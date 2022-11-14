ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State hockey ranked No. 17 in USCHO poll

By Maddy Warren
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TeMOJ_0jASYdxx00

Michigan State men's hockey celebrates after a win over Ohio State in the second game of a two game series, hosted at Munn Ice Arena on Nov. 11, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Buckeyes 4-3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State News, Michigan State University

Preview: MSU football facing Indiana in final home game of the season

Michigan State football (5-5) takes on Indiana (3-7) in the battle for the Old Brass Spittoon from Spartan Stadium on Saturday. The game will also serve as the final home game and senior day for the Spartans.MSU is currently on the hunt for a sixth win, which would clinch a bowl berth. Despite the team's proximity to eligibility, Head Coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans are taking the "one game at a time" approach with all focus on the Hoosiers."Our goal is to play our best football in November and we want to finish strong," Tucker said. "(We have a)...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Preview: MSU women's soccer prepares for TCU in second round of NCAA Tournament

After defeating Milwaukee in the first round last week, fourth-seed Michigan State women's soccer will head to South Bend to face the ﻿five-seed, TCU. Although the seeding was not the most favorable for MSU, ﻿Head Women's Soccer Coach Jeff Hosler said that there is an advantage with being only a two and a half hour drive from Notre Dame's campus and being able to prepare for the weather. "I think we are in a good place," Hosler said. "We have trained outside all week to get ready for when it feels like seven degrees. It is perfect for us."The game...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Preview: MSU men's hoops to take on Villanova, new Head Coach Kyle Neptune

Michigan State showed up and shut down the No.4 Kentucky Wildcats in double overtime on Tuesday in the Champions Classic. Now, it's got another challenge versus another strong opponent: Villanova. "My experience has told me you worry about the next game," Head Coach Tom Izzo said. "Yet, if they can't get excited about playing another ranked team, another program that's been in the Final Four in front of our home crowd which we're only gonna be here once this month, the place should be rocking."Excessive turnovers and foul trouble remained an underlying issue for the Spartans on Tuesday night. While...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Cal Haladay highlights a linebacking core playing at a high level

Thanks to a multitude of injuries and the recent suspension of eight players, Michigan State's defense has been in flux all season. The linebacker position is one of the units that has been hit the hardest by the attrition. During the very first game of the season, junior linebacker Darius Snow suffered a season-ending injury, depleting the position group from the jump. Making the leap from defensive back to linebacker, Snow was expected to play an important role in the linebacker group.After being involved in the postgame incident in the player's tunnel at Michigan, senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon - who...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

'What a great ride it's been,' MSU seniors prepare for one last game at Spartan Stadium

Michigan State football's matchup with Indiana already has a deeper meaning behind it. In addition to granting bowl eligibility should MSU come away with the win, Saturday's game will also serve as senior day for the Spartans.The graduating class has certainly been through more than they bargained for when they signed as recruits. They've had their share of ups and downs such as coaching changes as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that forced changes to day-to-day football operations.Now, as their time as players comes to an end, the team is preparing to send them off in the best way they...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Preview: MSU to take on No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic

After a devastating 64-63 loss to Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, MSU will head to Indianapolis Tuesday for the Champions Classic to take on No. 4 Kentucky. The unranked green and white proved their worth against No. 2 Gonzaga with the spotlight on junior center Mady Sissoko, who shut down concern around his skill abilities as he took on All-American senior forward Drew Timme. Sissoko stepped up to the challenge, revealing his potential at the five on Friday night. Although MSU ended up just short in Friday's game, the Spartans showed they still belong amongst the blue bloods."I was pleased by everything except...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: Michigan State women's basketball defeats Oakland the keep hot start alive

The Michigan State women's basketball team moved to 4-0 Tuesday night after defeating the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 85-39 at the Breslin Center. MSU started off slowly, outscoring Oakland just 16-13 in the first nine minutes of the game. Then, the Spartans pulled away and on a 12-2 run in the last 1:33 of the first quarter. "I thought it was a little bit of a slow start… I thought there were some good things for sure that we worked out over time," Head Women's Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant said. "Our one-on-one accountability and first play the game - that kind...
The State News, Michigan State University

Environmental student, researcher and activist has hope for a more sustainable MSU future

At 14 years old, environmental studies and sustainability senior Lauren Sawyer went on a backpacking trip in Washington. As she made her way across the region - which has, in recent years, been hit hard by heatwaves, wildfires and the requisite poor air-quality - she began learning about climate change and its effects. It was her connection to nature that first inspired her to get involved with climate science."For as long as I can remember I've always really loved going outside," Sawyer said.But as she grew older, her experiences gave her a more nuanced view of what climate activism can...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU to hold vaccine clinic at Breslin Center on Wednesday

Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
The State News, Michigan State University

Meet the Evans Scholar who forged his path from Haiti to MSU

Growing up in a poverty-stricken community in Haiti, mechanical engineering junior and Evans Scholar Jon Paul regularly went to school hungry. After school, Paul attempted to focus on his studies in a two-room household of eight people. In a song he listened to often, Bob Marley gave him his solution: "Education is key." "I knew education was the key to breaking my family out of the cycle of poverty," Paul said. "There was really no shortcut. I knew that." Paul's family did not work and had limited education. "It was a struggle every day," he said. ﻿As a freshman...
The State News, Michigan State University

