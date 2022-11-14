Taxing non-doms will not help the economy, the chancellor has claimed – amid estimates changing the rules could raise £1 billion a year for the Treasury.Jeremy Hunt said he would rather the super rich “stayed here and spent their money here” after he was questioned over why he did not change the rules.Mr Hunt argued that scrapping the tax loophole, a policy Labour has suggested, would "damage the long-term attractiveness of the UK".Under non-dom rules people who actually live in the UK can officially "domicile" themselves abroad in exchange for a fee. The tax status allows the very wealthy...

42 MINUTES AGO