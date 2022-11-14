ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022

Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan

Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Is One Of The 10 Least Common Last Names In Michigan Yours?

We all know that Smith, Johnson, Jones, Davis, and Anderson are the most common last names in Michigan, but is yours one of the 10 least common?. When you're a baby, you have no say in what your last name will be. When the baby becomes a child that can speak, they are taught what their last name is and that is pretty much it.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan

I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Ducks Are Getting In A Row For the Grand Rapids Amphitheater

The 12,000-seat amphitheater that will be built in the next couple of years in Grand Rapids has its ducks in a row and things appear to be moving swimmingly. I have been lucky enough to see concerts in all the major cities in the state of Michigan, and I remember driving to Grand Rapids often for shows way before I ever lived here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays

We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. These days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone, religious or not.
NASHVILLE, MI
97.9 WGRD

Can You Make Snow Ice Cream With Michigan Snow?

I'm not originally from Michigan, so my experience with snow is much more limited than the average Michigander. But- when it did snow back home, I remember one of my favorite things to do with my mother was to make "snowcream" or snow ice cream. But as I've gotten older,...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Comedian Mike Epps Set To Open Comedy Club In Michigan

If you do not know who Mike Epps is, you need to learn about this man immediately. The Friday Franchise (Ice Cube & Chris Tucker) Well, now that you are well acquainted with Mike Epps, there is exciting news. Mike Epps announced that he will be opening a multipurpose comedy...
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

This Animal Is The Number One Killer Of People In Michigan

Growing up as a kid, I was afraid of walking on a trail and being attacked by a bear or getting bitten by a snake that would kill me before I could make it to a hospital. Luckily for me, I never had to worry about that because my parents never took me up north and I was a husky kid so the odds are pretty good I would have never found my way onto a hiking trail unless there was a trail of candy leading me there.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy