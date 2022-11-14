ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Clemson Insider

Clemson DB to undergo surgery

Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won't have Malcolm Greene's (...)
CLEMSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Bishop-Houck marriage announcement

Shannon Bishop and Michael Houck were married Saturday, October 15 at the Cannon Centre in Greer, SC. A reception followed with family and friends. Shannon is the daughter of Terry Bishop, of Columbus, NC, and Stanley Bishop. Michael is the son of Thomas Houck of Medina, Ohio, and Lynda Houck of Marietta, Ohio.
GREER, SC
gsabusiness.com

Here’s what you need to know about this new cheese shop in Greenville

It all started with a really good grilled cheese sandwich. A product of the North, Michael Davitt, co-owner of The Cheese Wheel, said cheese shops are a dime a dozen where he comes from. When he visited Greenville a few years ago, he realized this was an up-and-coming city, but there weren’t any specialized cheese shops, something he was raised on and wanted to see in the Greenville community, bringing a classic fromagerie-style shop to the city. Davitt’s mother, Denise, is the co-owner of the shop.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
Atlanta Magazine

Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item

  Twenty-five years ago, Carl Sobocinski took a chance and opened Soby’s New South Cuisine in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, where buildings were largely shuttered. Today, the city’s center is bustling with nationally acclaimed eateries, and Soby’s is celebrating its silver anniversary. This November, the fine-dining restaurant will serve throwback menu items each week; look […] The post Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Hot Properties: Greer buys property for fire station

The city of Greer has closed on a parcel of land intended for a new fire station. The city purchased the approximately 4.5 acres of land for $910,000 and closed on the agreement on Nov. 3. The land parcel is located adjacent to current city property at the corner of Suber Road and Chick Springs Road.
GREER, SC
