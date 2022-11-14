Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phillyvoice.com
Normandy Farm in Blue Bell moves closer to opening new carriage house after destructive fire
Normandy Farm, one of Montgomery County's premier wedding and hospitality destinations, is putting the finishing touches on a $5 million project to rebuild a carriage house that will replace the original, 19th century structure destroyed by a fire last March. Hanson Properties, the family-owned company that runs Normandy Farms Hotel...
Body found after vehicle fire extinguished in North Philadelphia
Firefighters made a gruesome discovery after putting out a blaze that consumed two vehicles in North Philadelphia.
Police investigate pedestrian crash behind Mount Laurel, New Jersey Walmart
One person was killed by a semi-truck, authorities said.
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
Pedestrian struck by Greyhound bus in Camden, NJ
A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit by a Greyhound bus in Camden, New Jersey.
NJ School Counselor Killed Along I-295 By 19-year-old Driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Pedestrian possibly involved in earlier crash struck by vehicle on I-295 in Mount Laurel
Police in Burlington County, New Jersey say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle may have been on the side of the road due to an earlier crash.
Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 1 dead
TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Patient extricated from vehicle after crash on Rt. 70 in Toms River; Pole Down [PHOTOS]
A driver was hospitalized following an accident on Route 70 in Toms River this evening. The accident happened shortly before 10:00 PM between Massachusetts Avenue and Lake Ridge. According to preliminary information we received, the driver lost control and crashed into a pole before spinning off the road. Over a...
70and73.com
Tuckerton Road in Medford, roads in Mount Laurel and Moorestown, to be repaved by county.
Several planned road resurfacing projects in Burlington County were disclosed today by the Burlington County Commission, including ones in Mount Laurel, Moorestown and Medford. A county announcement said work will begin soon and progress through the winter. Tom Pullion, a Burlington County commissioner and liaison for public works, said in...
3 dead, 1 critically injured in Pa. house fire
Three people are dead following a house fire in North Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The fire occurred along the 3100 block of North Croskey Street, near Clearfield Street, just before 10 p.m. Monday. Officials told the news station that three men jumped from the second-floor window of...
Interstate 95 southbound reopens after accident in Center City
Interstate 95 southbound was shut down for hours on Saturday after an accident on the highway in Center City Philadelphia.
Residents protest illegal ATVs and dirt bike riding in Philadelphia
"It's like living on the side of a landing strip in an airport, very, very loud," said Tom Ferrick on the noise from ATV and dirt bike riders in Philadelphia.
fox29.com
I-95 South crash: Several lanes shut down near Center City
OLD CITY - A crash on Interstate 95 shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. The crash occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 5:30 in the morning. All lanes were shut down when the accident happened and as crews began clearing...
HS Volleyball Coach, Guidance Counselor Killed Along I-295 After SUV Broke Down: State Police
A popular Camden County high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was struck and killed along Interstate 295 after his SUV broke down, authorities said. William Scully, 49, of Stratford was hit on the southbound right shoulder at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 near milepost 39.2, New Jersey State Police said. He was taken to Jefferson Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Structure Fire Extinguished By EHT & Somers Point, NJ Fire Departments
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the following Egg Harbor Township Fire Departments all responded to a structure fire yesterday in the late afternoon at the 200 Block of Weymouth Avenue. The Egg Harbor Township Police confirmed the following fire departments battled this blaze:. Scullville Fire Department. Bargaintown Fire...
phillyvoice.com
North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.
Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
Camden County issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Thursday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
Man found dead during Southwest Philly carbon monoxide leak identified
A man was found dead after emergency crews responded to a carbon monoxide leak in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0