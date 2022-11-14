ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PocketHealth Launches Tool for Sourcing Prior Diagnostic Imaging From Any Provider, Anywhere

– PocketHealth, a patient-centric, no-network medical image-sharing platform launches Record Retrieval to solve challenges that hospitals and imaging centers face while requesting and retrieving prior imaging from patients, referring physicians, or healthcare sites. – Record Retrieval streamlines patient intake by creating an easy workflow that auto-imports data into PACS and...
ConcertAI CEO Talks COVID-19 & The De-Risking of Technology to Keep Trials Moving

Nothing like it had ever happened before – a global slowdown in new study starts and a massive decrease in trial accruals for open studies. The turn of events was a shock for sponsors and providers. Sudden disruptions on that scale rarely hit multiple players in an ecosystem at the same time. But that’s exactly what happened at the intersection of clinical care and clinical development during the pandemic. Researchers and clinicians were forced to change how they operated trials, and technological solutions that researchers had been slowly exploring for trials were suddenly adopted at rapid speeds.
HLTH22 Day 1 News Summary: Google, Maven, Highmark, LG, Others

Maven Clinic Secures $90M to Advance End-to-End Family Care Platform. Maven Clinic, the largest virtual clinic in women’s and family health raises $90 million Series E funding bringing its total funding to $300M. Maven plans to use the latest round of funding to advance its end-to-end family care platform to enable deeper personalization to meet the diverse needs of women and families everywhere.
Forrester Unveils 5 Healthcare Predictions for 2023

– A new dawn is on the horizon in healthcare. Equipped with new digital capabilities and pressured by new consumer expectations for personalized, convenient experiences, healthcare organizations face a predicament — act now and stay afloat, fail to act and get consumed by the competition, or risk financial ruin.
HLTH22: Bamboo Health Launches Real-Time Care Intelligence Platform

– Today at HLTH, Bamboo Health unveils its new Real-Time Care Intelligence™ platform and Smart Signals™ care coordination network to drive whole person care across the spectrum of physical, behavioral and social health needs. – The network improves more than 1 billion patient encounters a year across more...
HLTH22: AWS Launches Imaging, Health Analytics Capabilities

– Amazon Web Services (AWS) launches two new capabilities in HealthLake that deliver innovations for medical imaging and analytics. These new capabilities in Amazon HealthLake will enable next-generation imaging workflows in the cloud and derive insights from multi-modal health data, while complying with HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulations. Amazon HealthLake...
Salesforce Unveils Patient 360 for Health innovations to Improve Patient Outcomes

– Today, Salesforce announced a new Patient 360 for Health innovations providing cost-saving automation, real-time data, and personalized intelligence for healthcare and life sciences organizations to deliver comprehensive patient engagement and equitable care with greater efficiency. – According to Salesforce’s 2022 Success Metrics Global Highlights study, healthcare and life sciences...
HLTH 22: Cerner & Labcorp Partner to Manage Hospital Labs in 10 States

– Oracle Cerner and Labcorp have formed a new relationship to streamline lab operations for one of the nation’s leading nonprofit Catholic health systems. Labcorp purchased select assets of the health system’s outreach laboratory business and will manage its hospital-based laboratories in 10 states. – Cerner’s laboratory information...
HLTH22: Curavit Raises $5M for Digital Therapeutics Clinical Research

– Curavit Clinical Research, a virtual contract research organization (VCRO) that specializes in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) announced it raised $5M in Series A funding to accelerate its growing portfolio of research in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market. The round was led by Osage Venture Partners with additional investment from Royal Street Ventures and Narrow Gauge Ventures.
5 Factors to Consider When Developing a Health Data Platform

The conversation around whether a healthcare startup should build a data platform or buy one isn’t anything new. In fact, this has been a debate since cloud-based technologies rose to popularity—we’re just now seeing more startups enter the space and opt to build their platforms internally. Startups...
