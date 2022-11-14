ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Omaha firefighters battle house fire early Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha firefighters battled a house fire near 13th and Bancroft streets Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. Crews arrived at the scene shortly after that and put out the flames in 10 to 15 minutes. The fire was in the kitchen area and got into the attic.
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: Academy Lincoln parking garage fire triggered by car

A car-borne fire broke out late Tuesday morning on Nov. 15, in a parking garage near the Southeastern corner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City campus. According to the Lincoln City Fire Inspector, Brad Hasenjaeger, the fire occurred on the fourth floor of the Academy Lincoln parking garage, which prompted a call to Lincoln Fire and Rescue at approximately 11:50 a.m. The source car was totaled and heat-related damage was caused to two adjacent vehicles.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Fire Destroys Storage Shed North of Atlantic

(Atlantic) Atlantic firefighters responded to a shed fire between 2:30 and 2:40 this (Wednesday) morning at 635th Street north of Atlantic on Olive Street. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said the structure was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. He says the property owner had a camera inside the building.
ATLANTIC, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: Police investigate fatal shooting in north Omaha

OMAHA, NE
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Teen died after losing control of car on interstate ramp

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Bellevue teen died after losing control of his car on an interstate ramp, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez, 16, was driving his 2004 Pontiac GTO eastbound on the I, L, Q to I-80 East ramp. (Ramp A on map above)
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash

Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man killed in Blackstone area crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the man who died in an overnight crash Tuesday. They say driver DJ Michael Myers, 27, of Council Bluffs, was killed when his vehicle left the roadway, uprooted a small tree, and struck a guide wire at 37th and Harney streets. Officers...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Girl, 3, left in back seat of burning car in Omaha

OMAHA, NE
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

No murder charge in cold case frustrates Omaha victim's family

OMAHA, NE
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lumber prices are falling

BELLEVUE, NE
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha mayor hires homeless services coordinator

OMAHA, NE
OMAHA, NE

