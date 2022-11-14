Read full article on original website
Streeter on Clemson’s QB ultimatum: ‘That’s just life’
In the aftermath of Clemson’s latest win, Dabo Swinney revealed the ultimatum he had stashed in his mind regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The Tigers’ coach called it “do or die” for his (...)
5-star Clemson QB target sets commitment date
A five-star Clemson quarterback target in the 2024 class has set his commitment date. DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) High School announced via social media Tuesday night that he will make his commitment on Dec. 7. (...)
Clemson DB to undergo surgery
Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won't have Malcolm Greene's (...)
ESPN analyst says Alabama should not be ahead of Clemson in latest CFP rankings
Clemson's latest College Football Playoff ranking was unveiled Tuesday night. The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) moved up from No. 10 to No. 9, one spot behind Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) at No. 8. As the rankings were (...)
Senior makes it official he will be back next season
One of Clemson's seniors has made a decision regarding his future. During his press conference on Tuesday he talked about his decision to return. After spending four years in the Tigers' program, senior (...)
Swinney 'heavy hearted' for Tony Elliott after Virginia shooting
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke in length during his weekly radio call-in show Monday night about the horrific tragedy that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, where three University of (...)
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Bishop-Houck marriage announcement
Shannon Bishop and Michael Houck were married Saturday, October 15 at the Cannon Centre in Greer, SC. A reception followed with family and friends. Shannon is the daughter of Terry Bishop, of Columbus, NC, and Stanley Bishop. Michael is the son of Thomas Houck of Medina, Ohio, and Lynda Houck of Marietta, Ohio.
WJCL
High school student in South Carolina expelled after bringing loaded gun to school
A loaded gun was found in a student's bookbag at a South Carolina high school on Wednesday, according to district officials. Kyle Newton, with Anderson County School District 5, said the gun, along with marijuana, was found on a student at Westside High School. The student was taken to the...
live5news.com
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
Broadway actress stops by Upstate high school
A Broadway actress stopped by an Upstate high school to lead a workshop and meet with theater students.
gsabusiness.com
Here’s what you need to know about this new cheese shop in Greenville
It all started with a really good grilled cheese sandwich. A product of the North, Michael Davitt, co-owner of The Cheese Wheel, said cheese shops are a dime a dozen where he comes from. When he visited Greenville a few years ago, he realized this was an up-and-coming city, but there weren’t any specialized cheese shops, something he was raised on and wanted to see in the Greenville community, bringing a classic fromagerie-style shop to the city. Davitt’s mother, Denise, is the co-owner of the shop.
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item
Twenty-five years ago, Carl Sobocinski took a chance and opened Soby’s New South Cuisine in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, where buildings were largely shuttered. Today, the city’s center is bustling with nationally acclaimed eateries, and Soby’s is celebrating its silver anniversary. This November, the fine-dining restaurant will serve throwback menu items each week; look […] The post Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WYFF4.com
Dog groomer charged in South Carolina after video of her grooming dog is posted on social media
ANDERSON, S.C. — A dog groomer in Anderson, South Carolina, has been charged after video of her grooming a dog was posted on social media. (Watch the video above provided by a viewer) A police report from Anderson Police says on Nov. 14, an officer was called to Molly...
WYFF4.com
Slaves buried in unmarked graves at South Carolina church discovered by Girl Scout troop
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — dozen unmarked graves at South Carolina church cemetery belong to African Americans who were once enslaved. The new find at Bethel United Methodist Church in Simpsonville comes after Omega Mapping Services were called in on Monday to use ground penetrating radar in Bethel Cemetery. Len Strozier...
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties: Greer buys property for fire station
The city of Greer has closed on a parcel of land intended for a new fire station. The city purchased the approximately 4.5 acres of land for $910,000 and closed on the agreement on Nov. 3. The land parcel is located adjacent to current city property at the corner of Suber Road and Chick Springs Road.
247Sports
