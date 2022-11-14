Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 in custody after leading Rockport PD on highspeed chase, smuggling migrants
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are in custody after leading Rockport police on a highspeed chase as part of an illegal migrant smuggling operation. Rockport police had their hands full just after midnight with a caravan of migrant smugglers who wouldn't stop along the Highway 35 bypass. 3NEWS...
17-year-old shot near Corpus Christi park, no arrests made
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 17-year-old is in the hospital this morning after being shot at a west side park, officials said. The sound of gunfire was captured on home surveillance video from the area of Sherman and Hudson Streets, near Garrett Park. A car can then be seen on the video speeding away from the scene.
DOJ: Federal jury convicts Corpus Christi man after police find pipe bomb in his room
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man has been convicted of having an "unregistered destructive device" after authorities found a pipe bomb in his room, according to a news release from the Southern District of the United States Attorney’s Office said. A federal jury deliberated for just...
Three illegal game rooms busted in Robstown
Three Robstown game room busts took place earlier Thursday as Nueces County officials continue to crack down on crime. One game room was located at the Roadrunner Travel Center in the Mobil Station off Highway 77. Another at the Matiana Food Mart on Matiana Ortiz Boulevard, and a final one on the 600 block of East Avenue A.
Man wanted for assaulting elderly man
Corpus Christi Police Department investigators say the attack on the 64-year-old man man was unprovoked.
Corpus Christi councilmen points out dangerous exit ramps, need for LED lights
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At-Large Corpus Christi councilman Mike Pusley said he's trying to get TxDOT to come together with city leaders to address the issue of wrong-way drivers on the Harbor Bridge. "You see here's the signs they have now, and they're just not sufficient, and as you...
kurv.com
Mailing Meth Lands Corpus Christi Woman Federal Prison Sentence
A Corpus Christi woman will spend two years in federal prison for mailing methamphetamine to an inmate at a federal detention center. 54-year-old Gail Hostetter was arrested early last year after staff at the Coastal Bend Detention Center in Robstown intercepted a letter addressed to an inmate that appeared to be from a local law firm. The mail was sent for testing, which found that the paper inside the envelope was laced with methamphetamine.
18-wheeler rollover causes traffic delay, CCPD still investigating cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 18-wheeler caused major traffic delays Wednesday afternoon after the truck rolled over on the Highway 358 flyover by Leopard Street. The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Crews spent hours working on clearing out the area. CCPD told 3NEWS that there is still no...
Silver stolen from Coastal Bend store - again
The owner of the Objets D'Art jewelry store on McArdle is offering a cash reward to anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of three alleged thieves.
Corpus Christi woman gets federal prison time for mailing meth-laced papers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was sentenced to federal prison for disguising meth-laced papers as mail and sending them to the Coastal Bend Detention Center. On July 21, 54-year-old Gail Hostetter pleaded guilty to knowingly and intentionally possessing and attempting to provide meth to an inmate...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Crime Blotter - Forgery of a Financial Instrument
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Detectives need your help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a forgery and fraud case. On October 10, 2022, officers were contacted by a victim who advised that someone was passing forged checks with his account number. The victim provided a list of the locations and times the checks were passed. Detectives investigated and were able to obtain video of the suspect at several different locations.
ccpdblotter.com
ARREST MADE FOR INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER
At approximately 7:20 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of US HWY 181 South for a major crash. Upon arrival, officers located 3 vehicles, with a total of 4 injured parties. The occupants of the vehicles were all extracted from their respective vehicles with help from the Corpus Christi Fire Department.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
conroetoday.com
Jury convicts Corpus Christi man for possession of a pipe bomb
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- A federal jury in Corpus Christi has convicted a 44-year-old man for possessing an unregistered destructive device, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. The jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before convicting Elden Don Brannan following a two-day trial. On Feb. 23, law enforcement responded to...
CCPD asking for help to identify fraud, forgery suspect
The Corpus Christi Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they believe is involved in a forgery and fraud case.
Corpus Christi councilman wants faster fix for wrong-way driver accidents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One city councilman is asking that TxDOT look at making changes to the two exits along the Harbor Bridge, where wrong-way drivers seem to end up on. At-Large councilman Mike Pusley said that the viewer comments he saw on social media regarding the two exit ramps on the southwest side of the bridge caught his attention.
City of Corpus Christi begins nationwide search for new fire chief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Tuesday's regularly scheduled city council meeting, Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha, who is set to retire, was commemorated for his more than a decade of service to the Coastal Bend. 3NEWS was present at Tuesday's meeting and heard from Rocha himself as well...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Replacement of Two Local Bridges
CORPUS CHRIST (News Release) -The Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the City and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for the replacement of two City bridges. The Yorktown Road Bridge and Ocean Drive Bridge at Cayo Del Oso off Yorktown were selected under the Highway Bridge Replacement...
Bishop CISD gives away Thanksgiving turkeys
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of families are more prepared for Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the help of Bishop CISD. Earlier Thursday at the junior high, school district officials came together for local families to have a great Thanksgiving. They collected money from the community and were able to get 60 turkeys to give away.
Corpus Christi nonprofit seeks to give back to area single mothers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While there are many assistance programs for those in need, none focus on struggling single moms. Majesty Outdoors, a non profit group that relocated to the Coastal Bend five years ago -- found thousands of households who may need the services they offer for free.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0