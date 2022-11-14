Read full article on original website
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
PocketHealth Launches Tool for Sourcing Prior Diagnostic Imaging From Any Provider, Anywhere
– PocketHealth, a patient-centric, no-network medical image-sharing platform launches Record Retrieval to solve challenges that hospitals and imaging centers face while requesting and retrieving prior imaging from patients, referring physicians, or healthcare sites. – Record Retrieval streamlines patient intake by creating an easy workflow that auto-imports data into PACS and...
ConcertAI CEO Talks COVID-19 & The De-Risking of Technology to Keep Trials Moving
Nothing like it had ever happened before – a global slowdown in new study starts and a massive decrease in trial accruals for open studies. The turn of events was a shock for sponsors and providers. Sudden disruptions on that scale rarely hit multiple players in an ecosystem at the same time. But that’s exactly what happened at the intersection of clinical care and clinical development during the pandemic. Researchers and clinicians were forced to change how they operated trials, and technological solutions that researchers had been slowly exploring for trials were suddenly adopted at rapid speeds.
HLTH22 Day 1 News Summary: Google, Maven, Highmark, LG, Others
Maven Clinic Secures $90M to Advance End-to-End Family Care Platform. Maven Clinic, the largest virtual clinic in women’s and family health raises $90 million Series E funding bringing its total funding to $300M. Maven plans to use the latest round of funding to advance its end-to-end family care platform to enable deeper personalization to meet the diverse needs of women and families everywhere.
KLAS Report Reveals EMR Functionality & Value Top of Mind for Small Practices
– A new report by KLAS provides the latest view on how the major vendors in this market perform and which ones stand out in the areas that small practices (2–10 physicians) care about most. – Small practices provide a significant amount of outpatient care in the US, and...
Forrester Unveils 5 Healthcare Predictions for 2023
– A new dawn is on the horizon in healthcare. Equipped with new digital capabilities and pressured by new consumer expectations for personalized, convenient experiences, healthcare organizations face a predicament — act now and stay afloat, fail to act and get consumed by the competition, or risk financial ruin.
CitiusTech Acquires Wilco Source to Expand Salesforce Capabilities for Healthcare & Life Sciences
– CitiusTech announced that it has acquired Wilco Source, an industry-leading Salesforce solutions company to expand its offerings in patient services, care management and digital front door. – This strategic acquisition comes on the heels of Bain’s recently announced investment in CitiusTech valued above $1B. These strategic initiatives validate both...
HLTH22: Highmark Health, Google Cloud, League Launches Digital Health Platform
At HLTH, Highmark Health, Google Cloud, and League today unveiled their collaboration on an interoperable, digital health platform that makes it simple for individuals to navigate healthcare and connect to the right tools and resources when and where they need them. – The navigation technology can be envisioned as a...
HLTH22: Bamboo Health Launches Real-Time Care Intelligence Platform
– Today at HLTH, Bamboo Health unveils its new Real-Time Care Intelligence™ platform and Smart Signals™ care coordination network to drive whole person care across the spectrum of physical, behavioral and social health needs. – The network improves more than 1 billion patient encounters a year across more...
HLTH22: LG Launches Virtual Care Solution with Amwell to Address Hospital Workforce Shortages
– Global innovator LG Electronics announced its first joint solution with digital healthcare enablement leader Amwell®, designed to expand the boundaries of digital health innovation and address a major issue faced by hospitals across the country – workforce shortages. – Showcased at HLTH 2022, a Carepoint™ TV Kit,...
HLTH22: AWS Launches Imaging, Health Analytics Capabilities
– Amazon Web Services (AWS) launches two new capabilities in HealthLake that deliver innovations for medical imaging and analytics. These new capabilities in Amazon HealthLake will enable next-generation imaging workflows in the cloud and derive insights from multi-modal health data, while complying with HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulations. Amazon HealthLake...
Salesforce Unveils Patient 360 for Health innovations to Improve Patient Outcomes
– Today, Salesforce announced a new Patient 360 for Health innovations providing cost-saving automation, real-time data, and personalized intelligence for healthcare and life sciences organizations to deliver comprehensive patient engagement and equitable care with greater efficiency. – According to Salesforce’s 2022 Success Metrics Global Highlights study, healthcare and life sciences...
Why Data Transparency Is the Most Important Metric for Healthcare Providers Right Now
Healthcare providers all over the world are battling with how to take patient information and patient care digital. How can we use the tools and technology at our fingertips to make treating patients easier and more effective, rather than more complicated? Converting data into useful information will be the key to making this transition successful.
HLTH 22: Cerner & Labcorp Partner to Manage Hospital Labs in 10 States
– Oracle Cerner and Labcorp have formed a new relationship to streamline lab operations for one of the nation’s leading nonprofit Catholic health systems. Labcorp purchased select assets of the health system’s outreach laboratory business and will manage its hospital-based laboratories in 10 states. – Cerner’s laboratory information...
Notable Survey: 61% of Patients Skip Medical Appointments, Due to Scheduling Hassles
– Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, today announced the results of a new patient survey, highlighting that legacy digital solutions and manual workflows limit patients’ ability to access care. – 61% of patients surveyed said that they skipped going to the doctor in the past year...
Elation Health EHR Integrates with Ribbon Health to Deliver Referral Management
– Elation Health and Ribbon Health announced a partnership to integrate Ribbon’s provider data solution into Elation Health’s primary care electronic health record (EHR) platform. – More than 24,000 clinicians across the Elation community will gain access to Ribbon’s provider directory data to power their referral management workflows...
HLTH22 Day 2 News Summary: Amazon Clinic Launch, General Catalyst, Verizon, Higi
Amazon launches Amazon Clinic, a virtual care option that will operate across 32 states that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions. For customers, the cost of consultations will vary by provider and...
HLTH22: Curavit Raises $5M for Digital Therapeutics Clinical Research
– Curavit Clinical Research, a virtual contract research organization (VCRO) that specializes in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) announced it raised $5M in Series A funding to accelerate its growing portfolio of research in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market. The round was led by Osage Venture Partners with additional investment from Royal Street Ventures and Narrow Gauge Ventures.
5 Factors to Consider When Developing a Health Data Platform
The conversation around whether a healthcare startup should build a data platform or buy one isn’t anything new. In fact, this has been a debate since cloud-based technologies rose to popularity—we’re just now seeing more startups enter the space and opt to build their platforms internally. Startups...
