MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police are looking for three teens they say held their victim at gunpoint, while stealing his money, using the guy’s bank app on his cell phone! The three suspects-according to investigators-are Demetrius Jackson, Arthur Johnson, and Devin Caldwell. All are 19 years old. According to M-P-D, last month at some West Mobile apartments, all three met a guy who wanted to sell them certain items. But the sale became an unusual, high tech, armed robbery. Police say Jackson and Caldwell pulled guns, and demanded the victim’s cash. When he said he didn’t have any cash, they demanded his cell phone, went to the victim’s bank app on his phone, and simply transferred money from the victim’s account to theirs. Then they left. They haven’t been seen since.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO