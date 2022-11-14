ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Three illegal game rooms busted in Robstown

Three Robstown game room busts took place earlier Thursday as Nueces County officials continue to crack down on crime. One game room was located at the Roadrunner Travel Center in the Mobil Station off Highway 77. Another at the Matiana Food Mart on Matiana Ortiz Boulevard, and a final one on the 600 block of East Avenue A.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Mailing Meth Lands Corpus Christi Woman Federal Prison Sentence

A Corpus Christi woman will spend two years in federal prison for mailing methamphetamine to an inmate at a federal detention center. 54-year-old Gail Hostetter was arrested early last year after staff at the Coastal Bend Detention Center in Robstown intercepted a letter addressed to an inmate that appeared to be from a local law firm. The mail was sent for testing, which found that the paper inside the envelope was laced with methamphetamine.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Crime Blotter - Forgery of a Financial Instrument

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Detectives need your help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a forgery and fraud case. On October 10, 2022, officers were contacted by a victim who advised that someone was passing forged checks with his account number. The victim provided a list of the locations and times the checks were passed. Detectives investigated and were able to obtain video of the suspect at several different locations.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccpdblotter.com

ARREST MADE FOR INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER

At approximately 7:20 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of US HWY 181 South for a major crash. Upon arrival, officers located 3 vehicles, with a total of 4 injured parties. The occupants of the vehicles were all extracted from their respective vehicles with help from the Corpus Christi Fire Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
conroetoday.com

Jury convicts Corpus Christi man for possession of a pipe bomb

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- A federal jury in Corpus Christi has convicted a 44-year-old man for possessing an unregistered destructive device, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. The jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before convicting Elden Don Brannan following a two-day trial. On Feb. 23, law enforcement responded to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Replacement of Two Local Bridges

CORPUS CHRIST (News Release) -The Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the City and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for the replacement of two City bridges. The Yorktown Road Bridge and Ocean Drive Bridge at Cayo Del Oso off Yorktown were selected under the Highway Bridge Replacement...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Bishop CISD gives away Thanksgiving turkeys

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of families are more prepared for Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the help of Bishop CISD. Earlier Thursday at the junior high, school district officials came together for local families to have a great Thanksgiving. They collected money from the community and were able to get 60 turkeys to give away.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