'Not every school is like this:' MSU military members relish moment at Armed Forces Classic

CORONADO, Calif. - When 2011 rolled around and Michigan State prepped for a groundbreaking matchup versus North Carolina aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Sean Newman was disappointed. A lifelong Spartan fan, Newman had just graduated from MSU in 2010, narrowly missing out on the experience as a student. He also was in the process of enlisting in the military, narrowly missing out on the experience as a soldier. Newman was stuck in no-man's-land. Then 11 years later, MSU announced it was returning to San Diego to play in the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. It was perfect for now-Lieutenant Commander...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU library and surplus store team up for sustainable Clothing Repair-a-Thon

On Tuesday students and community members gathered on the second floor of MSU's main library for a Clothing Repair-a-Thon. The event aimed to educate attendees on how repairing their old items could reduce garment waste and make clothes more unique in the process.The event was a collaboration between the MSU Library's Makerspace and the MSU Surplus Store. The Makerspace provided sewing machines, needles, thread and a space for the event. The Surplus Store - the retailer where MSU sells used and unneeded furniture and apparel - provided tattered garments and fabric for students to mend or combine into something wholly...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Democrats rally at MSU for final campaign event before Election Day

Thirteen hours before polls opened in Michigan, one of Michigan State University's most well-known alumna returned to campus - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Whitmer, who received her undergraduate degree from MSU in 1993, hosted her final campaign event of the 2022 midterm election cycle on campus Monday night near The Rock on Farm Lane. She was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and other high-profile Democratic elected officials.  Whitmer's visit to campus capped off several months of an intense campaign for reelection against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Speakers stressed the importance of college students...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeats Tudor Dixon, heads to a 2nd term

With 69% of votes counted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has officially been declared the winner of the Michigan gubernatorial race, according to the Associated Press.Whitmer defeated her opponent, Tudor Dixon, by a margin of five points, with 51.7% to Dixon's 46.7%. Whitmer's victory comes after a lengthy and sometimes tense campaign. This was also the first time two women sought the governor's seat with nominations from major parties.In her second term in office, Whitmer said she hopes to expand upon priorities from the past four years, including funding for public education, continuing job growth and helping Michiganders fight inflation. Dixon has yet to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Slotkin nods to MSU students, bipartisanship after congressional race victory

Rep. Elissa Slotkin held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon following her early morning congressional race win over Republican challenger Tom Barrett. Slotkin's victory will allow her to serve a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Barrett called Slotkin to concede following the Associated Press call of the race after 3 a.m. Slotkin said it was a "brief," "polite" and "very respectful" conversation. The contest was the second most expensive race in the country, according to tracking by OpenSecrets. A combined total of over $37 million was spent to win Michigan's new 7th Congressional District.  "It looks like our margin...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU students still in line to vote hours after polls at East Lansing satellite office close

Michigan State University students have been waiting in line for hours at the East Lansing City Clerk's satellite office inside Brody Hall to register to vote with their East Lansing address and cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. Here is the scene at the Brody Hall right now where students have been waiting for up to 4 hours to get registered and vote. Volunteers have been handing out food and drinks to the people in line.Polls closed at 8:00 pm. It is now 10:30. @thesnews pic.twitter.com/TlH5jxKVOz— bella (@bellajxhnson) November 9, 2022 MSU psychology freshman and first-time voter...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan voters vote to pass Proposal 1 and 2 during midterm election

On Tuesday, Michigan voters cast their ballots in favor of Proposal 1, the constitutional amendment winning with 65 percent of the vote according to the Associated Press. This adds a constitutional amendment requiring financial disclosures from state officeholders and changes the way term limits work. Also passing was Proposal 2, winning 59 percent of the vote, which expands Michiganders' access to the ballot.With the passage of Proposal 1, term limits will now change in Michigan - previously, state lawmakers could serve a total of 14 years in the state legislature as long eight of those years were spent in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU students take advantage of same-day registration, voting

As election day moves forward, Michigan State students fill Brody Square to register and reregister to vote on campus. On-campus polling locations saw a steady stream of voters throughout the early afternoon.Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that college students could register to vote on their college campuses, using their student housing addresses, in 2019. Hundreds of MSU students have taken advantage of this opportunity and are voting at one of four on-campus polling locations.Sophomore Emma Mehan voted for the August primaries in her hometown and joined the line in Brody to reregister with her temporary address to be...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU students head to the polls, evaluate candidates on Election Day

Students made their way into Brody Hall on Tuesday morning to begin casting their ballots in one of the most critical midterm elections in decades.Various groups on campus have been working since the start of the semester to help turn out greater numbers of students at the polls. Brody Hall was also the site of early voting, and students were able to register with the East Lansing City Clerk's Office on campus. Biochemistry freshman Aaron Jafri, who decided to utilize the early voting system for his first election as an eligible voter, said that he was satisfied with the candidates available...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy