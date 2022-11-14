Bob Greenblatt, Allison Janney Partner to Adapt ‘Confident Women’ Into Anthology Series for Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ Review: Americans Abroad Crash the Party in a Romcom Caught Between Edginess and Squidginess
The term “romantic comedy” these days covers a lot of light entertainments that only notionally meet the genre requirements: They pivot on relationships while just glancing at romance, and are packed with dialogue that’s zappily delivered but not all that funny. “The People We Hate at the Wedding” is one such nonromcom. Sporting a game cast and efficient sitcommy pacing, it looks and sounds the part just enough to keep you diverted — until you notice, as the credits roll to upbeat electropop, that you haven’t laughed once. Starring Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney as the blundering American relatives lowering the tone of a posh English wedding, this straight-to-streaming Amazon release attempts to bring a faintly risqué, expletive-laden millennial sensibility to Nancy Meyers terrain, and never quite finds the sweet spot.
Why SF celebrity chef Dominique Crenn relates to the villain of horror movie ‘The Menu’
Despite the violence the film's fictional chef inflicts on others, Dominique Crenn doesn't see him as a villain.
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ revisits ‘Camillagate’: ‘It is incredibly embarrassing for everybody involved’
Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty TV, detailed how "Camillagate" or "Tampongate" impacted the British royal family and Princess Diana's "Panorama" interview.
'Spirited': Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds were haunted by the ghost of singing and dancing future
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell started sweating even before dance lessons for their full-on holiday musical "Spirited," a spin on "A Christmas Carol."
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
Candace Cameron Bure’s GAC Films Don’t Have More ‘Purpose and Depth’ Than Hallmark, They Just Have Less Gay People
Candace Cameron Bure won’t say the quiet part out loud, so Hilarie Burton is doing it for her. Following her departure from Hallmark for the Great American Family, Bure told the Wall Street Journal that the decision was driven by the network wanting “to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” In response, Burton spotlighted the thinly-veiled bigotry at play, writing on Twitter: “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”
Elon Musk ‘space karen’ insult projected onto deserted Twitter HQ
A stream of insults aimed at new Twitter boss Elon Musk has been projected onto the company’s San Francisco headquarters after workers were locked out of their offices.Insults included “supreme parasite”, “mediocre manchild”, “worthless billionaire” and “space karen”, according to footage posted online.Another projection pointed to the signage on Twitter’s headquarters with the words “Musk’s hellscape”.An NBC Bay Area reporter at the scene attributed the stunt to someone describing themself as a “projection activist”. A video of the projection has been viewed more than 8 million times on Twitter.It comes amid a tumultuous time for the social media platform,...
