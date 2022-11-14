Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Here's Why Home Depot and Lowe's Are Booming in a Housing Market Bust
Lowe's and Home Depot are faring well even as the housing market is going through a rough patch. Homeowners are still spending on renovations, as home equity remains at high levels. This comes as home sales, prices and construction are all weakening due to a massive jump in mortgage rates.
Rent Growth Slows to the Lowest Level in 18 Months
Rents are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gains are shrinking, as landlords lose pricing power in the face of inflation. Rents in October rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, the slowest annual increase in 18 months, according to Realtor.com. The majority of landlords still said...
Crypto Firm Multicoin Expects Contagion From FTX to Wipe Out Many Trading Firms in Coming Weeks
Multicoin Capital, one of the top crypto venture firms, told investors in a letter on Thursday that FTX's collapse will cause additional failures. "Many trading firms will be wiped out and shut down," the letter said. Because of its writedown of assets on FTX and the broader drop in crypto,...
Lowe's Says It's Not Seeing Negative Impact of Inflation as Sales, Profit Top Expectations
Lowe's reported third quarter earnings Wednesday, beating analyst expectations. "We're not seeing the negative impacts of inflation," CEO Marvin Ellison said. Lowe's reported results a day after rival Home Depot's earnings topped expectations. Lowe's said Wednesday that high inflation isn't hurting sales as it reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall...
With U.S. Economy at Risk, Here's How a National Rail Strike Could Start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Target, Lowe's, Carnival and Others
Target (TGT) – Target plunged 13.5% in the premarket after missing consensus estimates by 59 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share. The retailer expects a drop in holiday season sales and cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter in half. Target also said it will launch a cost-cutting plan designed to save up to $3 billion per year.
