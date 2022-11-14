CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Detectives need your help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a forgery and fraud case. On October 10, 2022, officers were contacted by a victim who advised that someone was passing forged checks with his account number. The victim provided a list of the locations and times the checks were passed. Detectives investigated and were able to obtain video of the suspect at several different locations.

