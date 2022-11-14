Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
The 10 Coolest Cars From The 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show
Auto shows haven’t been quite as flashy as they used to be since Covid-19, but even with a more subdued tone, the 2022 Los Angeles Auto International Show managed to dazzle. Fresh ideas and sparks of excitement crept onto the show floor and into events surrounding the show. New looks for familiar hybrids, SUVs and others were revealed along with futuristic fantasies of what EVs could one day look like.
Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Mexico
A Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on Nov. 9 thanks to a Texas Crime Stoppers tip, according to The Texas Department of Public Safety. Mexican federal authorities turned over Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, of Pecos, to members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast...
5 Sommelier-Approved Texas Wines to Drink During the Holidays
There are only 273 master sommeliers in the world. The designation is famously difficult to obtain, taking years of training and still sporting an anemic pass rate of less than 10 percent. Steven McDonald is one of this select group, earning his MS in 2018. He moved to Houston from New York in 2011 to work at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, and he currently serves as the executive wine director, overseeing the group’s three locations and the massive Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning wine list that tops 5,000 bottles.
