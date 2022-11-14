Read full article on original website
Man hit and killed by school bus in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man in his 70s was hit by a school bus and killed Thursday morning. Police responded around 7:15 a.m. to Ontario Bus Inc. on Lexington Avenue and found the man had been struck and killed. Officers identified the victim as 73-year-old Michael Rivoly from Gates.
Crews from four districts battle large house fire in Ontario County
Gorham, N.Y. — A house in Ontario County sustained significant damage from a fire on Tuesday evening. According to Chief Ben Bassitt from the Hopewell Fire Department, crews from four districts responded to the two-story home on Middle Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Bassett said the fire started from...
RPD: Four juveniles in custody after fleeing from stolen car
Rochester, NY — Around 12:40AM police responded to a call of a burglary alarm went off in the area of Clifton and Epworth Streets where they noticed a suspicious vehicle driving around the block. Police then realized the vehicle was stolen earlier in the day and began to follow...
Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of WNY snowstorm
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The state of emergency is in...
Buffalo Tops massacre suspect to plead guilty Monday
Buffalo, N.Y. — The man charged with gunning down 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo earlier this year is set to plead guilty next week. Families of the victims have been notified that Payton Gendron will plead guilty during a 2 p.m. appearance Monday in Erie County Court, according to Garnell Whitfield, whose mother, Ruth, was killed in the shooting.
Local law enforcement works to fight targeted threats through ROCTAC
Rochester, N.Y. — A public safety program is working to prevent acts of targeted violence in Rochester's schools and communities lie the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo. ROCTAC was created by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office a few years ago, and includes law enforcement and mental health professionals working together to get ahead of threats before they lead to tragedies.
Thruway closing to commercial traffic Thursday in WNY
A 134-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway spanning most of Western New York will close to commercial traffic Thursday afternoon, ahead of an anticipated winter storm. The shutdown will take effect at 4 p.m. between Exit 46 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line. It comes as parts...
Heavy lake effect snow for some areas today
Rochester, N.Y. — The setup in the atmosphere is nearly ideal for a single band of extremely heavy lake effect snow to develop. The lake water temperature for Lake Erie was still 52 degrees in Buffalo Harbor (as of this writing). Plenty of unseasonably cold air will be rotating around a large trough of low pressure in the atmosphere through the Central Great Lakes. The troughs position will create a cold southwest flow of air over Lake Erie and into WNY for the next 4 days.
Snow causes school closings and delays for November 18, 2022
Snow in Western New York is causing school closings and delays for Friday, November 18, 2022. (Forecast here) For all school closings and delays, click here. To report a closing or delay, click here. UPDATED THURSDAY NOVEMBER 17 AT 10:20 P.M. Alexander Central School: Closed Tomorrow. Attica Schools: Closed Tomorrow.
Rochester Animal Services helps pets in underserved areas of Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Food insecurity is a problem that impacts not just people, but also pets. Roughly 530 boxes filled with pet food and supplies line the walls of the storage units used for Rochester Animal Services Pet Food Pantry; all with the goal of feeding our four-legged family members.
Buffalo community reflects 6 months after Tops massacre
Buffalo, N.Y. — Monday marked six months since a gunman went on a racist rampage, shooting and killing 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo. While the store is back open, and the neighborhood is moving forward, lives there have been forever changed. It was a somber...
Pediatric hospitals turn to telemedicine to combat RSV surge
Rochester, N.Y. — A surge in RSV cases is putting a strain on local emergency rooms. Golisano Children's Hospital extended the hours of their pediatric treatment center on weekdays as well as weekends to treat patients during the RSV surge. As a result, doctors have seen an average of...
Suspended PAB leader says he is "vindicated" by investigation that calls for his firing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City's independent investigation into Rochester's Police Accountability Board has been completed, six months after its executive director, Conor Dwyer Reynolds was suspended over staff complaints about his leadership. The report recommends Dwyer Reynolds be fired. Dwyer Reynolds said after reviewing the report, he is hopeful...
City celebrates longstanding businesses on Monroe Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The city is celebrating a vibrant business boulevard along one of the most popular stretches in the city. Mayor Malik Evans recognized longtime businesses on Monroe Avenue Wednesday. Aaron's Alley, Aladdin's, Poster Art and Archimage have stood the test of time for more than three decades.
Snow plow drivers gear up for winter in Western New York
Rochester, N.Y. — Winter weather has arrived in Western New York, and plow drivers are getting ready to keep the roads clear and safe this season. Though the snow plow industry, like many others, is facing staffing shortages, and people have reported trouble booking, someone, to clear snow from their properties this winter.
Two local companies honored at Grow-NY Summit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two companies from the Rochester area won big at this week's Grow-NY Summit. Craft Cannery, a manufacturing cannery in Bergen, won a $500,000 second prize. Craft Cannery takes cherished recipes from your kitchen to the shelves of grocery stores, restaurants, farmers markets and beyond, specializing in the contract manufacturing of sauces, dressings, marinades, and more.
Monroe County launches recycling app
Rochester, N.Y. — Unsure about which items can be recycled in Monroe County?. There's now an app for that. The county launched a new skill on Amazon's Alexa app to help with recycling awareness. Alexa users can say "Alexa, open Monroe County Recycling" and ask any questions they have.
Save Rochester hosts third annual Turkey Angels Campaign
Rochester, N.Y. — Save Rochester hosted their third annual Turkey Angels campaign for 2022 on Thursday. Turkey baskets were delivered to the front doors of families of homicide victims. The Rochester Police Department helped kick-off this year’s Turkey Angels campaign and spent two hours on deliveries on Thursday and...
Bright Spot: Local winners
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on two local winners in New York State's Annual Grow-NY Business Competition. Craft Cannery in Bergen and owner Paul Guglielmo was awarded $500,000 from the competition. Sweet Pea Rochester, a business that promotes plant-based food as medicine won $250,000. The competition rewards...
Bright Spot: A century of helping others
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Our Bright Spot Wednesday night, shines on the women of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. The group is celebrating 100 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service this month. The Rochester chapter was established in October 1999. It's been involved in a number of community projects, including...
