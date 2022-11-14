Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Police: Florida woman stabbed 61-year-old man to death in Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Florida woman is in custody after police say she stabbed a 61-year-old man to death. Officers responded to 6794 Calistoga Circle on Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. They say when they arrived they found the 61-year-old victim who had been stabbed. He was taken to Halifax Hospital Daytona as a trauma alert but later died from his injuries.
WESH
Titusville officials identify motel worker shot dead before police shootout with suspect
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, Titusville police released the identity of a motel worker shot and killed prior to apolice shootout with the homicide suspect. Officials say Daniel Aaron Wade, 64, of Titusville was shot and killed around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Siesta Motel. He went by Danny...
click orlando
40-year-old man shot, killed in suspected drug deal, Orlando police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in what police believe may have been a drug deal, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said they received a 911 call at 7:55 p.m. about a shooting at 2701 Frigate Drive. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
WESH
2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
leesburg-news.com
Driver tracked down after fleeing scene of crash that left 14-year-old dead
A driver has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning in Lake County. The teen had been walking in the vicinity of County Road 455 at Willow Pines Lane near Clermont at about 6:30 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was knocked onto the southbound lane of County Road 455.
WESH
Homicide suspect in critical condition after shootout with Titusville police
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Titusville police said a shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a motel. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, responding police found a man who'd been shot at the Siesta Motel. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Titusville Police Department. At the Siesta Motel...
WESH
Orlando bike officer dragged by driver during traffic stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer is recovering after being dragged by a car downtown. The man accused of dragging the officer during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday was in court today. The judge set his bond at just over $50,000. The suspect in this case has been...
WESH
Deputies: Man facing charges for girlfriend's 2018 murder in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of murdering a woman has been arrested. The grandchildren of the victim, Denise Hayes, 41, were found wandering in the area of North Pine Hills Road and Indian Hill Road on Aug. 24, 2018, around 11:48 a.m.
Convicted felon charged with murder for deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It took just over 24 hours for Daytona Beach police to track down their suspect in a shooting that left a man dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. Police say...
click orlando
Police increase patrols, traffic stops in DeLand’s south side after shootings surge
DELAND, Fla. – After what police are calling a surge in shootings in a DeLand neighborhood, police and other agencies have created a task force to crack down on criminals. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger announced Wednesday the task force had already started work in the Spring Hill area of the city.
WESH
11 years later: Police still searching for Florida mom who vanished after appearing on 'People's Court'
It’s been 11 years since an Orange County mother disappeared without a trace. Investigators are still searching for Michelle Parker, who vanished in 2011. Parker went missing the same day she and her ex-fiance, Dale Smith, appeared on a taped episode of "People's Court” arguing over a lost engagement ring.
Mother of Orange County man permanently wounded after being struck by ATV on sidewalk speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County mother said her son was struck down by someone driving an ATV and left on the side of the road. She said she believes the hit-and-run crash involved a large group of people riding ATVs and dirt bikes. It happened in Dr....
cw34.com
Police: 18-year-old mother shot dead in her car, may be someone she knew
SANFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — A young mother was found shot dead in her car, police say it may be someone she knew. The Sanford Police Department said on Nov. 11, an officer patrolling 900 West 9th Street and saw a parked car that appeared to be running. The officer...
click orlando
12-year-old arrested after threatening mass shooting at Flagler middle school, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County Wednesday after deputies said she sent a threat via Snapchat to conduct a mass shooting at her middle school. According to the sheriff’s office, the sixth grader, who attends Indian Trails Middle School, sent the messages to...
palmcoastobserver.com
CRIME REPORT: Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers
Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers. A Palm Coast man was arrested after a verbal disturbance ended with him threatening and hitting deputies on Nov. 11 in Flagler Beach. The Flagler Beach Police Department responded to a disturbance call just before 9 a.m. in the 300 block of...
WESH
Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charges
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested an Apopka police officer for allegedly driving under the influence. They arrested 31-year-old Sara Muni Tuesday night after she got into a crash with another driver, pushed him, and blocked his path, police said. She also opened the driver’s car door without his permission and repeatedly told him she was a cop.
click orlando
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
Bay News 9
Police: Orlando officer dragged by car when driver flees traffic stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer was injured after being dragged through the street by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, investigators said Wednesday. According to information from the Orlando Police Department, a downtown bike officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.
click orlando
Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
WESH
12-year-old central Florida student arrested for threatening mass shooting
PALM COAST, Fla. — A 12-year-old Indian Trails Middle School student has been arrested after deputies say the student threatened to conduct a mass shooting. According to the Flagler County Sheriff, the sixth grader sent Snapchat messages about planning to conduct a mass shooting on Nov. 15. "Upon questioning,...
