Driver told investigators he got $10,000 to transport fentanyl, investigator testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A California man pulled over last month with three packages of fentanyl told investigators he had been paid $10,000 to move drugs but insisted he did not know what kind of drugs they were, according to testimony Thursday. Keith Wilson, a narcotics investigator with the Mobile...
Mobile PD: Child found near drugs while conducting a search warrant
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested after a 2-month-old was found near drugs during a search Wednesday night, according to police. Authorities said a search warrant was served at the 2000 block of Summit Drive about a report of stolen items. Detectives said they recovered several items from previously reported storage unit burglaries, as well as drugs and firearms.
Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriffs Office and Chickasaw Police Department are investigating a deadly Thursday night shooting in Chickasaw. Authorities say the shooting occurred on 3rd Avenue and involves a female victim. The woman was taken to the hospital and authorities later confirmed that she has died.
Police respond to shooting involving occupied vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Police responded to the call at around 8:24 p.m. to the 2000 block of Josephine Street. A male victim reported he drove away from the Azalea Point Apartments at 651 Azalea Road after hearing gunshots, according to authorities. The victim noticed his vehicle had been shot when he arrived at his residence, said police.
Daphne PD: 2 juveniles arrested in threat ‘hoax’ at Daphne Middle School
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested two Daphne Middle School students in connection to a threat made at the school Thursday morning, November 17, 2022. Police responded to Daphne Middle School after a note was found in the girls’ bathroom. According to investigators, the note threatened to “shoot up” the school at a specific time.
MPD looking for woman they say stabbed boyfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend. Officers responded to a domestic violence call around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday to the Chateau Orleans Apartments at 3252 Orleans St. where they said a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Mother’s Finest store owner speaks out following new court testimony
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with the Mobile store owner who was left paralyzed after he was shot in the back during a robbery. It happened back in September at Mother’s Finest on Houston Street. Investigators say two teens committed the senseless crime. The owner Grover...
Teenage shooting victim felt unsafe with mother, Mobile police detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 13-year-old boy shot to death in October told the Department of Human Resources he felt unsafe in the home, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Sgt. Kenneth Gillespie testified that a report from the agency in March indicated that Ja’mil Autry told investigators that his mother used guns and that there was no food or water in the home on Jones Lane in the Plateau community. He said the department placed the boy with a relative for a time, but he was back with his mother at the time of the shooting on Oct. 3.
Prosecutors cut deal with Mobile man in 2007 murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As his murder trial was getting under way, a man accused in the 2007 death of a teenager agreed to a plea bargain Tuesday that paves the way for the prosecution of his co-defendant. Mobile County prosecutors have said that Jhordis Deshan Woods, 39, had resisted...
Mobile shooting leaves one man in critical condition
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight, according to the Mobile Police Department. On Tuesday, officers responded Providence Hospital at 10:44 a.m. after a man arrived with a gunshot wound. Authorities said they located the victim’s girlfriend and discovered she...
Mobile man who staged fake armored vehicle robbery sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man already doing time for staging a fake robbery of the Brink’s armored vehicle he was driving now will do eight more months. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Jonah Tamoni Bessard, 27, of Mobile. He pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud, admitting that he filed a fraudulent application under the Paycheck Protection Program – while he was in jail in the Brink’s vehicle case.
Judge reduces bail for Mobile man accused of fatally bludgeoning victim with shovel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the prosecution’s objections, a judge on Tuesday reduced bail for a man accused of beating another man to death with a shovel. Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore noted defendant Morgan Daniel Barnhill’s relative lack of criminal history and his ties to Mobile County. He shaved bail from $500,000 to $300,000. But the judge imposed several conditions, including electronic ankle monitoring and a 6 p.m. curfew. He also forbade Barnhill, 27, from having a gun and ordered him not to have contact with the victim’s family.
Prichard man sentenced to 7 years for federal gun charge related to Subway holdup
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man who admitted to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway restaurant in 2019 got seven years in prison Wednesday. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade imposed the sentence on Quentin Diondre Vincent. The robbery occurred on Oct. 14, 2019. It was featured on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment.
‘I’m sorry,’ Mobile man tells family of Theodore High School senior killed in wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After an emotionally wrenching sentencing hearing, a judge on Wednesday imposed a sentence that will allow a drug-impaired driver responsible for a fatal car wreck to get out of jail in about six months. It was the maximum allowed by Alabama law. Prosecutors originally charged Yaderik...
Suspects break into several vehicles in Mobile during morning escapade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a series of break-ins early Wednesday morning, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to lock you car doors. MCSO says there were around 10 to 12 break-ins in the Summer Woods community alone. Not all residents had something stolen, but the suspects...
Local, federal law enforcement investigate internet crimes against children cases in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Local, federal law enforcement are investigating internet crimes against children cases in Saraland and Grand Bay, authorities said. Authorities were at a Saraland apartment complex Monday as part of an investigation involving the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, FOX10 News has learned. Neighbors told...
Mobile man pleads guilty to murder at apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of killing an apartment dweller while aiming for someone else pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday. Joseph Demarcus Nelson 26, had been charged with capital murder and faced a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole had the case gone to trial. Instead, he agreed to a plea bargain, and the Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter accepted the recommended sentence – 25 years in prison for murder and 10 years for shooting into an occupied building, with the prison terms to be served at the same time.
Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient. They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in...
Mobile Police: Three Suspects Use Guns, Victim’s Bank App, to Rob Him
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police are looking for three teens they say held their victim at gunpoint, while stealing his money, using the guy’s bank app on his cell phone! The three suspects-according to investigators-are Demetrius Jackson, Arthur Johnson, and Devin Caldwell. All are 19 years old. According to M-P-D, last month at some West Mobile apartments, all three met a guy who wanted to sell them certain items. But the sale became an unusual, high tech, armed robbery. Police say Jackson and Caldwell pulled guns, and demanded the victim’s cash. When he said he didn’t have any cash, they demanded his cell phone, went to the victim’s bank app on his phone, and simply transferred money from the victim’s account to theirs. Then they left. They haven’t been seen since.
Prichard PD releases pictures of suspects in shooting of 11-year-old girl
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department released pictures of two suspects in the shooting of an 11-year-old girl earlier this month and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the pair. The incident happened before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022 at 3425 St. Stephens Rd.
