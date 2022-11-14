ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie Open, Rich Swann, More Added To 11/17 IMPACT Wrestling Card

More matches have been added to the November 17 episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. Joining the likes of Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin and the first-ever Death Machine Double Jeopardy on the next episode of IMPACT Wrestling, there will be Fatal 4-Way tag team action as Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis face Bullet Club's Ace Austin & Chris Bey, the tandem of Raj Singh & Shera, and the Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin.
IMPACT Wrestling Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 11/10/22

The numbers are in for November 10's IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on November 10 drew 94,000 viewers. IMPACT registered a 0.02 rating, with 25,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up from the 56,000 viewers and 0.01 rating on November 3. IMPACT...
Heath And Rhino Discuss Winning IMPACT Tag Team Championships

On the October 20 episode of IMPACT, Heath & Rhino won the IMPACT Tag Team Championships when they defeated Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett). Heath & Rhino had plans to get Heath a contract go won to win the the IMPACT Tag Team Titles when they were part of the Call Your Shot gauntlet at IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020, but an injury to Heath derailed things. Rhino ended up winning the gauntlet to secure Heath his contract, and went on to win the IMPACT Tag Team Titles with Joe Doering.
Ultimo Dragon On His Brief WWE Run: They Wanted To Unmask Me And Change Who I Was

Ultimo Dragon says WWE wanted to change who he was, and the company even wanted to unmask him. The legend signed with WWE in 2003 after he previously competed for WCW. He was one of the top stars in the Japanese wrestling scene, and while he was a featured member of the cruiserweight division during his time in WWE, he asked for his release in June 2004. He subsequently returned to Japan, and he has continued to build on his remarkable list of accolades.
Report: World Of Sport Exploring Potential Relaunch, Contacted Nick Aldis And Mickie James

World of Sport is reportedly exploring a relaunch, and it has reached out to two major names. The program was a popular British wrestling show in the 1970s and 1980s, and it dates back to 1965. It relaunched as part of a partnership with IMPACT Wrestling for a one-off special in 2016. After a few stops and starts, World of Sports taped a season of TV in 2018, and at different points, names like Jim Ross, Will Ospreay, Rampage Brown, Kay Lee Ray, Joe Hendry, and Stu Bennett were attached to the new era.
Soulnado, Inc Files Trademarks On 'Mercedes Mone,' 'Statement Maker,' And More

Soulnado, Inc, a company that was created in August, filed four new trademarks. The company, using known wrestling trademark attorney Michael Dockins, filed to trademark "Statement Maker," "Mercedes Mone,'" "Mone' Talks," and "Bank Mone.'" The trademarks are for entertainment and merchandise purposes. Full descriptions:. IC 014. US 002 027 028...
Shawn Michaels Announces Two Iron Survivor Challenge Matches For NXT Deadline 2022

Shawn Michaels officially announces the WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge matches will take place at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Shawn Michaels has announced a brand new match type for WWE NXT, the Iron Survivor Challenge. This match will incorporate elements of the championship scramble, the King of the Mountain, and an Iron Man Match. Iron Survivor Challenges feature five competitors and a 25-minute time limit. Two competitors will start the match and a new competitor will enter every 5 minutes, the object of the match is to have the most points before the end of the time limit. Points can be earned by pinfall, submission, or disqualification. Whoever loses a fall must spend 90 seconds in a penalty box as punishment.
Viewership Slightly Decreases For Episode 8 Of WOW In Syndication, Key Demo Rating Ticks Up

Viewership information has been revealed for the eighth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the eighth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on November 6 was watched by 229,000 viewers in syndication, down from the 263,000 viewers on October 30. The episode garnered a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic,
Andrade Pulled From Upcoming RGR Lucha Libre Show, To Be Replaced By Rey Fenix

Andrade has been pulled from an upcoming RGR Lucha Libre show due to a medical issue. The promotion recently released a video message from Andrade on Facebook, who was set to appear at the company's November 20 event in Cudahy, California. In the video, Andrade, who can be seen wearing a hospital gown, notes that he had an issue to tend to, and if it were up to him, he'd be at least appearing.
CUDAHY, CA
Oro Mensah vs. Stacks, Two Debuts Set For 11/18 WWE NXT Level Up

The lineup is set for Friday's NXT Level Up. WWE announced that the November 18 episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by a Oro Mensah going one-on-one with "Stacks" Channing Lorenzo. Plus, Thea Hail and Dante Chen will face two debuting stars. Hail will face Dani Palmer and...
