Here's Why Home Depot and Lowe's Are Booming in a Housing Market Bust

Lowe's and Home Depot are faring well even as the housing market is going through a rough patch. Homeowners are still spending on renovations, as home equity remains at high levels. This comes as home sales, prices and construction are all weakening due to a massive jump in mortgage rates.
Rent Growth Slows to the Lowest Level in 18 Months

Rents are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gains are shrinking, as landlords lose pricing power in the face of inflation. Rents in October rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, the slowest annual increase in 18 months, according to Realtor.com. The majority of landlords still said...
Lowe's Says It's Not Seeing Negative Impact of Inflation as Sales, Profit Top Expectations

Lowe's reported third quarter earnings Wednesday, beating analyst expectations. "We're not seeing the negative impacts of inflation," CEO Marvin Ellison said. Lowe's reported results a day after rival Home Depot's earnings topped expectations. Lowe's said Wednesday that high inflation isn't hurting sales as it reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Target, Lowe's, Carnival and Others

Target (TGT) – Target plunged 13.5% in the premarket after missing consensus estimates by 59 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share. The retailer expects a drop in holiday season sales and cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter in half. Target also said it will launch a cost-cutting plan designed to save up to $3 billion per year.

