The MSHCA began presenting the award in 1992 to recognize and honor officials who have given in an exemplary manner their time and talents in officiating Minnesota State High School sports. Bracher received the award for his outstanding service as an official for high school track and field. Bracher has been officiating for 53 years and is still actively officiating. He also has officiated Big Ten collegiate track and field meets.
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake is looking to end its long streak of losing campaigns
Can the Prior Lake girls hockey team end its long streak of losing campaigns?. The Lakers have had 12th straight losing seasons, but there’s talent back for the team to end the skid. Prior Lake has its top-three goal scorers back from last winter in seniors Lula Swanson, Ava Guillemette and Brooke Holmes, and its No. 1 goalie in junior Olivia Hansen.
Hawkeyes Prepare For Record Breaking Game this Saturday
This has been an interesting season, to say the least, for the Hawkeye football team and their fans. At the beginning of the year, the offense looked lost at times while the defense and special teams played extremely well. With tough losses to Iowa State, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State, things were looking pretty grim for the Hawkeyes, until the month of November came along.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
swnewsmedia.com
‘Something Rotten!’ comes to Prior Lake High School
Travel back to 1595, when William Shakespeare was all the rage and “houses all are Tudor,” in Prior Lake High School’s production of “Something Rotten!” running Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. The show follows the Bottom...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Roger M. Langhorst
Roger M. Langhorst, age 83, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Shakopee. Roger was born on September 20, 1939, in New Ulm, MN, the son of Marlin and Dorothy (Weller) Langhorst. He grew up on the family farm picking rocks, hoeing thistles, and operating equipment. To start up a chicken hatchery business, the family moved to Lakeville where Roger played football and graduated from Lakeville HS in 1957. Later, Roger began working for Brockway Glass in Rosemount. As he worked his way up the ranks, every promotion required relocation, so over time the family made new friends in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Indiana, and Virginia. Roger and wife Christine (Sachwitz) retired and moved to Shakopee in 1998, but full retirement didn't suit Roger so he went to work for Northstar Auto Auction, where he stayed for 14 years. He loved the outdoors and filled his extra days with adventures across the country and Canada in search of walleyes, deer or waterfowl. He instilled in his family an appreciation for nature, good manners, and of course Vikings football. He will be missed dearly!
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Darlene I. Simmering
Darlene I. Simmering, age 85, of Prior Lake, passed away on November 15, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be on Friday, November 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Rd. SE, Prior Lake. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Pauls Lutheran. Pastor Greg DeMuth will preside, and Darlenes grandchildren will act as urn bearers.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
New Prague Times
Vehicles collide on icy roads
Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
ccxmedia.org
First November Snow: ‘You live in Minnesota, it could be worse!’
Monday morning’s snowfall slowed traffic, but residents shoveling didn’t seem to mind. “It’s winter, it’s what you expect. It could be worse,” said Barbara Evanisko, who was shoveling out her Brooklyn Park driveway. Father of two Dave Jensen is more concerned about the lack of...
Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota
Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency. The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Jean M. Cody
Jean Marie Cody, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022. She was born July 20, 1933 to Orville and Marcella Roeder in Bellevue, IA. After graduating from high school she received her nursing degree from St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN. She spent her career caring for others - at several hospitals including the Veterans Hospital in Minnesota and the now closed St. Peter State Hospital. In retirement she developed the Sandcastles program for children in families of divorce in cooperation with St. Michaels Church in Prior Lake. She also spent many years traveling across Minnesota with Cody Rides.
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska grad commissioned, composed original orchestral arrangement ‘Spark!’
Jacob Shay, a Chaska High School graduate and current senior at Concordia College-Moorhead, recently had an opportunity many young composers don’t — to be commissioned and hear his original composition played by a live, professional orchestra. Shay heard of other students sending their work to Dr. Kevin Sütterlin,...
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies starts construction on Pint & Paddle in Twin Cities suburb
As pickleball continues to explode in the Twin Cities, people living in the Northwest metro will have access to a new concept called Pints & Paddle next year in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Local partners Tim and Tammy Skaja, Eric and Christy Mesenburg, A.J. and Lindsey Stevens and Nastar Motlagh, and...
Fatal Crash Involving School Bus Among Over 500 Crashes in MN Monday
Undated (KROC-AM News)- A fatal crash involving a school bus was among over 500 accidents reported on slick roads across Minnesota Monday. The State Patrol reports a 57-year-old Burnsville man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle, struck a concrete wall then collided with the school bus on Hwy. 62 in Minnetonka shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Officials plan to release the man’s name at a later time Tuesday.
swnewsmedia.com
‘Keep the momentum going’: Incumbents reelected to Shakopee School Board, newcomer Johnson elected
The makeup of the Shakopee Public School Board will look familiar moving into next year—a result of the recent election that reelected board members say will help to fuel the district’s momentum. Incumbents Kristi Peterson, Joe Aldrich and Caroline Valdez won reelection in the Nov. 8 general election...
