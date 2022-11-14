Read full article on original website
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022
Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
How to watch ‘Bad Axe,’ a critically-revered documentary about Michigan family’s struggles
BAD AXE, MI — A documentary filmmaker’s account of his family’s struggles in small-town Michigan during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic opens in theaters this week. The 100-minute film, “Bad Axe,” takes place in the Thumb community director David Siev calls home when he leaves...
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan
Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
Grand Rapids, Detroit, And Flint Are The Most Rat Infested Cities In Michigan
Orkin pest control annually releases a list of the 50 most rat-infested cities in the nation, and this year, if you're a Michigan resident, you may be living in one of them. What is the most rat-infested city in the country?. According to the annual survey from Orkin, the most...
Is One Of The 10 Least Common Last Names In Michigan Yours?
We all know that Smith, Johnson, Jones, Davis, and Anderson are the most common last names in Michigan, but is yours one of the 10 least common?. When you're a baby, you have no say in what your last name will be. When the baby becomes a child that can speak, they are taught what their last name is and that is pretty much it.
It’s Gonna Feel Stuffed This Thanksgiving Flying Out Of Grand Rapids
If you're planning on flying out of Grand Rapids for Thanksgiving travel, you might want to plan ahead. The airport is expecting around 75,000 travelers to use the Gerald R. Ford International Airport between Tuesday, November 22nd, and the following Monday, November 28th. Gerald R. Ford Airport’s COO Alex Peric...
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan
I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
Is Michigan Full Of Grinches? We’re Home To Some of The Smallest Holiday Budgets
They say that the spirit of the holidays is about spreading cheer, not receiving it. They say that the true joy of the holiday season is the feeling you get when you see a loved one open a present you purchased or made for them. In fact- it shouldn't even matter if you get a single present under your tree.
WOOD
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
Ducks Are Getting In A Row For the Grand Rapids Amphitheater
The 12,000-seat amphitheater that will be built in the next couple of years in Grand Rapids has its ducks in a row and things appear to be moving swimmingly. I have been lucky enough to see concerts in all the major cities in the state of Michigan, and I remember driving to Grand Rapids often for shows way before I ever lived here.
‘Free Beer & Hot Wings’ host leaves the show
A Grand Rapids morning show radio host has announced he is permanently leaving after weeks of not appearing on the show.
Empty the Shelters Holiday Edition is Soon so Pets Can be Home for the Holidays
The holidays are upon us. Thanksgiving is next week and Christmas follows about four weeks later. Hopefully most all will be spending time with family and friends, but what about pets in shelters. Sure, they are safe, but it's a stressful situation for them and they deserve a loving home if possible.
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. These days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone, religious or not.
Can You Make Snow Ice Cream With Michigan Snow?
I'm not originally from Michigan, so my experience with snow is much more limited than the average Michigander. But- when it did snow back home, I remember one of my favorite things to do with my mother was to make "snowcream" or snow ice cream. But as I've gotten older,...
Comedian Mike Epps Set To Open Comedy Club In Michigan
If you do not know who Mike Epps is, you need to learn about this man immediately. The Friday Franchise (Ice Cube & Chris Tucker) Well, now that you are well acquainted with Mike Epps, there is exciting news. Mike Epps announced that he will be opening a multipurpose comedy...
Holy Pinball! Star World Amusement in Kalamazoo Is A 90s Kid’s Dream
From Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Galaxian, and so much more, arcades were where you had to go as a kid. Meeting up with friends at the arcade after school would be the hangout spot for 80's and 90's kids. Since 1984, Star World Amusement has been serving the...
This Guinness World Record in Michigan Could Easily Be Broken
Michiganders have a chance to break a Guinness World Record this winter. How cool would it be to achieve a Guinness World Record right here in Michigan? Well, the chances of doing that are very high if you apply yourself. Michigan is currently home to a record that many states couldn't even try.
This Animal Is The Number One Killer Of People In Michigan
Growing up as a kid, I was afraid of walking on a trail and being attacked by a bear or getting bitten by a snake that would kill me before I could make it to a hospital. Luckily for me, I never had to worry about that because my parents never took me up north and I was a husky kid so the odds are pretty good I would have never found my way onto a hiking trail unless there was a trail of candy leading me there.
