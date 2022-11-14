Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Johnathan ‘John’ Frederick Gibson
Johnathan “John” Frederick Gibson, 63, left this world in peace on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life for John will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at The Feedlot in Richland Springs. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Sharon Ann Bynum
Graveside funeral services for Sharon Ann Bynum, 78, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Hurst Ranch Cemetery in Star. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. She passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
koxe.com
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Pallbearers will be Johnny D. Brown, M. Wade Brown, Jesse D. Brown, Samuel Brown, Johnny B. Brown, John Oliver Brown, and Haydon Shipman. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Janice Wilder Smith
Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
John Pat Rudd
Funeral services for John Pat Rudd, 78, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment to follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. He passed away...
Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness
Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny Manchild blows into Brownwood
The cold front last week blew in more than cool air. Johnny Manchild, multi-instrumentalist, composer and my son’s favorite musician tore into town for a KOXE/KBWD radio interview promoting his upcoming show in Brownwood. Manchild pulled up at our house in the Manchild transport van, sporting rolled up jeans, platinum hair, and combat boots. I fed him fruit and we talked philosophy and music.
brownwoodnews.com
Bereaved Parents Annual Candlelight Memorial Service set for Dec. 11
The Bereaved Parents Support Group offers Support through the holiday season by placing three lovely 7.5ft Christmas Trees inside Heartland Mall, in Early Texas on November 15th and decorated them. Family members gathered to hang their angel ornaments to remain there throughout the holiday season until December 26th. On Sunday,...
brownwoodnews.com
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
brownwoodnews.com
Deadline to place delivery order for 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast is Nov. 21
The 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, but the delivery deadline is looming. Reservations for meals to be delivered can be made by calling North Lake Community Church at 325-784-7482 by noon on Monday, November 21. Meals will only be delivered to Brownwood and Early residents.
brownwoodnews.com
TexasBank Christmas Craft Show in Bangs Nov. 21-Dec. 27
The annual open TexasBank Christmas Craft Show in Bangs will take place Monday, November 21 through Tuesday, December 27. The show will be open all banking hours, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, and one Saturday, – December 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
brownwoodnews.com
No. 7 Lions seek sixth straight victory, area title against Canyon
The No. 7 Brownwood Lions, according to this week’s Padilla Poll, reeled off their fifth consecutive lopsided victory in the Class 4A Division I Region I bi-district round of the playoffs – 63-0 over El Paso Irvin – but perhaps their greatest challenge since before District 2 action began awaits in the No. 16 Canyon Eagles.
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
brownwoodnews.com
Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message
EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEK 13 SECOND-ROUND PLAYOFF GLIMPSE: Comanche, Coleman, Richland Springs look to inch closer to state
Three teams outside of Brown County in the BrownwoodNews.com coverage area still have state championship aspirations, as the Comanche Indians, Coleman Bluecats and Richland Springs Coyotes look to continue their quests to reach Arlington. Brief previews of those three games are as follows:. ***. Class 3A Division II Region II...
brownwoodnews.com
HPU Symphonic Band and Central Texas Community Band present Christmas concert
Howard Payne University’s Symphonic Band and the Central Texas Community Band will present a community Christmas concert on Tuesday, November 29, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be held at HPU’s Mims Auditorium and is free of charge. Compositions featured will include “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, “Boughs...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Jackets tally first win under Fisk, 89-67 over Barclay
Howard Payne University’s Presley Fisk recorded her first win as head coach of the Lady Jacket basketball program with an 89-67 victory over Barclay College Thursday evening in the Brownwood Coliseum. The Lady Jacket defense held the Bears to just 37.5% shooting from the field while outrebounded Barclay 54-31...
brownwoodnews.com
Massive Riesel stands between Bangs, trip to third round
BANGS – A dominant offensive effort and a bend-but-don’t-break defensive approach carried the Bangs Dragons to a bi-district victory a week ago, and now a team very similar to fifth-year head coach Kyle Maxfield’s squad awaits in the Class 2A Division I Region II area round – the Riesel Indians.
brownwoodnews.com
HPU basketball teams swept in home openers by Southwestern
The Howard Payne University men’s basketball team fell 76-63 to Southwestern University in the Yellow Jackets home opener Tuesday evening in the Brownwood Coliseum. Down 37-25 at the half, the Yellow Jackets were able to pull within two 43-41 with 13:45 left in the second half. From that point, Southwestern would use 50% shooting in the second half to secure the game 76-63.
Comments / 0