A car-borne fire broke out late Tuesday morning on Nov. 15, in a parking garage near the Southeastern corner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City campus. According to the Lincoln City Fire Inspector, Brad Hasenjaeger, the fire occurred on the fourth floor of the Academy Lincoln parking garage, which prompted a call to Lincoln Fire and Rescue at approximately 11:50 a.m. The source car was totaled and heat-related damage was caused to two adjacent vehicles.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO