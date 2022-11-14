A driver has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning in Lake County. The teen had been walking in the vicinity of County Road 455 at Willow Pines Lane near Clermont at about 6:30 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was knocked onto the southbound lane of County Road 455.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO