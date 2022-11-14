Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KETV.com
Omaha firefighters battle house fire early Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha firefighters battled a house fire near 13th and Bancroft streets Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. Crews arrived at the scene shortly after that and put out the flames in 10 to 15 minutes. The fire was in the kitchen area and got into the attic.
WOWT
Caught on camera: Red Oak rallies to behind family to rebuild after house fire
RED OAK, Iowa. (WOWT) - Tender Lehman had her dream home. A beautiful two-story house with plenty of natural light, a porch, and a balcony. “It was everything that we wanted in a home. And there’s so many memories here. That’s just the hardest part,” said Lehman.
WOWT
Lincoln Police investigating fire inside bathroom at Northwest High School as arson
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fire inside a bathroom at Northwest High School. Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., an officer in Northwest High School was alerted of a fire in a second story restroom. LPD said the arriving officer saw heavy smoke in the area...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: Academy Lincoln parking garage fire triggered by car
A car-borne fire broke out late Tuesday morning on Nov. 15, in a parking garage near the Southeastern corner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City campus. According to the Lincoln City Fire Inspector, Brad Hasenjaeger, the fire occurred on the fourth floor of the Academy Lincoln parking garage, which prompted a call to Lincoln Fire and Rescue at approximately 11:50 a.m. The source car was totaled and heat-related damage was caused to two adjacent vehicles.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man who died after being pinned between vehicle, garage door
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the man who died after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door on Wednesday. Harold Hannon, 66, died in the incident, which occurred near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. Authorities have not said how Hannon became pinned. Previous...
Fire Destroys Storage Shed North of Atlantic
(Atlantic) Atlantic firefighters responded to a shed fire between 2:30 and 2:40 this (Wednesday) morning at 635th Street north of Atlantic on Olive Street. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said the structure was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. He says the property owner had a camera inside the building.
WOWT
Police identify victim of Omaha homicide, still looking for suspects
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday morning released the name of the victim of a deadly shooting. OPD said Sincere Brooks, 19, died at the scene Wednesday of a shooting reported at 49th and Miami streets just after 3 p.m. No one had been arrested in connection with...
WOWT
BREAKING: Police investigate fatal shooting in north Omaha
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Teen died after losing control of car on interstate ramp
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Bellevue teen died after losing control of his car on an interstate ramp, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez, 16, was driving his 2004 Pontiac GTO eastbound on the I, L, Q to I-80 East ramp. (Ramp A on map above)
iheart.com
Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash
Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
WOWT
Council Bluffs man killed in Blackstone area crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the man who died in an overnight crash Tuesday. They say driver DJ Michael Myers, 27, of Council Bluffs, was killed when his vehicle left the roadway, uprooted a small tree, and struck a guide wire at 37th and Harney streets. Officers...
Omaha Police investigate after 16-year-old dies in crash late Tuesday
Omaha Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died in a crash late Tuesday. The unrestrained driver was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.
WOWT
Girl, 3, left in back seat of burning car in Omaha
The program from Charles Drew Health Center and Siena Francis House provides temporary care for unsheltered people who are too sick to live on the streets but not enough to stay in a hospital. It aims to redirect people without housing away from unnecessary emergency room visits to more appropriate care and shelter.
WOWT
No murder charge in cold case frustrates Omaha victim's family
WOWT
Lumber prices are falling
WOWT
Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes nearly $60,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen from a work site. Monday morning, around 9:57 a.m., officers were called to a construction site near 56th and O Streets. According to police, a job site supervisor said that a John Deere...
WOWT
Omaha mayor hires homeless services coordinator
Omaha Police investigate fatal early Tuesday crash
Omaha Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man died in a crash overnight Tuesday in the area of 37th and Dewey.
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
