Daytona Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Police: Florida woman stabbed 61-year-old man to death in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Florida woman is in custody after police say she stabbed a 61-year-old man to death. Officers responded to 6794 Calistoga Circle on Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. They say when they arrived they found the 61-year-old victim who had been stabbed. He was taken to Halifax Hospital Daytona as a trauma alert but later died from his injuries.
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver tracked down after fleeing scene of crash that left 14-year-old dead

A driver has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning in Lake County. The teen had been walking in the vicinity of County Road 455 at Willow Pines Lane near Clermont at about 6:30 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was knocked onto the southbound lane of County Road 455.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando bike officer dragged by driver during traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer is recovering after being dragged by a car downtown. The man accused of dragging the officer during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday was in court today. The judge set his bond at just over $50,000. The suspect in this case has been...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested an Apopka police officer for allegedly driving under the influence. They arrested 31-year-old Sara Muni Tuesday night after she got into a crash with another driver, pushed him, and blocked his path, police said. She also opened the driver’s car door without his permission and repeatedly told him she was a cop.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Police: Orlando officer dragged by car when driver flees traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer was injured after being dragged through the street by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, investigators said Wednesday. According to information from the Orlando Police Department, a downtown bike officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

