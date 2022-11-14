ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 1 dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
TRENTON, NJ
PennLive.com

3 dead, 1 critically injured in Pa. house fire

Three people are dead following a house fire in North Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The fire occurred along the 3100 block of North Croskey Street, near Clearfield Street, just before 10 p.m. Monday. Officials told the news station that three men jumped from the second-floor window of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

I-95 South crash: Several lanes shut down near Center City

OLD CITY - A crash on Interstate 95 shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. The crash occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 5:30 in the morning. All lanes were shut down when the accident happened and as crews began clearing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

HS Volleyball Coach, Guidance Counselor Killed Along I-295 After SUV Broke Down: State Police

A popular Camden County high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was struck and killed along Interstate 295 after his SUV broke down, authorities said. William Scully, 49, of Stratford was hit on the southbound right shoulder at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 near milepost 39.2, New Jersey State Police said. He was taken to Jefferson Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.

Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County issues “Code Blue”

Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Thursday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...

